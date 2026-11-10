The 4.1% Dividend Stock That Could Pay Retirees Cash Every 30 Days

This top TSX dividend stock could pay retirees cash every 30 days throughout their sunset years.

A 3-for-1 unit split announced for November 2026 will improve affordability and trading liquidity without changing the total investment value or dividend yield; Granite also raised its dividend by 4.2%.

Granite reported nine-month 2026 revenue growth of 8.9%, NOI growth of 7.8%, and 96.7% occupancy, while maintaining an uninterrupted monthly distribution record since January 2013.

Cash flow timing is critical for retirees investing in dividend stocks. Many would prefer monthly payouts to simplify budgeting. It lets you match income to essential living expenses such as utility bills and groceries. The 30-day payout model is also like managing a fixed income in retirement.

Chasing the most generous dividend-payer, however, isn’t always the best approach. Risk-averse investors should prioritize low volatility over yield. A defensive choice for retirees right now is Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: GRT.UN). The annual yield is a decent 4.1%, paid out every 30 days.

The $5.4 million REIT announced a 3-for-1 unit split on November 5, 2026. This structural move means unitholders as of the November 18 record date will receive two additional units for every one unit held on the November 23 payment. The split has no impact on the dividend yield and reduces the entry price per unit for prospective retail investors. It also improves Granite’s trading liquidity.

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Defensive industrial real estate behind every payout

REITs are vulnerable to rate hikes and are more sensitive to economic shifts. But unlike office buildings or some retail shopping centers, industrial logistics real estate has a distinct advantage. Granite owns and manages logistics, warehouses, and industrial properties in North America and Western Europe.

The REIT operates in strategic locations with superior economic conditions and market fundamentals. Its modern facilities are designed to meet the demands of e-commerce and traditional distribution users. So far, Granite has a captive tenancy and benefits from long-term institutional leases. Contractual annual rent escalations contribute to cash flow growth.

Potential monthly income

Granite REIT trades at $86.92 per unit, up nearly 10% year-to-date. A $15,000 position today will generate approximately $51.25 in passive monthly income ($615 annually). On November 23, 2026, unitholders of record as of November 18 will automatically receive 2 additional units for every 1 unit held, bringing their holdings to 3 units worth $28.97 each.

The total position value remains the same, while the monthly dividend yield is unchanged. Post-split trading on the TSX will start on November 24, 2026.

Financial performance

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, revenue and net operating income (NOI) increased 8.9% and 7.8% to $497.5 million and $405.7 million, respectively, compared to the prior-year period. Net income rose 15.8% year-over-year to $239.9 million. Granite achieved average rental rate spreads of 35% over expiring rents in Q3 2026. In-place occupancy at quarter-end stood at 96.7%.

Nearly 72% of the total portfolio, or 102 properties, are modern distribution and e-commerce facilities. The overall weighted average lease term (WALT) is 5 years. An active development program will drive total return and enhance platform value.

Regarding dividend safety and sustainability, Granite has never missed a monthly distribution since January 2013. It announced a 4.2% dividend hike on November 4, 2026, indicating confidence in the REIT’s long-term leasing fundamentals.

Stress-free income stream

Retirees want or deserve nothing more than a stress-free income stream. Granite REIT has consistently paid cash every 30 days. That record and payout model are likely to remain unblemished and will continue for years.