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For BCE vs. Enbridge, a 5.7% Yield vs. 5.9% (And the One I’d Prefer for Income)

Both BCE and Enbridge offer attractive income, but BCE is a higher-risk turnaround opportunity, whereas Enbridge offers a more predictable income stream.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Author Bio Kay graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and furthered her studies in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She began investing in dividend stocks in 2008, turning an early interest into a lasting passion. Over the years, Kay has refined her investment approach to focus on high-quality businesses, using fundamental analysis and valuation to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her investment research and articles have been featured in The Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha. Outside of investing, Kay enjoys playing the piano, from popular songs learned by ear to challenging classical compositions. Her favourites include Fantaisie-Impromptu by Frédéric Chopin and La Campanella by Franz Liszt. Education Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Science, University of British Columbia Further studies in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting Areas of Expertise Dividend stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, quality investing, long-term investing, business fundamentals, and identifying investment opportunities in high-quality companies. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Favorite Investment Quotes “The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” — Benjamin Graham “A market downturn doesn’t bother us. It is an opportunity to increase our ownership of great companies with great management at good prices.” — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Both stocks offer high income: BCE roughly 5.7% yield and Enbridge about 5.9%, making them attractive dividend options.
  • Enbridge is the safer income pick thanks to a 70+-year dividend history, a targeted 60–70% DCF payout ratio, a stronger BBB+ credit rating, and clear mid-term DCF/EBITDA growth guidance.
  • BCE carries more risk after a 56% dividend cut and a roughly 81% payout ratio with weaker 2026 FCF guidance, though its AI data‑centre, U.S. fibre expansion, and cost cuts could enable a multi-year turnaround.

BCE (TSX: BCE) and Enbridge (TSX: ENB) are two popular Canadian dividend stocks offering attractive yields for income investors. With their dividend yields currently sitting at about 5.7% and 5.9%, respectively, both deserve consideration. However, when it comes to generating reliable passive income, I believe one has a clear advantage.

While BCE offers an intriguing turnaround opportunity following its dividend reset, Enbridge’s stronger dividend track record, healthier payout ratio, and more predictable growth outlook make it my preferred choice for income today. Here’s why.

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen

Source: Getty Images

Dividend history and safety: Enbridge has the edge

BCE investors haven’t forgotten the 56% dividend cut in May 2025. The reduction was necessary to address an unsustainable payout and help protect the company’s leveraged balance sheet. Nevertheless, investors should focus on whether today’s dividend is sustainable.

Following the cut, BCE’s dividend appears more manageable. Based on its 2026 free cash flow guidance of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion, its payout ratio is expected to be approximately 81%. Management is also targeting $1.5 billion in structural cost reductions by 2028, which could strengthen future cash flow. BCE maintains an investment-grade BBB credit rating from S&P and has held its quarterly dividend at $0.44 per share since the reduction.

However, Enbridge offers considerably more dividend certainty. The energy infrastructure giant has paid dividends for more than 70 years and delivered approximately 30 consecutive years of dividend growth. Its recent annual increases had been around 3%.

More importantly, Enbridge targets a sustainable dividend payout ratio of 60–70% of distributable cash flow (DCF). Its stronger BBB+ credit rating from S&P also provides additional financial reassurance.

For investors prioritizing dependable income, Enbridge is the clear pick.

Recent results and growth outlook

BCE’s latest third-quarter (Q3) results showed signs of operational progress, but also highlighted its ongoing challenges. Revenue increased 2.2% year over year to nearly $6.2 billion, while adjusted EBITDA (a cash flow proxy) rose 0.9% to approximately $2.8 billion. Adjusted net earnings declined 5.2% to $695 million.

Operating cash flow increased 16% to $2.2 billion, but free cash flow fell 15% to $854 million, reflecting substantial investments in a fully contracted 300-MW AI data centre project in Saskatchewan and U.S. fibre expansion through Ziply Fiber. The data centre’s first phase is expected to come online in the first half of 2027.

For 2026, BCE expects revenue growth of 1–5% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 0–4%. However, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) could decline 5–11%, while free cash flow is forecast at $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion, down 28–34% from the previous year.

Enbridge, meanwhile, delivered more encouraging quarterly results. Q3 adjusted EBITDA increased 3.9% to $4.4 billion, adjusted earnings climbed 7.7% to nearly $1.1 billion, and adjusted EPS rose 6.5% to $0.49. DCF increased 4.8% to $2.7 billion.

Management reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $20.2 billion to $20.8 billion and DCF per share guidance of $5.70 to $6.10. It also expects approximately 5% average annual growth in adjusted EBITDA, DCF per share, and EPS over the medium term.

That visibility gives income investors greater confidence in Enbridge’s ability to sustain and gradually grow its dividend.

Valuation and my preferred income stock

Both stocks appear to trade at good valuations. At $30.57 per share at writing, BCE trades approximately 18% below the analyst consensus price target, implying potential upside of nearly 22%. Enbridge, at $66.14, trades about 15% below its consensus target, suggesting upside of approximately 18%.

The bottom line

I’d prefer Enbridge for income. Its slightly higher 5.9% dividend yield, more sustainable payout ratio, stronger dividend growth history, and clearer medium-term growth outlook provide a better mix of income and reliability.

BCE shouldn’t be dismissed, however. Successful execution of its AI data centre investment, U.S. fibre expansion, and cost-reduction initiatives could support a meaningful turnaround and potentially restore dividend growth over time.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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