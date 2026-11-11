Enbridge is one of Canada’s best-known dividend stocks with an attractive 5.8% yield. Here’s how to earn $500/quarter by owning the stock.

How Much to Invest in Enbridge for $500/Quarter in Dividends

A $35,000 investment in Enbridge can yield $504.40 quarterly, but investors should closely monitor debt levels and interest rate trends.

While Enbridge offers a stable income stream with a strong dividend history, its large debt load makes it sensitive to rising interest rates, impacting both stock performance and dividend sustainability.

Enbridge is a major player in energy infrastructure, with vast pipeline networks and a diversified portfolio, ensuring solid income through its 98% contracted and regulated earnings.

With a market cap of $149 billion, Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is one of the largest stocks in Canada. With a 5.9% dividend yield, it is a stalwart dividend payer in many Canadian’s investment portfolios.

There is no doubt that Enbridge has an impressive portfolio of businesses. It has 29,100 kms of liquid pipelines and 30,500 kms of natural gas pipelines. The fact that it transports 30% of the crude oil produced in North America speaks to the scale of its pipeline franchise.

Enbridge also operates a substantial natural gas distribution/storage utility, a 4.1-gigawatt renewable power portfolio, and a massive export business in Texas. Its portfolio is impossible to replicate and economically crucial to the North American economy.

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Enbridge has massive scale and predictable income

Ninety-eight percent of its income is contracted or regulated. Ninety-five percent of its customers have an investment-grade credit rating, so its income profile is very solid. While it is an energy business, it has less than 1% commodity pricing exposure.

This year, it made three tuck-in acquisitions worth over $3.4 billion. These expanded its crude gathering, transport, and storage capacity in the U.S. Midwest.

Given its substantial size, the law of large numbers is making growth a little harder to come by. It expects to invest over $38 billion through 2030 to expand its portfolio. That growth will accrete about 5% compounded annual earnings per share growth.

Modest growth, but monitor debt levels

In its most recent quarter, adjusted earnings per share increased 6.5% to $0.49. It was a decent quarter, where growth was supported by rising North American energy and power demand.

One concern investors need to factor in is that Enbridge carries a lot of debt to support its massive infrastructure empire. It has $109 billion of net debt. This leaves the stock sensitive to interest rates.

Typically, if rates push higher aggressively, you will see this stock react in the opposite direction. Most of its debt is long-dated. However, it does have some variable rate exposure. If interest rates rise, interest expense can eat into earnings.

Enbridge was able to effectively navigate previous rising interest rate cycles. However, the stock did decline in these environments. As a result, investors do need to closely analyze its balance sheet before making an investment decision.

You could earn $500/quarter with $35,000 in Enbridge

This does influence the dividend as well. Higher rates could impact the sustainability of dividends, so investors should be extra considerate of this factor.

Enbridge does have a great dividend-growth history. Its dividend has increased for 31 consecutive years. It last raised its dividend by 3% in December 2025.

With a price of $67.24 today, an investor would need to spend $35,000 to buy 520 shares. Enbridge has a $0.97 quarterly dividend, so that investment would earn $504.40 per quarter or $2,016 annualized.

Enbridge offers investors exposure to a massive portfolio of quality assets. It also provides a very attractive dividend yield. However, do your due diligence on the debt and interest rate exposure to ensure the dividend/dividend growth plan will be a sustainable bet in your portfolio.