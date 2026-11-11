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Too Busy to Invest? This Dividend Stock Deserves a Permanent Place In Your TFSA

This Canadian stock appears well-positioned to keep paying and growing its dividend and deliver solid capital gains in the long term.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata

Author Bio

Sneha Nahata has been fascinated by the stock market for as long as she can remember. Growing up in a family of investors and stock brokers, conversations about businesses, markets, and investing were part of everyday life. What started as curiosity soon became a lifelong passion and, ultimately, a career. She began her professional journey at Zacks Investment Research, where she developed her analytical skills and gained experience evaluating investment opportunities. Sneha has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020, helping investors look beyond the headlines to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her work is also featured on Barchart. Sneha’s investing philosophy combines growth and dividend investing, with a focus on finding businesses that can build wealth over the long term. Outside of finance, Sneha enjoys sketching, exploring new creative ideas, and spending time with her family.

Education

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Finance

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, media and telecommunications, banking and financial services, energy stocks, consumer stocks, dividend investing, growth stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.

Social Media Profiles

Barchart author profile

Favorite Investment Quote

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." — Peter Lynch
Published
Key Points
  • Dividend stocks offer a low-maintenance way to build wealth while generating steady income.
  • Holding quality dividend stocks in a TFSA allows investors to earn income and grow their wealth tax-free.
  • This TSX dividend stock offers exposure to both a growing dividend and the potential for significant capital appreciation.

If your daily calendar is packed, managing an investment portfolio probably sits at the very bottom of your to-do list. But putting your financial growth on pause isn’t the solution. So if you are too busy to spend time analyzing earnings calls or rebalancing sectors, holding top dividend stocks in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the single best moves you can make.

The top dividend stock will generate steady cash flows, increase its distributions over time, and help accumulate tax-free wealth in the background while you focus on your life.

Against this background, here is a TSX stock that deserves a permanent place in your TFSA.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

A must-have dividend stock in a TFSA

The TSX has several reliable dividend stocks. Companies such as Fortis (TSX: FTS) and Enbridge (TSX: ENB) have impressive dividend growth records. Fortis, for example, has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years. Enbridge, on the other hand, has raised its dividend for 31 years and offers a compelling yield.

While both companies offer attractive opportunities for income investors, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) deserves a permanent spot in a TFSA portfolio. CNQ offers exposure to both a growing dividend and the potential for significant capital appreciation.

Canadian Natural Resources has a solid dividend growth record. It recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.63 per share, marking its 26th consecutive year of increases in 2026. Over the past 26 years, its dividend has grown at an annualized rate of approximately 20%. This consistent growth reflects the company’s ability to generate strong cash flows, supported by its diversified portfolio of long-life, low-decline assets.

In the first nine months of 2026, CNQ returned $10.6 billion to shareholders, including $6.8 billion through dividends and share buybacks and $3.8 billion indirectly through reductions in net debt.

In addition to generating solid income, CNQ has delivered solid capital gains. Its stock has grown at a CAGR of 27% in the last five years, generating capital gains of 230.7%.

During the first nine months of 2026, CNQ has returned $10.6 billion to its shareholders. This included $6.8 billion through dividends and share buybacks.

Another compelling reason to add CNQ stock is its ability to deliver capital gains. Its stock has grown at an annualized rate of over 27% in the past five years, translating into solid gains of around 230.7%.

CNQ’s ability to grow dividends and deliver stellar capital gains makes it a compelling TFSA holding.

The bottom line

Canadian Natural Resources appears well-positioned to sustain dividend growth and generate solid capital gains. Its diversified portfolio of long-life, low-decline assets provides a relatively predictable production profile while reducing the need for substantial recurring capital investment. This operational advantage, combined with disciplined capital allocation, ongoing debt reduction, and selective acquisitions, supports resilient free cash flow and strengthens the company’s ability to navigate commodity price volatility.

Furthermore, CNQ’s extensive proven reserves and substantial undeveloped resource base provide considerable long-term production potential. These assets offer opportunities to expand output, improve operational efficiency, and enhance cash flow.

Overall, CNQ is an attractive income-generating investment for TFSA investors.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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