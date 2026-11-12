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The Top Stocks I’d Buy and Hold in 2027

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another top-notch stock worth loading up on for the new year and beyond.

Posted by
Joey Frenette

Author Bio

Joey Frenette is a value investor, financial writer, and former software engineer who has spent more than 12 years navigating equity markets. Inspired by Warren Buffett and other proponents of value investing, he aims to help investors cut through market noise and focus on the fundamentals that drive long-term business value. Before joining The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst and developer at several Canadian technology companies, including Avigilon and Syscon. His background in software engineering informs his perspective on businesses, technology, and investment opportunities.

Education

Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.) in Computer Engineering, University of British Columbia. CFA Program Level I

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, machine learning, computer hardware, dividend investing, and investment strategy.

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Favorite Investment Quote

“It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” — Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • As tech volatility stays high heading into 2027, keep a close watch for opportunities in both defensive dividend names and beaten-down AI leaders.
  • Enbridge looks attractive after a weak 2026 with a ~5.8% yield and steady, utility-like cash flows, while Nvidia is down nearly 30% and could be a buy on further weakness for a 2027 horizon despite heavy uncertainty.

With the midpoint of the fourth and final quarter of 2026 right up ahead, it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of stocks that might be worth pursuing (or at least adding to the watchlist) for the new year.

Undoubtedly, there’s been an increase in tech-related volatility this quarter, and I don’t think we’ve seen the last of it. If the AI stock earthquake drags into year’s end and into 2027, a growing number of opportunities are sure to arise in and out of the tech sector.

In this piece, we’ll look at a pair of names that might be worth watching very closely as stocks look to close out another profitable, but somewhat stomach-churning year.

stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

First, we have shares of pipeline darling Enbridge (TSX: ENB), which limped into the fourth quarter. Still down 15%, I think the dividend darling, which yields 5.8%, is a very worthy buy, whether or not you’re in it for the yield. In my view, the $150 billion midstream energy giant is at risk of being misunderstood amid a rise in uncertainties.

Yes, the firm faces pressures as interest rates rise, given how much it costs to build the critical infrastructure needed to transport energy across vast distances. While energy prices can spike and crash sharply, Enbridge is a name that I view as more utility-like and worth picking up, regardless of how producers up the stream are faring.

At the end of the day, producers need more transport infrastructure, and Enbridge is rising to the occasion. As it does, I expect the dividend to keep on growing as management continues to be generous to long-term shareholders, even when times grow more challenging.

Nvidia

It’s hard not to mention shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) after a brutal week. The GPU giant lost another 5.5% in Tuesday’s session, bringing shares down nearly 30% from peak levels. That’s a vicious crash for a company that used to be worth more than $5 trillion.

Now, with a $4 trillion market cap and serious negative momentum following Jensen Huang’s widely publicized affair with an alleged Chinese spy, questions linger as to whether Mr. Huang will remain Nvidia’s top boss and if there’s anyone who could do his job.

Indeed, there’s a ton of uncertainty facing a name, especially as AI stocks fade further and the AI buildout looks to hit more than just another roadbump. While Nvidia stock might be facing its most vicious bear market yet, I do think things could turn as the firm reports its next quarter in a week from now.

Somehow, I feel earnings, even if they’re good, might not move the needle as Anthropic’s IPO lands and investors look to deploy capital from a former AI titan to another. For now, I view Nvidia as a worthy buy on weakness, but I do acknowledge things could get far worse before the year’s close. As a name to hold through 2027, though, I think a 30% (and counting) bearish implosion takes quite a bit of risk off the table.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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