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How Much to Invest in Brookfield Renewable for $500 a Year in Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners trades at a reasonable valuation today for those who want a 5.2% yield.

Posted by
Kay Ng

Author Bio

Kay graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and furthered her studies in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She began investing in dividend stocks in 2008, turning an early interest into a lasting passion. Over the years, Kay has refined her investment approach to focus on high-quality businesses, using fundamental analysis and valuation to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her investment research and articles have been featured in The Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha. Outside of investing, Kay enjoys playing the piano, from popular songs learned by ear to challenging classical compositions. Her favourites include Fantaisie-Impromptu by Frédéric Chopin and La Campanella by Franz Liszt.

Education

Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Science, University of British Columbia Further studies in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting

Areas of Expertise

Dividend stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, quality investing, long-term investing, business fundamentals, and identifying investment opportunities in high-quality companies.

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Favorite Investment Quotes

“The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” — Benjamin Graham “A market downturn doesn’t bother us. It is an opportunity to increase our ownership of great companies with great management at good prices.” — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • About $9,600 (about 225 units at $42.67) would generate roughly $500 a year in distributions at Brookfield Renewable’s roughly 5.2% yield (approximately $125 per quarter).
  • Distribution growth looks supported by fundamentals: FFO per unit rose +12% over the last 12 months, management targets >10% FFO-per-unit growth and 5–9% annual distribution growth, and about 90% of cash flow is contracted (avg. 12 years) with roughly 70% inflation linkage and mostly fixed-rate debt.
  • The unit trades roughly 12% below analyst consensus, offering about 13% upside, but potential merger and execution risks from a large development pipeline mean investors should consider accumulating gradually.

Dividend stocks can be a great way to supplement income while building long-term wealth. For Canadian investors seeking a combination of recurring cash distributions and growth potential, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN) deserves a closer look. With a globally diversified roughly 50-GW portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, and solar assets, the partnership offers an excellent way to participate in the growing demand for clean electricity.

At $42.67 per unit at writing, Brookfield Renewable offers an annual distribution yield of about 5.2%. This means investors would need to purchase about 225 units, representing an investment of roughly $9,600, to generate approximately $500 in annual distributions. That’s equivalent to about $125 every quarter, providing a meaningful supplemental income stream.

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.

Source: Getty Images

Strong distribution income with growth potential

What’s particularly appealing is that investors aren’t simply buying a high-yield investment. They’re also gaining exposure to a business with promising long-term growth prospects.

Over the last 12 months, Brookfield Renewable delivered 15% growth in funds from operations (FFO) to nearly US$1.5 billion, while FFO per unit increased almost 12% to US$2.18. These results demonstrate the partnership’s ability to grow its underlying cash-generating capacity.

Looking ahead, electricity demand is expected to increase as economies pursue reindustrialization, electrification, and digitalization. The expansion of data centres and artificial intelligence infrastructure could provide additional opportunities for renewable energy producers.

Brookfield Renewable targets long-term FFO-per-unit growth of over 10% and annual distribution growth of 5% to 9%. It has also increased its distribution for approximately 16 consecutive years, with a long-term growth rate exceeding 5%. If management achieves its targets, investors could enjoy rising income without having to purchase additional units.

Reliable cash flows support the payout

Of course, a high distribution yield is only attractive if the underlying business can sustain it. Fortunately, Brookfield Renewable has several characteristics that support cash flow visibility.

Approximately 90% of its cash flow is contracted for an average of around 12 years, while roughly 70% of revenue is linked to inflation. These mechanisms help provide predictable revenue and protect the business against rising costs.

Furthermore, more than 95% of its debt carries fixed interest rates, with an average maturity of roughly 14 years. This reduces exposure to near-term interest rate fluctuations and gives management greater visibility into future financing costs.

Is now a good time to invest?

At the recent quotation, Brookfield Renewable trades nearly 12% below the analyst consensus price target, suggesting potential upside of about 13%. While analyst targets aren’t guarantees, the valuation appears reasonable for investors seeking both income and long-term growth.

Investors could consider accumulating units gradually, particularly during broader market corrections, to potentially improve their margin of safety.

The bottom line

An investment of about $9,600 in Brookfield Renewable could generate $500 in annual distributions at a 5.2% yield. With a lengthy distribution-growth record, resilient contracted cash flows, and exposure to rising electricity demand, the partnership offers an appealing income-and-growth opportunity. Its anticipated merger with Brookfield Renewable Corporation in the fourth quarter could also change the form of future investor payouts, with eligible dividends expected afterward. The utility still has execution risks for its large 200GW-plus of development pipeline, though.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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