Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Got $1,000? The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Got $1,000? The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

These Canadian stocks will help diversify your portfolio, add stability, and deliver solid total returns in the long term.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata

Author Bio

Sneha Nahata has been fascinated by the stock market for as long as she can remember. Growing up in a family of investors and stock brokers, conversations about businesses, markets, and investing were part of everyday life. What started as curiosity soon became a lifelong passion and, ultimately, a career. She began her professional journey at Zacks Investment Research, where she developed her analytical skills and gained experience evaluating investment opportunities. Sneha has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020, helping investors look beyond the headlines to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her work is also featured on Barchart. Sneha’s investing philosophy combines growth and dividend investing, with a focus on finding businesses that can build wealth over the long term. Outside of finance, Sneha enjoys sketching, exploring new creative ideas, and spending time with her family.

Education

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Finance

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, media and telecommunications, banking and financial services, energy stocks, consumer stocks, dividend investing, growth stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.

Social Media Profiles

Barchart author profile

Favorite Investment Quote

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." — Peter Lynch
Published
Key Points
  • Celestica offers strong AI- and data center-driven growth potential, with its share price trading significantly below its 52-week high.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank offers consistent dividend growth backed by diversified revenue streams and improving operational efficiency.
  • Fortis provides stability and reliable income, backed by 53 consecutive years of dividend increases and major infrastructure investments.

The Canadian equity market has experienced heightened volatility in recent weeks, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, high inflation, and ongoing trade-related uncertainties. These macroeconomic headwinds have created a challenging investment environment, making stock selection and portfolio diversification important before investing.

For investors with $1,000 to put to work, diversifying across growth-oriented companies, dividend-paying businesses, and defensive stocks can help generate solid total returns amid uncertainty. Also, focusing on fundamentally strong stocks that have pulled back from their highs presents a solid buying opportunity.

With these factors in mind, here are three Canadian stocks to buy right now.

Canada day banner background design of flag

Source: Getty Images

Best Canadian stock #1: Celestica

Celestica (TSX: CLS) stock presents an attractive investment opportunity at current price levels. Its stock has come under pressure and is trading more than 51% below its 52-week peak. While profit booking following a sharp rally and broader selling in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks has weighed on CLS, the company’s prospects remain strong and support the bullish outlook.

Celestica’s growth is primarily driven by its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment, which benefits from rising investments in data centres and AI computing. In the third quarter, CCS revenue jumped 102% year over year. Networking revenue grew 68%, while compute and storage revenue surged 242%, reflecting strong demand from hyperscale customers and AI-related projects.

Celestica’s Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment also performed well, with revenue increasing 23% to $957 million.

More importantly, management raised its 2026 revenue forecast to $21 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to $11.55. Looking ahead, the company expects 2027 revenue to reach $40 billion, with adjusted EPS of $21.50.

Overall, its solid growth prospects, notable price correction, and easing valuation concerns make Celestica stock a buy right now.

Best Canadian stock #2: Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) is a solid stock to buy now for income and growth. TD is one of Canada’s leading banks and a top dividend payer and grower. Its annual dividend has grown at an average rate of around 8% over the past decade. Moreover, it is well-positioned to keep growing its dividend in the years ahead.

TD offers a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share, yielding over 2.5%. While its yield remains low, TD’s consistent dividend growth and sustainable payouts make it a compelling investment.

TD is well-positioned to benefit from diversified revenue streams, healthy loan quality, and ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency. Growth in its Canadian Personal Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance businesses could further support earnings, while cost-control measures may help improve profitability.

Overall, TD’s solid dividend payment history, diversified revenue base, focus on improving efficiency, and sustainable payout ratio make it an attractive investment.

Best Canadian stock #3: Fortis

Fortis (TSX: FTS) is a compelling defensive investment opportunity, offering income and solid long-term growth potential. Its regulated utility operations generate relatively predictable cash flows across varying economic conditions. At the same time, its emphasis on electricity transmission and distribution reduces exposure to the earnings volatility associated with power generation.

The utility company recently raised its quarterly dividend by 4%, extending its record of annual dividend increases to 53 consecutive years. Management anticipates maintaining dividend growth of 4–6% annually through 2031, driven by stable operating cash flows and a growing asset base.

Fortis plans to invest $32.2 billion by 2031, targeting an expansion of its rate base to $63.9 billion. This investment is expected to strengthen its earnings capacity and provide a foundation for sustained dividend growth.

Additionally, rising electricity consumption, driven by data centre expansion, electric vehicle adoption, and broader industrial electrification, creates favourable long-term opportunities. Investments in grid modernization and transmission infrastructure should further support demand for its services.

Overall, Fortis’ defensive earnings, dependable dividend growth, and infrastructure-led expansion position it well to deliver attractive long-term shareholder returns.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

A $500-a-Month Investment Could Grow Into Real Income: I Ran the Numbers

| Andrew Button

You can end up with a substantial sum of money investing $500 per month in the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Energy: What $10,000 Could Earn in Dividends After Its Latest Results

| Joey Frenette

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) looks like a deep-value dividend juggernaut worth loading up on after the post-earnings dip.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Buys Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These three high-yield TSX dividend stocks offer attractive income opportunities backed by business strengths and long-term growth potential.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest in Brookfield Renewable for $500 a Year in Dividends

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Renewable Partners trades at a reasonable valuation today for those who want a 5.2% yield.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Apartment Properties vs. Killam: Which Rental Stock Would I Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAPREIT gets a narrow preference on starting income and valuation, with Killam offering a different regional mix.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

1 Ideal Canadian Stock for Both Growth and Dividends

| Jitendra Parashar

With impressive share price gains, growing core earnings, and a 3.1% dividend yield, Manulife could be an ideal Canadian stock…

Read more »

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Dividend Stocks

Starting With $10,000 at 40: How I’d Build Future Retirement Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $10,000 start becomes more powerful when monthly contributions join reinvested returns.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock is Down About 40% in a Year: Is its 6% Yield a Buy After Q3 Earnings

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telus is reducing debt, targeting $900 million in cost savings, and investing in fibre and AI infrastructure.

Read more »