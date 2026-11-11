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1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

This Canadian dividend stock’s attractive 4.9% dividend yield and ambitious growth plans make it look undervalued for long-term investors, especially after its recent share price pullback.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Author Bio Jitendra Parashar is a financial journalist who has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since June 2020. With more than 13 years of experience in financial journalism, equity research, and market analysis, he helps investors understand market developments and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Jitendra spent several years at Market Realist covering U.S. equities, major economic developments, and developments in the automotive and technology industries. He also worked in commodity and currency research at brokerage firms, gaining insight into how economic trends, central bank decisions, and geopolitical events influence financial markets. Jitendra writes for beginner investors, dividend seekers, and Canadians looking to build wealth over the long term. He also contributes to the daily TSX Today series, explaining key Canadian market developments and highlighting news investors should watch. Based in India, Jitendra follows Canadian and U.S. markets closely. Outside of work, he enjoys travelling in the Himalayas, street and nature photography, and exploring programming and artificial intelligence. Education MBA in Finance and International Business Bachelor's degree in Journalism Areas of Expertise Canadian and U.S. financial markets, long-term equity investing, dividend investing, macroeconomic and geopolitical trends, automotive stocks, emerging technologies, and artificial intelligence. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Muck Rack Favorite Investment Quote “Simplicity is the master key to financial success.” — John C. Bogle
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Key Points
  • Brookfield Renewable stock currently trades roughly 20% below its 52-week high while offering a 4.9% annualized dividend yield.
  • The company’s third-quarter FFO jumped nearly 15% YoY, backed by strong operating performance and asset sales.
  • Brookfield’s renewable energy acquisitions, expanding development pipeline, and strong liquidity support its long-term growth potential.

There are times when I look at a stock chart and wonder why investors seem so disappointed with a company that’s still making progress. Maybe its latest earnings are improving, the company is investing in new projects, and the business has promising opportunities ahead. Yet the shares are trading noticeably below their recent high.

Does that automatically mean it’s a great buying opportunity?

Of course not. Sometimes the market is worried about something important, such as debt, rising expenses, or the cost of funding future growth. But I think those situations deserve a closer look rather than an immediate dismissal. In this article, I’ll discuss one beaten-down Canadian dividend stock that I believe could be worth buying now and holding for many years.

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.

Source: Getty Images

An undervalued Canadian dividend stock to buy

If you’re looking for an undervalued Canadian dividend stock with solid long-term growth prospects and an attractive entry point, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX: BEP.UN) could be worth a closer look.

The company mainly operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded renewable energy platforms, with investments spanning hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy storage facilities. Its business also includes nuclear energy and other sustainable solutions.

Despite gaining 15% so far in 2026, Brookfield Renewable’s stock currently trades at $42.67 per share, down roughly 20% from its 52-week high. At this price, the company has a market cap of $13 billion and offers an attractive 4.9% annualized dividend yield.

While the stock’s recent weakness might make some investors cautious, the company’s improving financial performance gives long-term investors good reasons to remain optimistic. Let’s take a closer look.

Its financials remain strong

Brookfield Renewable posted an 11.5% year-over-year (YoY) increase in its third-quarter revenue to US$1.8 billion. More importantly, its funds from operations (FFO), a key measure of operating performance, jumped nearly 15% YoY.

This growth was largely driven by strong contributions from its existing operations, newly developed projects, and gains from selling mature assets.

Brookfield’s hydroelectric business performed exceptionally well last quarter, with FFO surging nearly 80% YoY to US$214 million. Gains from asset sales in Maine and Colombia helped the company overcome weaker water conditions in some regions.

What else makes it look undervalued

In my opinion, Brookfield Renewable’s long-term expansion plans also make it look undervalued for investors willing to buy and hold this Canadian dividend stock for decades, especially after its recent share price weakness.

During the latest quarter, the renewable energy giant completed its US$1.9 billion acquisition of Boralex, strengthening its presence in key renewable power markets. Shortly after the quarter ended, it also finalized the US$3 billion acquisition of Aypa, a major North American battery storage platform.

These investments could help this Canadian dividend payer benefit from growing demand for renewable electricity and energy storage solutions in the coming years.

And that’s not all. Brookfield Renewable is also actively selling mature assets to raise capital for new growth opportunities. Since the end of the second quarter, it has signed or completed transactions expected to generate US$2.8 billion in proceeds.

With more than US$5 billion in available liquidity at the end of September, the company appears well-positioned to continue investing in its expanding renewable energy portfolio.

Overall, Brookfield Renewable’s growing FFO, attractive dividend yield, and ambitious expansion plans make it a compelling long-term investment despite the risks associated with its debt. In my view, its recent pullback could be a good opportunity to buy this magnificent Canadian dividend stock and hold it for decades.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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