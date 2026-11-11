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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 11

The TSX could see a positive start today as metals prices recover from Tuesday’s sharp losses, although interest rate uncertainty, geopolitical risks, and fresh corporate earnings reports may keep investors cautious.

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Jitendra Parashar
Author Bio Jitendra Parashar is a financial journalist who has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since June 2020. With more than 13 years of experience in financial journalism, equity research, and market analysis, he helps investors understand market developments and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Jitendra spent several years at Market Realist covering U.S. equities, major economic developments, and developments in the automotive and technology industries. He also worked in commodity and currency research at brokerage firms, gaining insight into how economic trends, central bank decisions, and geopolitical events influence financial markets. Jitendra writes for beginner investors, dividend seekers, and Canadians looking to build wealth over the long term. He also contributes to the daily TSX Today series, explaining key Canadian market developments and highlighting news investors should watch. Based in India, Jitendra follows Canadian and U.S. markets closely. Outside of work, he enjoys travelling in the Himalayas, street and nature photography, and exploring programming and artificial intelligence. Education MBA in Finance and International Business Bachelor's degree in Journalism Areas of Expertise Canadian and U.S. financial markets, long-term equity investing, dividend investing, macroeconomic and geopolitical trends, automotive stocks, emerging technologies, and artificial intelligence. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Muck Rack Favorite Investment Quote “Simplicity is the master key to financial success.” — John C. Bogle
Published
Key Points
  • The TSX Composite Index fell 276 points on Tuesday as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation, falling commodity prices, and rising bond yields pressured Canadian stocks.
  • Finning International (TSX:FTT) plunged 6.4% as weaker profit margins overshadowed rising revenue and a record equipment order backlog.
  • Recovering metals prices could lift the TSX at the open today, while investors watch interest rate developments, Middle East tensions, and fresh corporate earnings.

Canadian stocks trended lower on Tuesday as falling commodity prices, hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data, largely mixed corporate earnings, and a spike in Treasury bond yields prompted investors to book profits following the previous session’s strong rally. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 276 points, or 0.8%, to settle at 36,170 – trimming its quarter-to-date gains to 2.7%.

Despite renewed buying in the utility sector, steep declines in mining, consumer cyclical, and technology stocks dragged the TSX benchmark lower.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

NovaGold Resources, Americas Gold and Silver, Perpetua Resources, GFL Environmental, and Energy Fuels were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by at least 7.2%.

Finning International (TSX: FTT) also plunged by 6.4% to $89.08 per share, placing it among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This selloff in FTT stock came after the Vancouver-based heavy equipment dealer released its third-quarter 2026 financial results.

Finning’s revenue rose 7% year-over-year in the September quarter, backed by strong equipment sales and demand for parts and services in Canada. However, its earnings before interest and taxes increased by just 1%, while operating profit margin narrowed to 8% from 8.5% a year ago, reflecting pressure on profitability, especially in Canada. Despite reporting a record $4.1 billion equipment order backlog, weaker profit margins and slower earnings growth drove FTT stock lower.

Trisura Group, Paramount Resources, Kinaxis, and International Petroleum were the session’s top-performing TSX stocks, as they climbed by at least 3% each.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Enbridge, Telus, B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, and Whitecap Resources were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

After falling sharply in the last session, gold, silver, and copper prices staged a recovery in early Wednesday trading, which could lift the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today, with expected gains in mining shares.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors will continue to assess the outlook for interest rates and geopolitical developments, which could influence commodity prices and broader market sentiment.

The Bank of Canada’s latest policy meeting summary, released Tuesday, revealed that officials considered keeping the benchmark interest rate at 2.25% before ultimately raising it to 2.5% in October amid concerns about persistent inflation.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that Washington saw no immediate need to resume major military operations against Iran, although continued attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz highlighted lingering geopolitical risks.

On the trade front, Prime Minister Mark Carney reiterated that the Trump administration would remain Canada’s main negotiating partner despite the Democrats’ recent U.S. midterm election victories.

TSX investors will also monitor quarterly earnings from Cargojet, Power Corporation of Canada, OR Royalties, Bird Construction, CAE, Franco-Nevada, Boyd Group Services, and CGI, which are scheduled to report today.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Trisura Group. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, CGI, Canadian Natural Resources, Cargojet, Enbridge, International Petroleum, Kinaxis, Or Royalties, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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