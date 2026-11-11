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3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for $2,050 in Passive Income Each Year

With resilient business models, consistent dividend payouts, and clear growth prospects, these three dividend stocks are ideal for income-seeking investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla

Author Bio

Rajiv Nanjapla is an Equity Research Analyst at The Motley Fool Canada, where he has been covering Canadian equities since June 2020. With approximately 13 years of experience in the financial industry, he focuses on helping retail investors understand businesses and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Rajiv worked with Market Realist, Wealth-X, and other financial services firms, gaining extensive experience in equity research and financial analysis. His work aims to make investing concepts accessible and actionable for individual investors.

Education

  • Postgraduate Diploma in Finance and Operations
  • Bachelor of Engineering

Areas of Expertise

Canadian equities, energy stocks, utilities, technology stocks, retail stocks, industrial stocks, equity research, financial analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.
Published
Key Points
  • Enbridge offers a robust 5.73% yield and substantial long-term growth potential, supported by its diverse energy infrastructure and significant capital investment program, making it an ideal choice for reliable income and capital appreciation.
  • Canadian Natural Resources, with a 3.66% yield, benefits from low-cost operations and substantial reserves, supporting continued dividend growth and long-term wealth creation amid consistent cash flow.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia offers a 3.47% yield, backed by a long history of dividends, a strategic focus on profitable North American operations, and shareholder-friendly initiatives like share buybacks.

Dividend stocks can be an effective way to build long-term wealth, allowing investors to benefit from both capital appreciation and regular dividend income. Reinvesting these payouts can further accelerate wealth creation through compounding. However, dividends are not guaranteed, making it important to choose investments carefully. Investors should prioritize fundamentally strong businesses that generate reliable cash flows, have a proven track record of rewarding shareholders, and offer attractive long-term growth prospects.

Against this backdrop, let’s explore three top dividend stocks that could collectively generate about $2,050 in annual passive income from investing $16,000 in each stock, for a total investment of $48,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
ENB$67.72236$15,981.92$0.97$228.82Quarterly
CNQ$68.4233$15,937.20$0.625$145.63Quarterly
BNS$131.36121$15,894.56$1.14$137..94Quarterly
Total$2,049.94Annually
resting in a hammock with eyes closed

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is an attractive dividend stock for long-term investors, offering both capital appreciation and consistent income. The diversified energy infrastructure company operates over 200 revenue-generating assets across oil and natural gas pipelines, utilities, and renewable energy. Further, approximately 98% of its earnings come from regulated utility operations and take-or-pay contracts, supporting predictable cash flows across different market conditions.

Reflecting its resilient business model, Enbridge has delivered an average annual total shareholder return of 11.6% over the past 20 years. It has also paid dividends since 1953 and raised its payouts for 31 consecutive years. Its current forward yield stands at an attractive 5.7%.

Looking ahead, Enbridge is advancing its $38 billion secured capital investment program to capitalize on rising North American energy demand. Several projects could enter service in the coming years, supporting asset growth and higher cash flows. Management also expects to return $40–$45 billion to shareholders by the end of this decade. Overall, its predictable cash flows, impressive dividend history, and expansion opportunities make Enbridge an attractive option for income-seeking investors.

Canadian Natural Resources

Second on my list is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ), which operates a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas assets. The company benefits from large, low-risk, high-value reserves that require relatively modest capital reinvestment. Further, its operational efficiency and cost-control initiatives have lowered operating costs and breakeven levels, supporting healthy margins and cash flows across commodity-price cycles.

Supported by its resilient cash flow generation, CNQ has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of over 20% for the past 26 years. Its current quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share translates into an attractive forward yield of 3.7%.

Although oil prices have moderated from their recent peaks amid easing geopolitical tensions, they remain relatively elevated, supporting the company’s financial performance. Meanwhile, CNQ continues to invest in strengthening its production capabilities, having spent $6.3 billion in the first nine months of the year. It remains on track to invest approximately $7.6 billion this year.

Moreover, its reserves of approximately five billion barrels of oil equivalent, representing nearly 30 years of reserve life, provide strong long-term production visibility. Overall, CNQ’s low-cost operations, substantial reserves, and impressive dividend growth history make it an attractive stock for long-term wealth creation.

Bank of Nova Scotia

My final pick is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS), which has an exceptional track record of paying uninterrupted dividends since 1833. The bank offers a diversified range of financial services across multiple markets, generating reliable cash flows that support its consistent shareholder distributions. Further, Scotiabank has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of 4.5% over the past decade and currently offers an attractive forward yield of 3.5%.

Looking ahead, the bank is focusing on expanding its more profitable North American operations while reducing its exposure to riskier, less profitable Latin American markets. This strategic shift could improve operational efficiency, enhance earnings quality, and support sustainable long-term growth.

Meanwhile, persistent inflation could keep interest rates elevated, potentially benefiting the bank’s lending operations, although higher rates could also increase borrowing costs and credit risks. Additionally, Scotiabank has expanded its share repurchase program from 15 million to 40 million shares, representing approximately 3.3% of its outstanding shares. These buybacks could boost earnings per share and enhance shareholder value.

Overall, Scotiabank’s established dividend history, diversified operations, and strategic initiatives make it an attractive option for income-seeking investors looking for consistent payouts and long-term wealth creation.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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