Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Hot Take: The Best Monthly Dividend Stock on the TSX Right Now
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Hot Take: The Best Monthly Dividend Stock on the TSX Right Now

Three TSX monthly dividend stocks are strong buys today for their yields, balance sheet strength, and cash flow sustainability.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Author Bio Christopher Liew is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a fee-only financial planning firm that helps Canadians make informed, confident decisions about their money. A CFA Charterholder and CFP® professional, he focuses on making complex financial topics easier to understand and apply. Christopher is also the creator of the Blueprint Financial YouTube channel, where more than 60,000 subscribers and millions of Canadian viewers turn to him for practical financial guidance. He has also served as a personal finance columnist at CTV News, covering topics that help Canadians navigate their financial lives. Through Blueprint Financial, Christopher helps Canadians make informed decisions about their financial futures and build strategies aligned with their goals. Education and Professional Credentials Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professional Areas of Expertise Financial planning, retirement planning, investing, tax planning, wealth building, business finances, and financial considerations for Canadians leaving the country. Social Media Profiles Blueprint Financial YouTube Blueprint Financial website CTV News author profile Favourite Investment Quote: "Know what you own, and know why you own it." - Peter Lynch
Published
Key Points
  • Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) offers a 4.4% dividend yield, with free funds flow surging 172.4% to $1.9 billion in the first nine months of 2026 and a recent 1.5% dividend increase.
  • Sienna Senior Living (TSX: SIA) benefits from rising demand for senior care amid limited supply, with Q2 2026 net income up 124% to $12.1 million and a 4.55% annual dividend yield.
  • SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) provides a 6.7% monthly dividend yield, supported by 98.2% occupancy, 11.8% rent growth and Q3 2026 net income growth of 121.5%.

Income-focused investors have every reason to build an investment portfolio around monthly dividend stocks. The payouts align neatly with recurring monthly bills. Moreover, if you’re building wealth or saving for retirement, frequently reinvesting dividends accelerates compounding of principal.

The TSX offers plenty of choices, though three names stand out. All are ‘strong buy’ candidates not only for monthly dividends but more so for cash flow sustainability.  

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Energy

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) is the top-of-mind choice, given its surging profits. This $20.3 billion growth-oriented oil & gas company continues to generate enormous free cash flow. The Board of Directors also approved a 1.5% dividend hike early this month following the strong operational and financial results in Q3 2026.

Performance-wise, WCP is crushing the market. At $16.67 per share, the large-cap stock is up 50.6% year-to-date versus the TSX’s plus-12.9%. The best part is the 4.4% yield. A $14,000 investment will produce $51.33 every month ($616 annually). If you reinvest the dividends, the principal will compound to $27,054.40 in 10 years.

In the first three quarters of 2026, free funds flow rose 172.4% year-over-year to $1.9 billion, with $640 million in Q3 2026 alone. Year-to-date, total revenue and net income rose 78.6% and 82.8% to $7.1 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively, compared to the prior-year period.

The average WTI benchmark price in the third quarter was US$85.79 per barrel. Whitecap’s break-even oil price is approximately US$60 per barrel.

Senior healthcare

Sienna Senior Living (TSX: SIA) owns and manages retirement residences (RET) and long-term care (LTC) communities, with 12 managed services for both RET and LTC. Senior living in Canada has become a needs-driven business. Furthermore, LTC is also highly regulated and funded by provincial governments.

The $2.3 billion company sees rising demand for senior living services over the next 20 years due to the constrained supply of retirement residences. Fewer than 10,000 units are under construction, compared with the projected need for 200,000 senior living units by 2035.

In Q2 2026, net income increased 124% to $12.1 million versus Q2 2025, marking 14 consecutive quarters of earnings growth. SIA trades at $20.58 per share and pays a 4.55% annual dividend.

Retail real estate

SmartCentres (TSX: SRU.UN) offers a generous 6.7% annual yield paid out monthly. The $4.7 billion real estate investment trust (REIT) owns 201 income-producing properties, predominantly retail and commercial. Walmart is its anchor tenant.

In Q3 2026, net income increased 121.5% year-over-year to $179.5 million. The REIT said it was another quarter of stable operating performance, driven by continued leasing momentum, strong occupancy (98.2%) and rent growth (11.8%). Three new Walmart-anchored SmartCentres will open in Q4 2026. Newly constructed self-storage facilities should also provide meaningful recurring cash flow.

At $27.58 per share, current investors enjoy a 13.5% year-to-date gain and partake in the mouth-watering payout. SmartCentres notes the progress of its retail development growth program and expects the portfolio to remain exceptionally resilient.

The best right now

Income seekers can choose among Whitecap Resources, Sienna Senior Living, and SmartCentres to provide reliable income streams. They are the best monthly dividend stocks on the TSX right now for yield and underlying balance sheet strength.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man calculates finances
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for $1,200 in Yearly Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These top Canadian dividend stocks have a solid payout history and can help you make steady passive income in all…

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

How Much Would You Need in a TFSA to Earn $750 a Month Tax-Free?

| Aditya Raghunath

Earning $750 a month tax free takes about $113,000 in a TFSA. See how GO Residential REIT and Decisive Dividend…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure a $50,000 TFSA to Fund My Retirement

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer diversification across different sectors and are likely to deliver solid total returns in the long term.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

A 4.5% Dividend Stock That Pays Out Monthly

| Sneha Nahata

This 4.5% dividend stock is better positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with steady payouts across all market conditions.

Read more »

fast shopping cart in grocery store
Dividend Stocks

A Top-Notch 5% Dividend Stock to Fuel Your Retirement Income Every Month

| Kay Ng

Retirees looking for stable, monthly income should consider Choice Properties, especially on meaningful market corrections.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

OAS Clawback Worries? I’d Check Where My Dividend Stocks Are Held

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The account holding a dividend stock can change its effect on OAS, even when the cash payment is identical.

Read more »

man calculates finances
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest in CT REIT for $1,000 a Year in Dividends

| Puja Tayal

CT REIT offers a solid investment with a 5.4% yield. Understand how it compares to other REIT options.

Read more »

traders work at stock exchange
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Income vs Selling Shares: Which Strategy Generates Better Cash Flow?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

When should you sell those shares that have outperformed and take the capital gain as a lump-sum cash inflow? Let's…

Read more »