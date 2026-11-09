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How Much to Invest in RioCan for $300 a Month in Dividends

How much should you invest in RioCan for $300 a month in dividends? Explore its retail business, monthly payout and the investment needed.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Author Bio Demetris has a professional background in business and technology and has been writing about Canadian markets and personal finance for The Motley Fool Canada for more than a decade. His investing journey has evolved from mutual funds and precious metals to individual stocks, cryptocurrency, and long-term wealth-building strategies. Over the years, his interest in the market led him to discover what he calls “everyday stocks”: quality businesses that people interact with regularly but may not realize they can invest in and potentially earn income from. Demetris focuses on helping investors understand the businesses behind the stocks they own and build practical portfolios aligned with their financial goals. His approach to investing centres on making thoughtful choices today to create greater financial freedom in the future. Areas of Expertise Canadian stocks, dividend investing, TFSAs, RRSPs, real estate investment trusts (REITs), personal finance, cryptocurrency, and long-term wealth building.
Published
Key Points
  • RioCan's Portfolio and Strategy: RioCan, one of Canada's largest REITs, focuses on necessity-based retail properties across major markets and has divested residential assets to strengthen its core retail business.
  • Strong Financial Performance: With a record retail occupancy of 98.9% and a 5.1% year-over-year increase in core funds from operations, RioCan demonstrates strong tenant demand and solid financial health, supporting its monthly distributions.
  • Investment Opportunity: RioCan offers a monthly distribution yielding 5.45%, allowing investors to potentially earn $300 monthly with a $66,000 investment, or gradually grow wealth through smaller initial investments and reinvestments.

What would you do with an extra $300 every month in your budget? That could cover a bill or two, or even give some extra budget room. For investors looking to generate that income, RioCan (TSX: REI.UN) is an option that could help make that dream a reality.

Let’s take a look at what makes this a great option for investors to consider.

man shops in a drugstore

Source: Getty Images

Why consider RioCan?

RioCan is one of the largest REITs in Canada. The company owns and manages a portfolio of necessity-based retail properties located in major markets around Canada.

That portfolio includes over 160 properties with nearly 31 million square feet of leasable space. The necessity-based focus of those properties is part of the appeal.

Everyday shopping for essentials draws in recurring traffic, which helps retailers maintain a customer base.

For would-be investors, that represents a way to get exposure to an established rental business without owning any property. Tenants pay rent to operate their stores, and RioCan uses that income to cover debt, pay expenses and pay a monthly distribution.

The other advantage to consider is the monthly payment that RioCan offers. Monthly distributions make it easier to budget around monthly bills and household expenses.

Even for those investors not looking to use that income right away, a monthly distribution can be reinvested immediately for future growth.

RioCan has also expanded into mixed-use residential properties in recent years. However, the REIT is now selling those residential assets to focus on its core retail business.

During the first nine months of 2026, RioCan sold its interests in five RioCan Living properties for gross proceeds of $376.2 million. These sales form part of its strategy to free up capital for its retail-focused business.

What supports the payout?

To look at whether RioCan’s monthly payment is supported, let’s first look at the most recent quarterly results.

In the most recent quarterly report, the REIT reported retail committed occupancy of 98.9%, which was a record. That number includes space covered by signed leases, in addition to space already occupied. In other words, it signals strong tenant demand.

Commercial same-property net operating income also increased 4.2% when compared to the same period last year. That measures operating growth across comparable properties, which helps investors assess performance beyond changes from acquisitions and sales.

Finally, core funds from operations, or core FFO, increased 5.1% per unit to $0.41 in the most recent quarter.

Build toward $300 per month

RioCan pays out a monthly distribution of $0.0965 per unit. Over the course of an entire year, that works out to $1.158 per unit.

To generate $300 each month in distributions, that requires just over $66,000 invested at the current yield of 5.5%.

Fortunately, investors can start with a lower amount that can compound. Starting with just $5,000 will generate an income of just over $270. While that’s far off from the $300 per month target, it is enough to generate a new unit of RioCan each month from reinvestments alone.

Coupled with regular contributions, that initial investment can provide long-term growth.

That makes RioCan a great option for any well-diversified income portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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