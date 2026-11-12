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Worried About the Economy? Waiting to Invest Could Actually Cost You More

Investing in Canada’s top dividend-paying stocks can calm investors’ fear of economic uncertainty.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA

Author Bio

Christopher Liew is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a fee-only financial planning firm that helps Canadians make informed, confident decisions about their money. A CFA Charterholder and CFP® professional, he focuses on making complex financial topics easier to understand and apply. Christopher is also the creator of the Blueprint Financial YouTube channel, where more than 60,000 subscribers and millions of Canadian viewers turn to him for practical financial guidance. He has also served as a personal finance columnist at CTV News, covering topics that help Canadians navigate their financial lives. Through Blueprint Financial, Christopher helps Canadians make informed decisions about their financial futures and build strategies aligned with their goals.

Education and Professional Credentials

  • Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder
  • Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professional

Areas of Expertise

Financial planning, retirement planning, investing, tax planning, wealth building, business finances, and financial considerations for Canadians leaving the country.

Social Media Profiles

Favourite Investment Quote:

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." - Peter Lynch
Published
Key Points
  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX: CM) offers a 2.6% dividend yield and a 158-year history of uninterrupted quarterly dividend payments, with shares up nearly 35% year to date.
  • Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) combines a 3.66% dividend yield with 26 consecutive years of dividend growth; nine-month 2026 net earnings rose 60.4% to $8.8 billion, and Q3 free cash flow reached $3.1 billion.
  • Despite economic uncertainty and higher interest rates, the TSX remains up nearly 15% year to date, highlighting the potential of established dividend-paying companies to provide income and long-term returns.

Market conditions are shaky following the Bank of Canada’s recent rate hike and the prospect of further tightening of its monetary policy. Policymakers fear an inflation breakout, necessitating preventive action. Businesses, on the other hand, believe that an upward rate adjustment is one of the downside risks to the Canadian economy.  

Economic uncertainty might prompt many investors to hold their cash rather than invest. However, hesitation can actually be more costly over time. Inflation erodes purchasing power, and generating investment income can help offset its impact.

A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

The resilient TSX

Canada’s primary stock market remains resilient despite dire economic forecasts. The TSX has gained 0.5% since the rate hike in late October 2026 and remains up nearly 15% year to date. Only 2 of 11 primary sectors – communications services and real estate – have posted negative returns. Meanwhile, heavyweight sectors such as energy (+42%) and financial services (+23%) continue to drive overall index performance.

Why wait for a rosy economy to start investing? The TSX’s resiliency proves a clear point. Established, high-quality companies can endure massive economic headwinds and continue delivering long-term value.

Get paid in a waiting game

There is beauty in investing in blue-chip, large-cap stocks. You don’t miss out on returns while waiting for the market to stabilize because you get paid along the way. Out of fear of short-term market noise, many investors forego a steady income stream by keeping their cash idle.

Instead, you can build an investment portfolio around Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX: CM) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ). Both dividend stocks have delivered strong shareholder value despite persistent economic headwinds, including an oil supply crisis and interest rate shocks.

Classic anchor stock

CIBC is a classic example of an anchor stock built for uncertain times. This $149.6 billion lender, one of Canada’s vaunted Big Six banks, has paid continuous dividends for 158 years. While dividend hikes were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, no quarterly payout was ever withheld from shareholders.

Today, trading at $164.24 per share, CM has posted a nearly 35% year-to-date gain versus the broad market’s plus-14% return. The annual dividend is 2.6%, paid quarterly. Look beyond the below-market-average yield. You’re prioritizing payout sustainability and proven total return resilience against economic uncertainty.

Built to last and endure

Calling Canadian Natural Resources resilient is an understatement. The $138 billion independent crude oil and natural gas producer has endured the industry’s inherent volatility for over 53 years. Its 26-year dividend growth streak is an even more remarkable feat.

CNQ is up 51.4% year-to-date, outpacing the sector’s plus-43.6%. If you invest today, you can partake in the 3.7% dividend. The energy major continues to benefit from the ongoing oil crisis. After three quarters in 2026, net earnings surged 60.4% year-over-year to $8.8 billion, and free cash flow (FCF) generated in Q3 2026 reached $3.1 billion.

President Scott Stauth credits the strength of CNQ’s well-balanced and diverse portfolio for the strong financial and operational results. By achieving its $13 billion net debt target in Q3 2026, the company is prepared to allocate 100% of FCF to share repurchases.

No reason to worry

Investors are happy, not worried, with the performance of CIBC and Canadian Natural Resources in 2026. Dire economic forecasts will not stop both companies from keeping investors whole on dividend payouts. You could lose more trying to time the market or waiting for normalcy to return.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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