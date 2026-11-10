Three TSX monthly dividend stocks are strong buys today for their yields, balance sheet strength, and cash flow sustainability.

Hot Take: The Best Monthly Dividend Stock on the TSX Right Now

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) provides a 6.7% monthly dividend yield, supported by 98.2% occupancy, 11.8% rent growth and Q3 2026 net income growth of 121.5%.

Sienna Senior Living (TSX: SIA) benefits from rising demand for senior care amid limited supply, with Q2 2026 net income up 124% to $12.1 million and a 4.55% annual dividend yield.

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) offers a 4.4% dividend yield, with free funds flow surging 172.4% to $1.9 billion in the first nine months of 2026 and a recent 1.5% dividend increase.

Income-focused investors have every reason to build an investment portfolio around monthly dividend stocks. The payouts align neatly with recurring monthly bills. Moreover, if you’re building wealth or saving for retirement, frequently reinvesting dividends accelerates compounding of principal.

The TSX offers plenty of choices, though three names stand out. All are ‘strong buy’ candidates not only for monthly dividends but more so for cash flow sustainability.

Source: Getty Images

Energy

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) is the top-of-mind choice, given its surging profits. This $20.3 billion growth-oriented oil & gas company continues to generate enormous free cash flow. The Board of Directors also approved a 1.5% dividend hike early this month following the strong operational and financial results in Q3 2026.

Performance-wise, WCP is crushing the market. At $16.67 per share, the large-cap stock is up 50.6% year-to-date versus the TSX’s plus-12.9%. The best part is the 4.4% yield. A $14,000 investment will produce $51.33 every month ($616 annually). If you reinvest the dividends, the principal will compound to $27,054.40 in 10 years.

In the first three quarters of 2026, free funds flow rose 172.4% year-over-year to $1.9 billion, with $640 million in Q3 2026 alone. Year-to-date, total revenue and net income rose 78.6% and 82.8% to $7.1 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively, compared to the prior-year period.

The average WTI benchmark price in the third quarter was US$85.79 per barrel. Whitecap’s break-even oil price is approximately US$60 per barrel.

Senior healthcare

Sienna Senior Living (TSX: SIA) owns and manages retirement residences (RET) and long-term care (LTC) communities, with 12 managed services for both RET and LTC. Senior living in Canada has become a needs-driven business. Furthermore, LTC is also highly regulated and funded by provincial governments.

The $2.3 billion company sees rising demand for senior living services over the next 20 years due to the constrained supply of retirement residences. Fewer than 10,000 units are under construction, compared with the projected need for 200,000 senior living units by 2035.

In Q2 2026, net income increased 124% to $12.1 million versus Q2 2025, marking 14 consecutive quarters of earnings growth. SIA trades at $20.58 per share and pays a 4.55% annual dividend.

Retail real estate

SmartCentres (TSX: SRU.UN) offers a generous 6.7% annual yield paid out monthly. The $4.7 billion real estate investment trust (REIT) owns 201 income-producing properties, predominantly retail and commercial. Walmart is its anchor tenant.

In Q3 2026, net income increased 121.5% year-over-year to $179.5 million. The REIT said it was another quarter of stable operating performance, driven by continued leasing momentum, strong occupancy (98.2%) and rent growth (11.8%). Three new Walmart-anchored SmartCentres will open in Q4 2026. Newly constructed self-storage facilities should also provide meaningful recurring cash flow.

At $27.58 per share, current investors enjoy a 13.5% year-to-date gain and partake in the mouth-watering payout. SmartCentres notes the progress of its retail development growth program and expects the portfolio to remain exceptionally resilient.

The best right now

Income seekers can choose among Whitecap Resources, Sienna Senior Living, and SmartCentres to provide reliable income streams. They are the best monthly dividend stocks on the TSX right now for yield and underlying balance sheet strength.