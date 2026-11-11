Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A $14,000 TFSA Investment Strategy for Lifelong Monthly Retirement Income
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

A $14,000 TFSA Investment Strategy for Lifelong Monthly Retirement Income

Given their reliable dividend payouts, high yield, and healthy growth prospects, these two monthly-paying dividend stocks are ideal for income-seeking retirees.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla

Author Bio

Rajiv Nanjapla is an Equity Research Analyst at The Motley Fool Canada, where he has been covering Canadian equities since June 2020. With approximately 13 years of experience in the financial industry, he focuses on helping retail investors understand businesses and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Rajiv worked with Market Realist, Wealth-X, and other financial services firms, gaining extensive experience in equity research and financial analysis. His work aims to make investing concepts accessible and actionable for individual investors.

Education

  • Postgraduate Diploma in Finance and Operations
  • Bachelor of Engineering

Areas of Expertise

Canadian equities, energy stocks, utilities, technology stocks, retail stocks, industrial stocks, equity research, financial analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.
Published
Key Points
  • Automotive Properties REIT offers a strong monthly income option with a 6.58% yield, supported by high occupancy rates, inflation-linked leases, and strategic acquisition opportunities in the automotive real estate sector.
  • Peyto Exploration & Development provides a 6.34% yield through efficient operations and strong production growth, backed by significant capital investments and a commitment to increasing dividends, appealing to retirees seeking income.

Public pensions, including the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS), may not cover all retirement expenses. Therefore, retirees often need additional income sources to meet their financial needs and maintain their desired lifestyles. Monthly-paying, high-yield dividend stocks can be an attractive option, providing a regular stream of passive income without requiring investors to sell their holdings. However, since dividends depend on a company’s financial health, cash flow generation, and management decisions, investors should focus on fundamentally strong businesses with a proven history of rewarding shareholders and sustainable growth prospects.

With this in mind, let’s explore two quality dividend stocks that could help income-seeking retirees generate a steady stream of monthly income.

looking backward in car mirror

Source: Getty Images

Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) owns and operates 95 income-producing commercial properties spanning approximately 3.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. Its diversified tenant base includes established automotive dealerships, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and automotive service providers. The REIT also leases its properties under long-term agreements, supporting stable occupancy and rent collection rates. Its leases also include contractual rent escalations and consumer price index (CPI)-linked adjustments, providing a natural hedge against inflation while driving steady organic rental income growth.

Supported by its stable operating performance and predictable cash flows, Automotive Properties REIT has maintained monthly distributions since August 2015. Its current monthly distribution of $0.07 per unit translates into an attractive forward yield of 6.6%.

Looking ahead, the highly fragmented automotive dealership and service industries across Canada and the United States offer significant consolidation opportunities. As automotive operators pursue acquisitions to expand their businesses, their capital requirements are also increasing, creating demand for sale-and-leaseback transactions. These arrangements allow operators to unlock capital tied up in real estate while continuing to use their properties under long-term leases. This trend could create a growing pipeline of acquisition opportunities for Automotive Properties REIT, allowing it to expand its portfolio and strengthen its recurring rental income.

Overall, Automotive Properties REIT’s high occupancy, inflation-linked leases, and attractive acquisition opportunities support its long-term growth prospects. Combined with its established distribution history and high yield, the REIT could be an attractive option for income-seeking retirees looking to supplement their retirement income with monthly payouts.

Peyto Exploration & Development

Another monthly-paying dividend stock that could appeal to retirees is Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX: PEY), an Alberta-based energy producer focused on exploring, developing, and producing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company benefits from long-life reserves, a low-cost operating structure, disciplined capital allocation, and efficient operations, enabling resilient financial performance across different commodity-price and macroeconomic environments.

Peyto’s strong operating model is reflected in its impressive track record. Over the past 27 years, the company has generated average returns on capital employed and equity of 17% and 24%, respectively. It has also demonstrated its commitment to rewarding shareholders by distributing approximately $3.5 billion in dividends since 1998.

Moreover, Peyto reported impressive third-quarter results earlier this week, supported by production growth and improved operating efficiency. Total production increased 10%, with NGL production rising 20% and natural gas output growing 9%, reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion initiatives. Meanwhile, a 10% decline in cash costs helped improve profitability and cash flow generation. Adjusted earnings increased 11.1% to $0.45 per share, while free funds flow climbed 34.3% to $92.8 million.

Supported by stronger cash flows, Peyto increased its monthly dividend by $0.01 per share to $0.13. This payout translates into an attractive forward yield of 6.3%. The company also strengthened its balance sheet by repaying $213.7 million in debt year-to-date, bringing net debt down to $185.5 million.

Looking ahead, Peyto is continuing to invest in expanding its production capabilities. It spent about $360 million on capital investments in the first nine months of the year and plans to invest another $475–$525 million next year, with about 80% allocated to well-related costs. The company also expects to drill 70 to 80 horizontal wells to support production growth. These investments could strengthen its production capacity, support higher cash flows, and provide a foundation for future dividend growth.

Overall, Peyto’s low-cost operations, strong production outlook, improving balance sheet, and attractive monthly dividend make it a compelling option for income-seeking retirees.

Investors’ takeaway

COMPANYRECENT PRICESNUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
APR.UN$12.75549$6,999.75$0.0699$38.38Monthly
PEY$24.60284$6,986.40$0.13$36.92Monthly
Total$75.3Monthly

A $14,000 investment split equally between these two dividend stocks could generate about $75.30 in monthly passive income, offering retirees an attractive way to supplement their pension benefits and cover regular expenses.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

A $500-a-Month Investment Could Grow Into Real Income: I Ran the Numbers

| Andrew Button

You can end up with a substantial sum of money investing $500 per month in the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest in Brookfield Renewable for $500 a Year in Dividends

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Renewable Partners trades at a reasonable valuation today for those who want a 5.2% yield.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Buys Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These three high-yield TSX dividend stocks offer attractive income opportunities backed by business strengths and long-term growth potential.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Apartment Properties vs. Killam: Which Rental Stock Would I Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAPREIT gets a narrow preference on starting income and valuation, with Killam offering a different regional mix.

Read more »

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Dividend Stocks

Starting With $10,000 at 40: How I’d Build Future Retirement Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $10,000 start becomes more powerful when monthly contributions join reinvested returns.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

1 Ideal Canadian Stock for Both Growth and Dividends

| Jitendra Parashar

With impressive share price gains, growing core earnings, and a 3.1% dividend yield, Manulife could be an ideal Canadian stock…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian dividend stock’s attractive 4.9% dividend yield and ambitious growth plans make it look undervalued for long-term investors, especially…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock is Down About 40% in a Year: Is its 6% Yield a Buy After Q3 Earnings

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telus is reducing debt, targeting $900 million in cost savings, and investing in fibre and AI infrastructure.

Read more »