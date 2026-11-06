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Still Up Double Digits This Year: Should You Still Invest in TSX Stocks After Thursday’s Dramatic Drop?

The TSX has gained about 136% over the past decade. So, stay invested, dollar‑cost average, and maintain diversification. 

Posted by
Kay Ng
Author Bio Kay graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and furthered her studies in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She began investing in dividend stocks in 2008, turning an early interest into a lasting passion. Over the years, Kay has refined her investment approach to focus on high-quality businesses, using fundamental analysis and valuation to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her investment research and articles have been featured in The Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha. Outside of investing, Kay enjoys playing the piano, from popular songs learned by ear to challenging classical compositions. Her favourites include Fantaisie-Impromptu by Frédéric Chopin and La Campanella by Franz Liszt. Education Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Science, University of British Columbia Further studies in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting Areas of Expertise Dividend stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, quality investing, long-term investing, business fundamentals, and identifying investment opportunities in high-quality companies. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Favorite Investment Quotes “The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” — Benjamin Graham “A market downturn doesn’t bother us. It is an opportunity to increase our ownership of great companies with great management at good prices.” — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • The S&P/TSX plunged 736 points (about 2%) on Thursday but is still up about 11.7% year-to-date.
  • Short-term sell-offs shouldn’t derail long-term plans — the TSX has gained about 136% over the past decade (roughly 9% annualized), so stay invested, dollar‑cost average, and maintain diversification.
  • For lower volatility and income, consider defensive infrastructure stocks like Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN) — diversified cash flows, about 4.8% yield and roughly 18 years of distribution growth, though interest‑rate and operational risks remain.

Thursday’s market sell-off may have rattled investors and the market may continue to lose altitude, particularly for those, such as AI stocks, which had experienced strong rallies in the past few years. 

The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged 736 points by the closing bell amid broader market reactions to U.S. economic and political developments. While that sounds alarming, the decline amounted to just over 2%. Although uncomfortable, daily moves of this magnitude are not unusual in the stock market.

More importantly, Canada’s benchmark index is still up about 11.7% year to date, representing a gain of roughly 3,722 points. For long-term investors, one dramatic trading session shouldn’t overshadow the bigger picture.

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future

Source: Getty Images

Market pullbacks can create buying opportunities

Should you still invest in TSX stocks after Thursday’s drop? Absolutely, provided you’re investing with a long-term perspective and buying quality businesses at reasonable valuations.

History offers a compelling reason to remain invested. Over the past decade, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has gained approximately 136%, equivalent to an annualized return of about 9%. Of course, that journey included market corrections, volatility, and periods of considerable uncertainty. Nevertheless, investors who stayed the course benefited from the market’s long-term upward trajectory.

Trying to predict the market’s next move is impossible. Rather than waiting for the perfect entry point, investors can gradually accumulate shares of fundamentally strong companies. This dollar-cost averaging approach helps reduce the risk of investing all their money immediately before another market decline.

Thursday’s pullback could also offer an opportunity to revisit stocks that have had substantial rallies. Investors who previously trimmed their artificial intelligence (AI) holdings to rebalance their portfolios might consider selectively adding exposure again, over the next months, as their outlooks become clearer. Maintaining diversification across sectors, industries, equities, and fixed-income investments remains essential.

Consider defensive infrastructure stocks

Investors concerned about volatility in AI stocks could also consider more defensive businesses. One example is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN).

Although Brookfield Infrastructure benefits from the growing demand for AI-related data infrastructure, its business extends well beyond data centres. Its diversified portfolio includes utilities, transportation, and midstream infrastructure assets, generating substantial contracted and regulated cash flows.

This diversification can help provide greater stability when high-growth technology stocks experience sharp corrections. The utility stock also offers an attractive income component, with a cash distribution that has increased for approximately 18 consecutive years. Management targets annual distribution growth of 5% to 9%, giving income-oriented investors another reason to consider holding its units through market turbulence.

Its recent distribution yield is approximately 4.8%. Meanwhile, the analyst consensus price target suggests a discount of about 14% or near-term upside potential of about 16%. 

Every investment has risks. Infrastructure businesses carry risks, including interest-rate sensitivity, debt obligations, and operational challenges. Even defensive stocks can decline during broader market sell-offs.

Stay invested and let compounding work for you

Thursday’s dramatic decline doesn’t erase the TSX’s double-digit gains in 2026 or undermine the case for long-term investing. Market corrections are inevitable, but they can create opportunities to accumulate quality businesses at more attractive prices.

Rather than reacting emotionally to every market swing, investors should stick to a disciplined plan: invest regularly, maintain diversification, rebalance periodically, and take advantage of pullbacks when fundamentals and valuations justify buying. Building wealth isn’t about predicting tomorrow’s market direction. It’s about owning quality investments, remaining patient, and allowing compounding to do the heavy lifting over time.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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