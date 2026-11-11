These three Canadian stocks combine established businesses, solid financial fundamentals, and long-term growth opportunities that could help patient investors build wealth over the next decade.

3 Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Alimentation Couche-Tard’s international expansion and growing earnings could support its stock over the next decade.

If there’s one thing the Foolish investing philosophy has taught me, it’s that building wealth takes patience, not perfect market predictions. Owning solid businesses that can weather market volatility and continue expanding matters far more. If you’re planning to hold a stock until 2036 and beyond, I’d focus on companies with established operations, consistent financial performance, and opportunities to expand. After all, short-term market volatility matters much less when the underlying business continues to perform well.

In this article, I’ll highlight three Canadian stocks I’d consider buying today and holding for the next decade.

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CN stock

Let’s start with Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR), or CN — a dependable Canadian transportation giant that could be an excellent stock to hold for the next 10 years or more. The company operates an extensive rail network connecting major markets across Canada and the United States.

After rallying 36% over the last year, CNR stock currently trades at $179.80 per share, giving it a $108.4 billion market cap. It also offers a 2% dividend yield.

In the latest quarter ended in September, the company’s revenue jumped 15% year-over-year (YoY), backed by stronger demand for grain and energy transportation and higher freight revenue per unit shipped. More importantly, the railway operator’s adjusted quarterly earnings climbed 18% YoY.

Meanwhile, CN continues to improve productivity through its Fast Track program while achieving record third-quarter fuel efficiency.

With its extensive rail network, improving cash generation, and focus on operational efficiency, CN stock could be a rewarding long-term investment for the next decade.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock

Another Canadian stock I’d consider buying and holding for the next decade is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD). The company operates a massive international convenience-store and fuel retail network, including its popular Circle K banner.

ATD stock has risen 17% over the last year to currently trade at $81.87 per share with a market cap of $75.5 billion. At this market price, it offers a 1% annualized dividend yield.

In the first quarter of its fiscal year 2027 (ended on July 19, 2026), the retailer’s revenue surged more than 25% YoY, mainly driven by higher fuel selling prices and contributions from acquisitions.

Its adjusted quarterly earnings also jumped 15.4% YoY with the help of stronger fuel margins, acquisitions, and organic growth in its convenience-store business.

Interestingly, Couche-Tard is also pursuing new expansion opportunities. Its proposed US$8.6 billion acquisition of Żabka, which operates over 13,000 convenience stores across Poland and Romania, could massively strengthen its European presence.

Given its large retail network, improving profitability, and continued focus on international expansion, ATD could be a great Canadian stock to buy now and hold for years to come.

Intact Financial stock

Finally, Intact Financial (TSX: IFC) is another high-quality Canadian stock that deserves a place in long-term investors’ portfolios. As Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer, Intact also has operations across international markets.

IFC stock currently trades at $277.45 per share with a market cap of $49 billion. It also rewards shareholders with a 2.1% dividend yield.

Although higher-than-expected catastrophe losses weighed on its recent earnings, the insurer’s underlying business continues to show strength. In the third quarter, Intact’s operating direct premiums written rose 5% YoY, while its net operating income per share declined 19%.

On the positive side, Intact’s quarterly distribution income jumped 16% YoY, while operating investment income increased 5% YoY.

Despite the challenging quarter, the Canadian insurer maintained a solid 15.8% operating return on equity and a $3.6 billion capital margin. I expect its strong financial position, disciplined insurance pricing, and expanding distribution operations to support its growth in the coming years.

These strengths make IFC another attractive Canadian stock to consider buying and holding for the next decade.