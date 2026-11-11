A $14,000 TFSA Investment Strategy for Lifelong Monthly Retirement Income

Given their reliable dividend payouts, high yield, and healthy growth prospects, these two monthly-paying dividend stocks are ideal for income-seeking retirees.

Peyto Exploration & Development provides a 6.34% yield through efficient operations and strong production growth, backed by significant capital investments and a commitment to increasing dividends, appealing to retirees seeking income.

Public pensions, including the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS), may not cover all retirement expenses. Therefore, retirees often need additional income sources to meet their financial needs and maintain their desired lifestyles. Monthly-paying, high-yield dividend stocks can be an attractive option, providing a regular stream of passive income without requiring investors to sell their holdings. However, since dividends depend on a company’s financial health, cash flow generation, and management decisions, investors should focus on fundamentally strong businesses with a proven history of rewarding shareholders and sustainable growth prospects.

With this in mind, let’s explore two quality dividend stocks that could help income-seeking retirees generate a steady stream of monthly income.

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Automotive Properties REIT

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: APR.UN) owns and operates 95 income-producing commercial properties spanning approximately 3.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. Its diversified tenant base includes established automotive dealerships, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and automotive service providers. The REIT also leases its properties under long-term agreements, supporting stable occupancy and rent collection rates. Its leases also include contractual rent escalations and consumer price index (CPI)-linked adjustments, providing a natural hedge against inflation while driving steady organic rental income growth.

Supported by its stable operating performance and predictable cash flows, Automotive Properties REIT has maintained monthly distributions since August 2015. Its current monthly distribution of $0.07 per unit translates into an attractive forward yield of 6.6%.

Looking ahead, the highly fragmented automotive dealership and service industries across Canada and the United States offer significant consolidation opportunities. As automotive operators pursue acquisitions to expand their businesses, their capital requirements are also increasing, creating demand for sale-and-leaseback transactions. These arrangements allow operators to unlock capital tied up in real estate while continuing to use their properties under long-term leases. This trend could create a growing pipeline of acquisition opportunities for Automotive Properties REIT, allowing it to expand its portfolio and strengthen its recurring rental income.

Overall, Automotive Properties REIT’s high occupancy, inflation-linked leases, and attractive acquisition opportunities support its long-term growth prospects. Combined with its established distribution history and high yield, the REIT could be an attractive option for income-seeking retirees looking to supplement their retirement income with monthly payouts.

Peyto Exploration & Development

Another monthly-paying dividend stock that could appeal to retirees is Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX: PEY), an Alberta-based energy producer focused on exploring, developing, and producing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company benefits from long-life reserves, a low-cost operating structure, disciplined capital allocation, and efficient operations, enabling resilient financial performance across different commodity-price and macroeconomic environments.

Peyto’s strong operating model is reflected in its impressive track record. Over the past 27 years, the company has generated average returns on capital employed and equity of 17% and 24%, respectively. It has also demonstrated its commitment to rewarding shareholders by distributing approximately $3.5 billion in dividends since 1998.

Moreover, Peyto reported impressive third-quarter results earlier this week, supported by production growth and improved operating efficiency. Total production increased 10%, with NGL production rising 20% and natural gas output growing 9%, reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion initiatives. Meanwhile, a 10% decline in cash costs helped improve profitability and cash flow generation. Adjusted earnings increased 11.1% to $0.45 per share, while free funds flow climbed 34.3% to $92.8 million.

Supported by stronger cash flows, Peyto increased its monthly dividend by $0.01 per share to $0.13. This payout translates into an attractive forward yield of 6.3%. The company also strengthened its balance sheet by repaying $213.7 million in debt year-to-date, bringing net debt down to $185.5 million.

Looking ahead, Peyto is continuing to invest in expanding its production capabilities. It spent about $360 million on capital investments in the first nine months of the year and plans to invest another $475–$525 million next year, with about 80% allocated to well-related costs. The company also expects to drill 70 to 80 horizontal wells to support production growth. These investments could strengthen its production capacity, support higher cash flows, and provide a foundation for future dividend growth.

Overall, Peyto’s low-cost operations, strong production outlook, improving balance sheet, and attractive monthly dividend make it a compelling option for income-seeking retirees.

Investors’ takeaway

COMPANY RECENT PRICES NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY APR.UN $12.75 549 $6,999.75 $0.0699 $38.38 Monthly PEY $24.60 284 $6,986.40 $0.13 $36.92 Monthly Total $75.3 Monthly

A $14,000 investment split equally between these two dividend stocks could generate about $75.30 in monthly passive income, offering retirees an attractive way to supplement their pension benefits and cover regular expenses.