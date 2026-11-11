How I’d Structure a $20,000 TFSA for Steady Income, Stock by Stock

I would structure a $20,000 TFSA around top Canadian dividend stocks backed by resilient business models and a growing earnings base.

Emera’s proposed merger with Canadian Utilities could strengthen its scale and support 5%–7% annual adjusted EPS growth through 2030.

TC Energy and Emera offer relatively stable dividend income through regulated operations, predictable cash flows, and resilient business models.

Investing $20,000 in dividend stocks through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) will help build a tax-efficient income stream. However, generating sustainable passive income requires more than simply selecting stocks with attractive dividend yields.

Thus, I would structure a $20,000 TFSA around top Canadian dividend stocks backed by resilient business models, predictable earnings, strong free cash flow, and a proven commitment to returning capital to shareholders. These TSX stocks are better positioned to maintain dividend payments in the long run.

With these factors in mind, here are two Canadian dividend stocks that will form the foundation of a $30,000 TFSA income portfolio.

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TFSA dividend stock #1: TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX: TRP) is worth holding for reliable income inside a TFSA for years. Its resilient business model, predictable cash flows, and consistent dividend growth make it a top income stock. The energy firm’s operations primarily involve natural gas transportation and storage, alongside investments in power generation.

Its resilient operating structure supports its payouts. About 98% of comparable EBITDA comes from regulated assets or long-term contractual arrangements, including take-or-pay agreements. This structure reduces exposure to commodity price fluctuations and economic uncertainty, providing greater visibility into future cash flows.

TC Energy’s dividend payout history further strengthens its investment appeal. It recently raised its quarterly dividend by 3.2% to $0.88 per share, extending its dividend-growth streak to 26 consecutive years. Management anticipates annual dividend growth of approximately 3%–5%, supporting gradual income expansion for long-term investors.

Looking ahead, TC Energy is well positioned to benefit from its ability to convert its substantial project pipeline into approved investments. With $6 billion in projects sanctioned in 2026, another $6 billion pending approval, and over $40 billion in potential opportunities, management expects comparable EBITDA to grow 5%–7% annually through 2031. This positions it well to keep paying and increasing its dividend.

TFSA dividend stock #2: Emera

Emera (TSX: EMA) is another dividend stock worth considering for a long-term TFSA portfolio. As a utility and energy infrastructure company, Emera benefits from relatively stable cash flows generated by its regulated operations. Its focus on growing dividends over time makes it an appealing option for investors looking for dependable income.

Further, the proposed merger with Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU) could strengthen its position and create additional growth opportunities.

The combined company is expected to have a rate base of around $45 billion. This larger scale should give the business greater financial flexibility and support earnings and dividend growth. Emera expects the combined business to support its target of 5%–7% annual adjusted EPS growth through 2030.

For existing Emera shareholders, the company plans to maintain its targeted annual dividend growth of 1%–2%, while continuing to improve its dividend payout ratio.

Notably, about 95% of earnings are expected to come from regulated operations, providing greater earnings visibility and reducing exposure to energy price fluctuations. The larger transmission and distribution network should also strengthen the company’s position in the energy infrastructure sector and improve its access to capital.

Overall, Emera’s stable regulated earnings, predictable dividend income, and long-term growth opportunities make it a compelling income stock.

The bottom line

TC Energy and Emera are top picks for reliable dividend income. At their current payout rates, investing $10,000 in each stock could generate more than $798 in annual dividend income.