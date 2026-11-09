With Canadian equities coming off their first weekly gain in three weeks, commodity price movements, geopolitical developments, and fresh corporate earnings could determine whether the TSX extends its recovery today.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 9

Rising metals prices could lift the TSX at the open today, while investors watch Canada-U.S. trade talks, Middle East tensions, and fresh corporate earnings.

The TSX Composite climbed 184 points as stronger U.S. jobs data and upbeat domestic business activity helped the TSX snap its two-week losing streak.

The Canadian stock market rollercoaster continued on Friday as volatile commodity prices, mixed economic data, fresh corporate earnings, and hopes of improving Canada-U.S. trade relations kept investors on edge. Even as the latest domestic jobs report indicated some weakness in the Canadian labour market, stronger U.S. employment figures and encouraging domestic business activity data drove the S&P/TSX Composite Index up by 184 points, or 0.5%, to 35,789.

Despite steep intraday losses in several key sectors including industrials, utilities, and consumer cyclicals, renewed buying in mining and tech stocks lifted the TSX benchmark.

With a weekly gain of around 0.5%, the TSX Composite ended its two-week losing streak.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Perpetua Resources (TSX: PPTA) jumped 17.5%, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. While no specific development was confirmed as the reason for the day’s rally, growing U.S. government support for domestic mineral production may have helped lift investor confidence in PPTA stock.

5N Plus, IAMGOLD, and Silvercorp Metals were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 7.6%.

On the flip side, Trisura Group (TSX: TSU) nosedived by nearly 30% to $29.58 per share after the Toronto-based specialty insurance provider posted disappointing third-quarter 2026 results. Its quarterly net profit plunged 32% year-over-year, while earnings per share fell to $0.54 from $0.79 a year ago.

Although Trisura’s net insurance revenue grew nearly 3% in the latest quarter, underwriting income declined 8.6% as higher insurance claims in its U.S. Programs business weighed on profitability. Overall, weaker underwriting performance and a sharp decline in the company’s reported profits disappointed investors, triggering a steep selloff in TSU stock.

Parex Resources, NFI Group, and Badger Infrastructure were also among the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks, with each plunging by more than 6%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Telus, Algonquin Power & Utilities, Enbridge, Whitecap Resources, and Manulife Financial were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil prices fell in early Monday trading as investors assessed the possibility of diplomatic progress in the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict ahead of President Donald Trump’s scheduled meeting with Qatar’s prime minister in Washington. While weaker oil could weigh on energy stocks, sharp early gains in metals across the board could provide a welcome boost to TSX mining stocks and help the TSX extend Friday’s recovery at the open today.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors will continue to monitor developments in Canada-U.S. trade negotiations and the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict for clues about the broader market’s direction.

Meanwhile, investors will also keep an eye on fresh corporate earnings, with Equinox Gold, CT REIT, Nexgen Energy, Peyto Exploration & Development, iA Financial, Endeavour Silver, RB Global, and Barrick Mining set to release their latest quarterly results today. These earnings releases could trigger notable movements in mining, energy, financial, and real estate stocks as investors assess corporate profitability and company outlooks.

Market movers on the TSX today