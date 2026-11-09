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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 9

With Canadian equities coming off their first weekly gain in three weeks, commodity price movements, geopolitical developments, and fresh corporate earnings could determine whether the TSX extends its recovery today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Author Bio Jitendra Parashar is a financial journalist who has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since June 2020. With more than 13 years of experience in financial journalism, equity research, and market analysis, he helps investors understand market developments and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Jitendra spent several years at Market Realist covering U.S. equities, major economic developments, and developments in the automotive and technology industries. He also worked in commodity and currency research at brokerage firms, gaining insight into how economic trends, central bank decisions, and geopolitical events influence financial markets. Jitendra writes for beginner investors, dividend seekers, and Canadians looking to build wealth over the long term. He also contributes to the daily TSX Today series, explaining key Canadian market developments and highlighting news investors should watch. Based in India, Jitendra follows Canadian and U.S. markets closely. Outside of work, he enjoys travelling in the Himalayas, street and nature photography, and exploring programming and artificial intelligence. Education MBA in Finance and International Business Bachelor's degree in Journalism Areas of Expertise Canadian and U.S. financial markets, long-term equity investing, dividend investing, macroeconomic and geopolitical trends, automotive stocks, emerging technologies, and artificial intelligence. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Muck Rack Favorite Investment Quote “Simplicity is the master key to financial success.” — John C. Bogle
Published
Key Points
  • The TSX Composite climbed 184 points as stronger U.S. jobs data and upbeat domestic business activity helped the TSX snap its two-week losing streak.
  • Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA) surged 17.5%, while Trisura Group (TSX:TSU) crashed nearly 30% after reporting disappointing quarterly earnings.
  • Rising metals prices could lift the TSX at the open today, while investors watch Canada-U.S. trade talks, Middle East tensions, and fresh corporate earnings.

The Canadian stock market rollercoaster continued on Friday as volatile commodity prices, mixed economic data, fresh corporate earnings, and hopes of improving Canada-U.S. trade relations kept investors on edge. Even as the latest domestic jobs report indicated some weakness in the Canadian labour market, stronger U.S. employment figures and encouraging domestic business activity data drove the S&P/TSX Composite Index up by 184 points, or 0.5%, to 35,789.

Despite steep intraday losses in several key sectors including industrials, utilities, and consumer cyclicals, renewed buying in mining and tech stocks lifted the TSX benchmark.

With a weekly gain of around 0.5%, the TSX Composite ended its two-week losing streak.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Perpetua Resources (TSX: PPTA) jumped 17.5%, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. While no specific development was confirmed as the reason for the day’s rally, growing U.S. government support for domestic mineral production may have helped lift investor confidence in PPTA stock.

5N Plus, IAMGOLD, and Silvercorp Metals were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 7.6%.

On the flip side, Trisura Group (TSX: TSU) nosedived by nearly 30% to $29.58 per share after the Toronto-based specialty insurance provider posted disappointing third-quarter 2026 results. Its quarterly net profit plunged 32% year-over-year, while earnings per share fell to $0.54 from $0.79 a year ago.

Although Trisura’s net insurance revenue grew nearly 3% in the latest quarter, underwriting income declined 8.6% as higher insurance claims in its U.S. Programs business weighed on profitability. Overall, weaker underwriting performance and a sharp decline in the company’s reported profits disappointed investors, triggering a steep selloff in TSU stock.

Parex Resources, NFI Group, and Badger Infrastructure were also among the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks, with each plunging by more than 6%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Telus, Algonquin Power & Utilities, Enbridge, Whitecap Resources, and Manulife Financial were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil prices fell in early Monday trading as investors assessed the possibility of diplomatic progress in the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict ahead of President Donald Trump’s scheduled meeting with Qatar’s prime minister in Washington. While weaker oil could weigh on energy stocks, sharp early gains in metals across the board could provide a welcome boost to TSX mining stocks and help the TSX extend Friday’s recovery at the open today.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors will continue to monitor developments in Canada-U.S. trade negotiations and the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict for clues about the broader market’s direction.

Meanwhile, investors will also keep an eye on fresh corporate earnings, with Equinox Gold, CT REIT, Nexgen Energy, Peyto Exploration & Development, iA Financial, Endeavour Silver, RB Global, and Barrick Mining set to release their latest quarterly results today. These earnings releases could trigger notable movements in mining, energy, financial, and real estate stocks as investors assess corporate profitability and company outlooks.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Trisura Group. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, NFI Group, Parex Resources, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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