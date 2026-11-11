Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

3 Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

These three Canadian stocks combine established businesses, solid financial fundamentals, and long-term growth opportunities that could help patient investors build wealth over the next decade.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Author Bio Jitendra Parashar is a financial journalist who has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since June 2020. With more than 13 years of experience in financial journalism, equity research, and market analysis, he helps investors understand market developments and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Jitendra spent several years at Market Realist covering U.S. equities, major economic developments, and developments in the automotive and technology industries. He also worked in commodity and currency research at brokerage firms, gaining insight into how economic trends, central bank decisions, and geopolitical events influence financial markets. Jitendra writes for beginner investors, dividend seekers, and Canadians looking to build wealth over the long term. He also contributes to the daily TSX Today series, explaining key Canadian market developments and highlighting news investors should watch. Based in India, Jitendra follows Canadian and U.S. markets closely. Outside of work, he enjoys travelling in the Himalayas, street and nature photography, and exploring programming and artificial intelligence. Education MBA in Finance and International Business Bachelor's degree in Journalism Areas of Expertise Canadian and U.S. financial markets, long-term equity investing, dividend investing, macroeconomic and geopolitical trends, automotive stocks, emerging technologies, and artificial intelligence. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Muck Rack Favorite Investment Quote “Simplicity is the master key to financial success.” — John C. Bogle
Published
Key Points
  • Canadian National Railway’s extensive rail network and improving cash flow make it an appealing long-term investment.
  • Alimentation Couche-Tard’s international expansion and growing earnings could support its stock over the next decade.
  • Intact Financial’s strong capital position and diversified insurance operations make it an attractive long-term stock.

If there’s one thing the Foolish investing philosophy has taught me, it’s that building wealth takes patience, not perfect market predictions. Owning solid businesses that can weather market volatility and continue expanding matters far more. If you’re planning to hold a stock until 2036 and beyond, I’d focus on companies with established operations, consistent financial performance, and opportunities to expand. After all, short-term market volatility matters much less when the underlying business continues to perform well.

In this article, I’ll highlight three Canadian stocks I’d consider buying today and holding for the next decade.

hiker with backpack in the mountains

Source: Getty Images

CN stock

Let’s start with Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR), or CN — a dependable Canadian transportation giant that could be an excellent stock to hold for the next 10 years or more. The company operates an extensive rail network connecting major markets across Canada and the United States.

After rallying 36% over the last year, CNR stock currently trades at $179.80 per share, giving it a $108.4 billion market cap. It also offers a 2% dividend yield.

In the latest quarter ended in September, the company’s revenue jumped 15% year-over-year (YoY), backed by stronger demand for grain and energy transportation and higher freight revenue per unit shipped. More importantly, the railway operator’s adjusted quarterly earnings climbed 18% YoY.

Meanwhile, CN continues to improve productivity through its Fast Track program while achieving record third-quarter fuel efficiency.

With its extensive rail network, improving cash generation, and focus on operational efficiency, CN stock could be a rewarding long-term investment for the next decade.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock

Another Canadian stock I’d consider buying and holding for the next decade is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD). The company operates a massive international convenience-store and fuel retail network, including its popular Circle K banner.

ATD stock has risen 17% over the last year to currently trade at $81.87 per share with a market cap of $75.5 billion. At this market price, it offers a 1% annualized dividend yield.

In the first quarter of its fiscal year 2027 (ended on July 19, 2026), the retailer’s revenue surged more than 25% YoY, mainly driven by higher fuel selling prices and contributions from acquisitions.

Its adjusted quarterly earnings also jumped 15.4% YoY with the help of stronger fuel margins, acquisitions, and organic growth in its convenience-store business.

Interestingly, Couche-Tard is also pursuing new expansion opportunities. Its proposed US$8.6 billion acquisition of Żabka, which operates over 13,000 convenience stores across Poland and Romania, could massively strengthen its European presence.

Given its large retail network, improving profitability, and continued focus on international expansion, ATD could be a great Canadian stock to buy now and hold for years to come.

Intact Financial stock

Finally, Intact Financial (TSX: IFC) is another high-quality Canadian stock that deserves a place in long-term investors’ portfolios. As Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer, Intact also has operations across international markets.

IFC stock currently trades at $277.45 per share with a market cap of $49 billion. It also rewards shareholders with a 2.1% dividend yield.

Although higher-than-expected catastrophe losses weighed on its recent earnings, the insurer’s underlying business continues to show strength. In the third quarter, Intact’s operating direct premiums written rose 5% YoY, while its net operating income per share declined 19%.

On the positive side, Intact’s quarterly distribution income jumped 16% YoY, while operating investment income increased 5% YoY.

Despite the challenging quarter, the Canadian insurer maintained a solid 15.8% operating return on equity and a $3.6 billion capital margin. I expect its strong financial position, disciplined insurance pricing, and expanding distribution operations to support its growth in the coming years.

These strengths make IFC another attractive Canadian stock to consider buying and holding for the next decade.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

oil pumps at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources vs. Suncor: The Dividend Stock to Own Through 2026

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s compare Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor Energy across their financial performance, dividend track records, growth prospects, and valuations to…

Read more »

man studies at computer
Dividend Stocks

Here Are The 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Tell a New Investor to Buy ASAP

| Puja Tayal

Discover strategies for investing in stocks that can help you thrive in a market filled with volatility and uncertainty.

Read more »

telecom towers concept for wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock Is Down 2% After Q3: Is the 5.8% Dividend Safe?

| Aditya Raghunath

BCE stock slipped 2% after Q3 earnings. See whether the 5.8% dividend is safe, how free cash flow covers it,…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Too Busy to Invest? This Dividend Stock Deserves a Permanent Place In Your TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock appears well-positioned to keep paying and growing its dividend and deliver solid capital gains in the long…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

The TFSA Strategy I’d Use to Generate $600 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Kay Ng

A smarter TFSA approach is to prioritize sustainable total returns and diversification rather than chasing an arbitrary monthly income number.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest in Killam Apartment for $250 a Month in Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Want $250 a month? Killam Apartment pays $0.06 a unit at $17.45. See how many units to buy, what Q3…

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for $2,050 in Passive Income Each Year

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With resilient business models, consistent dividend payouts, and clear growth prospects, these three dividend stocks are ideal for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Dividend Stocks

A Recession-Resistant Dividend Stock for Lifelong TFSA Income

| Jitendra Parashar

A resilient utility business, improving earnings, and ambitious investment plans could make this Canadian dividend stock an excellent choice for…

Read more »