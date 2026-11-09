Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Hot Take: The Best Monthly Dividend Stock on the TSX Right Now
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Hot Take: The Best Monthly Dividend Stock on the TSX Right Now

For investors seeking monthly dividend payments, this REIT has a history of consistent dividend payments across different market conditions, along with an attractive yield.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata

Author Bio

Sneha Nahata has been fascinated by the stock market for as long as she can remember. Growing up in a family of investors and stock brokers, conversations about businesses, markets, and investing were part of everyday life. What started as curiosity soon became a lifelong passion and, ultimately, a career. She began her professional journey at Zacks Investment Research, where she developed her analytical skills and gained experience evaluating investment opportunities. Sneha has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020, helping investors look beyond the headlines to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her work is also featured on Barchart. Sneha’s investing philosophy combines growth and dividend investing, with a focus on finding businesses that can build wealth over the long term. Outside of finance, Sneha enjoys sketching, exploring new creative ideas, and spending time with her family.

Education

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Finance

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, media and telecommunications, banking and financial services, energy stocks, consumer stocks, dividend investing, growth stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.

Social Media Profiles

Barchart author profile

Favorite Investment Quote

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." — Peter Lynch
Published
Key Points
  • SmartCentres is a top monthly dividend stock, supported by a diversified property portfolio, strong tenants, and consistent rental income.
  • Its Q3 2026 results showed 98.2% occupancy, with lease renewals generating rental increases of up to 11.8%, highlighting strong tenant demand.
  • Offering a 6.7% dividend yield, SmartCentres REIT appeals to investors seeking reliable monthly income and stable long-term distributions.

The TSX has relatively few stocks that pay monthly dividends, and finding reliable companies among them can be challenging. One name that stands out is SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN), which I consider the best monthly dividend stock on the TSX right now.

SmartCentres REIT appeals because of its history of consistent dividend payments across different market conditions, along with its attractive yield. For investors looking for monthly income, these factors matter.

top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

Why SmartCentres REIT deserves attention from monthly income investors

SmartCentres REIT is worth considering for investors looking for a steady stream of monthly income. One of its biggest strengths is its portfolio of high-quality properties, which generates solid rental revenue.

Retail properties make up the bulk of SmartCentres REIT’s portfolio, but the trust also has investments in residential developments, self-storage, office, and industrial properties. This mix gives it exposure to different areas of the real estate market.

The REIT benefits from its strategically located properties with strong consumer traffic, making them attractive to established retailers. These locations help SmartCentres REIT retain tenants, maintain healthy occupancy levels, and negotiate lease renewals at better rental rates. Over time, these advantages support rental income and net operating income (NOI), both of which play an important role in funding its monthly distributions.

Its tenant base is another reason why SmartCentres REIT is a reliable dividend stock. Its portfolio includes well-known national retailers with established businesses and customer bases. Having a mix of tenants also reduces the trust’s dependence on any single retailer for rental income. Consistent rent collection and stable occupancy help protect cash flow, even when certain parts of the retail market face challenges.

Overall, SmartCentres REIT’s high-quality properties, strong tenant base, high occupancy levels, and ability to increase rents position it well to continue paying its monthly dividend.

Into SmartCentres REIT’s latest earnings

SmartCentres REIT delivered strong operating performance in Q3 2026, supported by steady tenant demand, high occupancy, and continued leasing activity across its retail portfolio. The REIT’s ability to retain tenants and secure higher rents on lease renewals reflects ongoing demand for its properties and supports rental income growth.

Its portfolio occupancy stood at 98.2% at the end of Q3, indicating that demand for SmartCentres’ retail space remains healthy. High occupancy, combined with positive rental increases on renewals, also contributed to Same Property NOI growth.

Leasing activity was encouraging during the quarter. SmartCentres had already renewed 89% of the leases scheduled to expire in 2026. In addition, lease renewals completed during Q3 achieved rental increases of 11.8% excluding anchor tenants and 6.8% including them. These increases suggest that tenants continue to see value in SmartCentres’ locations and that the REIT is in a favourable position to negotiate higher rents.

Overall, SmartCentres’ Q3 results reflect the strength and stability of its retail portfolio.

SmartCentres REIT: The best monthly dividend stock

SmartCentres REIT is an attractive option for investors seeking reliable monthly dividend income on the TSX. Its high occupancy rate, strong tenant base, and ability to secure higher rents provide a solid foundation for recurring rental income and add stability to its payouts.

The REIT offers a high yield of 6.7% based on its recent closing price, which adds to its investment appeal.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

For BCE vs. Enbridge, a 5.7% Yield vs. 5.9% (And the One I’d Prefer for Income)

| Kay Ng

Both BCE and Enbridge offer attractive income, but BCE is a higher-risk turnaround opportunity, whereas Enbridge offers a more predictable…

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest in RioCan for $300 a Month in Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

How much should you invest in RioCan for $300 a month in dividends? Explore its retail business, monthly payout and…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Telus Dividend Safety: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying for Income?

| Puja Tayal

Explore the latest insights on Telus dividend amid a challenging earnings report and management's new Transformation Strategy.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

BCE Just Reported: What $10,000 Could Earn You in Dividends Today

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BCE is yielding a very generous 5.2%, as the company's telecom business improves and long-term investments drive growth.

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Dividend Stocks

Is Intact’s Rough Quarter a Blip or the New Normal for Canadian Insurers?

| Sneha Nahata

Intact reported $660 million in pre-tax catastrophe losses during the quarter, which dragged its net operating income per share lower.

Read more »

investor faces bear market
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest in BCE for $1,500 a Year in Dividends

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) could be a huge dividend value winner as the stock markets correct and potentially flirt with a bear…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

Want $6,000 a Year From Your TFSA? Here’s the Portfolio Size to Aim for

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $150,000 starting target can support a $6,000 annual TFSA income goal without requiring an extreme yield.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Income vs. Selling Shares: Which Strategy Generates Better Cash Flow?

| Andrew Button

You might make more money periodically selling stock than you'd make collecting Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) dividends.

Read more »