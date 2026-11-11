A 4.1% Monthly Dividend Stock: About $345 a Month on $100,000

Granite REIT is a warehouse-focused Canadian REIT that pairs strong profitability and growth with potential upside from the logistics and manufacturing sectors. It may even benefit indirectly from Canada's data centre buildout.

Are you looking for dividend stocks that pay high yields monthly?

If so, REITs are the pool you want to search in.

Real estate investment trusts are pooled investment vehicles that invest in real estate portfolios, including apartment buildings, office buildings, warehouses, data centres and more.

These companies are well known for their high dividend yields and monthly payouts.

In Canada, REITs are among the best monthly-paying, high-yield “stocks” out there. In this article, I explore one monthly-paying REIT yielding 4.1% that could fill your RRSP or TFSA with income for months to come.

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Granite REIT

Granite REIT (TSX: GRT.UN) is a Canadian REIT that leases warehouse space to companies. It typically leases space to manufacturing companies, e-commerce firms and others that need warehouses. The company does not currently own data centres; however, it has the potential to benefit from Canada’s data centre buildout indirectly through logistics and supply chains. It also owns 61.5 million square feet of leasable space, including some facilities that could be converted to data centres. So, Granite arguably could become an AI data centre beneficiary company.

Performance

Granite REIT has been performing pretty well recently. The company has grown considerably over the year, boasting the following growth metrics in the trailing 112-month(TTM) period:

Revenue growth: 8.9%.

Funds from operations (FFO) growth: 8.6%.

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) growth: 7.2%.

EPS growth: 26%.

Dividend growth: 25%.

These are all pretty good growth rates for a REIT. The company has compounded these metrics pretty well over the last five years as well. As mentioned previously, the company’s opportunity set in industrials and distribution suggests that it can continue to deliver in the future.

GRT.UN also scores well on profitability, boasting metrics such as:

Gross margin: 81.7%.

FFO margin: 59%.

AFFO margin: 54%.

EBIT margin: 74%.

Valuation metrics

The metrics above all look pretty good. However, they mean little if GRT.UN is becoming an expensive stock. In order to gauge whether GRT.UN is truly worth the investment, we need to look at valuation metrics. Here are a few I’ve chosen to highlight:

Price/book: 0.81.

Price/cash flow: 13.9.

Price/rental income: 8.2.

P/FFO: 13.7.

P/AFFO: 15.9%

These metrics are below average for the Canadian markets as a whole, indicating that GRT.UN may be a decent value today.

Dividend potential

Last but not least, the part you’re most likely interested in:

Dividend potential.

Granite REIT currently pays a $0.2958 monthly dividend. That works out to $3.55 per year. The REIT costs $85.55 currently. So, the yield is roughly 4.2%. If you invest $100,000 into GRT.UN and the dividend doesn’t change, you get $4,149 worth of dividends per year, or roughly $345 per month.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Granite REIT $85.55 1,169 $0.2958 per month ($3.55 per year) $345.79 per month ($4,149 per year) Monthly

As you can see, you can collect quite a few dividends by investing in Granite REIT, even if the dividend doesn’t change. The company’s past history and opportunity set, however, argue that the REIT’s dividends will, if anything, continue to grow. So, there’s much to love here.