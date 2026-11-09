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Is Intact’s Rough Quarter a Blip or the New Normal for Canadian Insurers?

Intact reported $660 million in pre-tax catastrophe losses during the quarter, which dragged its net operating income per share lower.

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Sneha Nahata

Author Bio

Sneha Nahata has been fascinated by the stock market for as long as she can remember. Growing up in a family of investors and stock brokers, conversations about businesses, markets, and investing were part of everyday life. What started as curiosity soon became a lifelong passion and, ultimately, a career. She began her professional journey at Zacks Investment Research, where she developed her analytical skills and gained experience evaluating investment opportunities. Sneha has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020, helping investors look beyond the headlines to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her work is also featured on Barchart. Sneha’s investing philosophy combines growth and dividend investing, with a focus on finding businesses that can build wealth over the long term. Outside of finance, Sneha enjoys sketching, exploring new creative ideas, and spending time with her family.

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Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Finance

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Technology stocks, media and telecommunications, banking and financial services, energy stocks, consumer stocks, dividend investing, growth stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.

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Published
Key Points
  • Intact Financial’s Q3 2026 earnings were weighed down by $660 million in catastrophe losses, reflecting rising weather-related risks for Canadian insurers.
  • Despite the setback, strong underwriting across auto, commercial, and international businesses, alongside growing investment and distribution income, supported overall profitability.
  • The quarter appears to be a temporary earnings setback, but increasingly severe weather events could make higher catastrophe losses a lasting challenge for the Canadian P&C insurance industry.

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) had a rough quarter and experienced a significant decline in third-quarter 2026 earnings. Q3 highlighted the growing influence of extreme weather events on the financial performance of Canada’s property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Severe storms, flooding, and wildfires contributed to elevated catastrophe-related claims across the country.

Intact reported $660 million in pre-tax catastrophe losses during the quarter, which weighed on its net operating income per share. Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY) also faced substantial claims pressure, reporting $190 million in catastrophe losses. These results show how increasingly costly weather events can disrupt quarterly earnings, even for insurers with diversified portfolios and established underwriting capabilities.

However, Intact Financial’s high-catastrophe third quarter of 2026 is a blip for its financial stability. Still, it reflects a new normal of structurally higher severe-weather volatility for the Canadian P&C insurance sector.

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.

Source: Getty Images

Intact’s strong underlying performance despite higher claims

Despite the significant catastrophe losses, Intact continued to deliver solid results across most of its business segments. In personal auto insurance, operating direct premiums written (DPW) grew by 10%, with unit growth of 2%. The combined ratio improved year over year to 91.2%, pointing to continued underwriting profitability despite challenging market conditions.

Personal property insurance was a different story. Operating DPW increased by 7%, including 1% unit growth, but the combined ratio rose to 105%, reflecting higher catastrophe losses.

Commercial insurance also held up well. Operating DPW growth improved to 2% from the previous quarter, supported by continued progress in growth initiatives, particularly in Specialty lines. The combined ratio stood at 91.9%, reflecting solid underwriting results even with higher catastrophe claims.

Intact’s international businesses provided further stability. The U.S. business delivered one of the strongest performances, with operating DPW increasing by 3%. Growth came mainly from new business in more profitable product lines. Its combined ratio of 85.2% highlighted the benefits of disciplined underwriting and a continued focus on profitability. In the UK and Ireland, the combined ratio was 94.1%, broadly in line with expectations.

Another important detail is that Intact’s overall combined ratio remained around 94%. This means the company continued to make an underwriting profit even though catastrophe losses were four percentage points higher than expected. In other words, the quarter was rough, but the core business remained profitable.

Management described the latest result as Intact’s second-highest third-quarter performance on record. The company also reported its 10th consecutive quarter with operating return on equity (ROE) above 15%.

Investment and distribution income offer support

While high catastrophe losses weighed on its bottom line, its investment and distribution businesses contributed meaningfully during the quarter. Net operating investment income increased 5% year over year to $422 million. The improvement reflected a larger investment asset base and higher yields. Meanwhile, distribution income climbed 16% to $171 million, supported by strong contributions from BrokerLink and On Side.

These businesses are important because they help diversify Intact’s earnings. When catastrophe claims pressure insurance results, investment returns and distribution income can provide support.

What’s ahead for Intact?

Despite the recent pressure from catastrophe claims, the Canadian company remains optimistic about the insurance market. Management expects industry premium growth in personal lines to remain in the high-single-digit range. This outlook now includes the expected impact of Alberta’s auto insurance reforms. In commercial and specialty insurance, industry premium growth is expected to be in the low- to mid-single-digit range.

For Intact, the challenge will be to maintain its underwriting discipline while continuing to grow its business. Its strong performance across auto, commercial, U.S., and international operations provides some reassurance, but property insurance remains particularly exposed to unpredictable weather-related losses.

The bottom line

Intact Financial’s rough Q3 appears to be a temporary setback rather than a sign of weakening fundamentals. Its strong underwriting performance across personal auto, commercial, and international operations, along with growing investment and distribution income, highlights the resilience of its diversified business model.

However, the quarter also highlights that increasingly severe and costly weather events are likely to keep catastrophe losses volatile and put pressure on property insurance profitability.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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