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How to Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Consistent Monthly Income

Structure a $50,000 TFSA for consistent monthly income with Scotiabank, RioCan and ZWC. Explore an allocation targeting about $200 a month.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou

Author Bio

Demetris has a professional background in business and technology and has been writing about Canadian markets and personal finance for The Motley Fool Canada for more than a decade. His investing journey has evolved from mutual funds and precious metals to individual stocks, cryptocurrency, and long-term wealth-building strategies. Over the years, his interest in the market led him to discover what he calls “everyday stocks”: quality businesses that people interact with regularly but may not realize they can invest in and potentially earn income from. Demetris focuses on helping investors understand the businesses behind the stocks they own and build practical portfolios aligned with their financial goals. His approach to investing centres on making thoughtful choices today to create greater financial freedom in the future.

Areas of Expertise

  • Canadian stocks
  • Dividend investing
  • TFSAs
  • RRSPs
  • Real estate investment trusts (REITs)
  • Personal finance
  • Cryptocurrency
  • Long-term wealth building
Published
Key Points
  • Investing in a $50,000 TFSA with Scotiabank, RioCan, and BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF can help generate consistent monthly income.
  • Scotiabank offers a stable dividend yield with a long history, while RioCan provides income from retail properties, and BMO's ETF enhances returns with covered calls.
  • Collectively, these investments can yield approximately $200 a month, supporting budget needs or allowing for reinvestment to grow future income.

What would an extra $200 a month do for your budget? For investors with a $50,000 TFSA, building consistent monthly income can help cover recurring bills or provide some additional cash each month.

 The key is choosing the right investments and the right allocations. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of those on the market.

Here’s one allocation I’d consider, assuming the money is already inside the TFSA waiting to be invested.

man calculates finances

Source: Getty Images

Start with Scotiabank as the dividend foundation

The first investment I’d consider is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS). Scotiabank is one of Canada’s largest bank stocks, with a global operation that includes Canada and multiple markets abroad.

Scotiabank’s lending and deposit businesses provide a recurring source of revenue. The bank’s wealth management and capital markets arms add other earnings streams.

That supports a dividend record that is among the longest in Canada. The bank has paid dividends continuously since 1833. That’s an incredible amount of time that spans wars, booms and busts.

This makes it an ideal candidate to generate consistent monthly income. As of the time of writing, Scotiabank offers a 3.5% yield. For this portfolio, I’d look to allocate $20,000 toward Scotiabank, resulting in just under $700 each year.

Add monthly real estate income from RioCan

The next investment to generate consistent monthly income I would consider is one of Canada’s larger REITs. Specifically, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: REI.UN).

RioCan owns a portfolio of predominantly essential retail properties. The REIT’s tenants pay rent, which in turn provides the cash flow needed to support monthly distributions.

That portfolio provides investors with exposure to physical real estate without the responsibilities of owning a rental property directly.

In the most recent quarter, RioCan reported retail committed occupancy of 98.9%. Core funds from operations per unit saw an increase of 5.1% from the prior-year period.

In other words, the REIT is making money and is near fully occupied.

As of the time of writing, RioCan offers a yield of 5.5%, which means that our $15,000 allocation would generate just under $820 each year, or a little over $68 each month.

Add some ETF income

Rounding out the trio of investments is the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX: ZWC) for our last $15,000.

ZWC holds a portfolio of Canadian dividend-paying stocks and writes covered calls to collect option premiums. Those premiums help support its monthly distribution, albeit with a limited upside when its components rise.

For income, ZWC offers a yield of 6%. That payout can change, but right now, given the final $15,000 in our portfolio, that works out to just under $75 every month.

Turn the payments into consistent monthly income

Here’s how the full allocation comes together.

InvestmentCurrent PriceAmount InvestedNumber of SharesDividendEstimated Annual Income
Scotiabank$132.66$20,000150$4.56$684
RioCan$21.23$15,000706$1.16$818.96
ZWC$22.98$15,000652$1.37$893.24
Total $50,000 $2,396.20

That works out to approximately $200 every month. RioCan and ZWC pay monthly, while Scotiabank pays dividends quarterly.

Note that investors who aren’t ready to, or cannot reach that $200 per month level yet can choose to reinvest those dividends, allowing them to compound until needed.

Buy them, hold them and watch your consistent monthly income grow.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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