A 4.5% Dividend Stock That Pays Out Monthly

This 4.5% dividend stock is better positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with steady payouts across all market conditions.

Robust free cash flow and a $1.3 billion reduction in net debt strengthen Whitecap’s financial position and provide flexibility for future growth.

Whitecap Resources offers monthly payouts and a compelling 4.5% yield. Moreover, it recently increased its payout by 1.5% to $0.06 per share.

Monthly dividend stocks are an attractive investment as they provide more frequent cash distributions. These payments make it easier to manage regular expenses or reinvest the income to build wealth over time.

However, a high dividend yield or frequent payout schedule does not automatically make a stock a good investment. Dividends are never guaranteed, and companies may reduce or suspend payments if their financial performance weakens. That is why investors should focus on businesses with stable revenues, consistent earnings, healthy cash flows, manageable debt levels, and a sustainable payout ratio.

Companies with solid fundamentals are better positioned to continue rewarding shareholders through economic uncertainty and changing market conditions. For long-term investors, particularly those building an income portfolio for decades, such TSX stocks can offer regular cash flow along with the potential for sustainable dividend growth.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at a dividend stock offering a 4.5% yield and monthly payouts.

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Whitecap Resources: A reliable monthly dividend payer

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) is a dependable stock for investors looking for a steady stream of monthly dividend income. The Canadian energy producer has a solid track record of rewarding shareholders, having returned more than $3.6 billion through dividends since January 2013. This highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value across different commodity cycles.

A diversified oil and gas portfolio plays an important role in supporting Whitecap’s dividend payments. The company also focuses on controlling costs, improving operational efficiency, and maintaining disciplined capital spending. These efforts help strengthen cash flow and provide stability when oil and gas prices fluctuate.

Whitecap’s acquisition of Veren has also added to its long-term growth potential. The deal expanded its asset base and increased production capacity, giving the company more opportunities to improve operating efficiency and generate additional cash flow.

Whitecap recently announced a 1.5% increase in its monthly dividend to $0.06 per share, bringing the annual payout to $0.74 per share. The higher dividend will take effect with the November 2026 payment, scheduled for December 2026. Notably, the dividend increase reflects improvements in its cost structure and overall business growth.

With the increased payout, Whitecap Resources offers a dividend yield of approximately 4.5%. Its consistent dividend history, growing production base, and focus on cost control make it worth considering for investors seeking regular income.

Whitecap to sustain its payouts

Whitecap appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend payments, supported by growing production, robust cash generation, and improving financial flexibility. In Q3 2026, funds flow increased 32% year-over-year to $1.2 billion, reflecting strong operational performance and favourable light oil and condensate prices.

Importantly, Whitecap’s cash generation has comfortably covered its base dividend while enabling meaningful debt reduction. Of the $1.9 billion generated in free funds flow during the first nine months of 2026, $665 million was allocated to dividends, with the remaining cash directed towards strengthening the balance sheet. Consequently, net debt declined by approximately $1.3 billion to $2.1 billion, lowering leverage to just 0.4 times annualized funds flow. This conservative debt position provides additional financial flexibility to sustain dividends and enhance shareholder returns in 2027.

The bottom line

Whitecap Resources is a compelling monthly income stock offering a reliable 4.5% yield. Its strong funds flow, substantial free cash flow generation, and declining debt provide a solid foundation for sustaining its dividend while supporting future growth.