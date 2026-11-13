Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for 20 More Years
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for 20 More Years

CP Rail (TSX:CP) and another outstanding Canadian stock that’s more than worth holding for many decades.

Posted by
Joey Frenette

Author Bio

Joey Frenette is a value investor, financial writer, and former software engineer who has spent more than 12 years navigating equity markets. Inspired by Warren Buffett and other proponents of value investing, he aims to help investors cut through market noise and focus on the fundamentals that drive long-term business value. Before joining The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst and developer at several Canadian technology companies, including Avigilon and Syscon. His background in software engineering informs his perspective on businesses, technology, and investment opportunities.

Education

Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.) in Computer Engineering, University of British Columbia. CFA Program Level I

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, machine learning, computer hardware, dividend investing, and investment strategy.

Social Media Profiles

Favorite Investment Quote

“It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” — Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • If you’re investing for decades, market volatility can create chances to buy high-quality businesses at better prices instead of something to fear.
  • CP Rail and Alimentation Couche-Tard look like strong long-term holds, with CP benefiting from a rail recovery and a durable moat, and Couche-Tard offering upside from renewed, synergy-driven acquisitions after a pullback.

As volatility looks to persist into the year’s end, I think it’s a wise move to consider checking out some of the (soon-to-be) marked-down merchandise for names worth holding for the next couple of decades. Undoubtedly, volatility doesn’t have to be a foe of the investor, provided one can see through the near-term noise to the long-term fundamentals.

Of course, you’re going to need the proper investment horizon (at least five years, but longer is better). If your investment horizon is measured in decades instead of months, I believe that volatility and the odd market correction are more of a friend to investors than anything else, even for those who have to deal with losses. At the end of the day, if you’ve got dry powder or a steady paycheque coming in, you should hope for the market deals to be more abundant than rare.

Through most of the year, I’m sure you’ve heard how expensive the market (most notably the S&P 500) has become and how painful the next downturn could be as a result. Add the AI bubble chatter into the equation, and it has become a bit tougher to be an investor with anything less than a three-year horizon.

If you’ve got a 20-plus investment horizon, though, the latest jitters shouldn’t just faze you; they should excite you at the possibility of bargains that could come if a tech-driven downturn were to drag down much of the markets. In this piece, we’ll look at three names worth buying and holding for the extremely long term.

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

CP Rail

CP Rail (TSX: CP) recently broke out to hit a new all-time high, thanks to a broader recovery across the rails. The $117 billion transport juggernaut has been more of a freight train that cannot be stopped since October.

Now up more than 11% in a month, questions linger as to whether CP Rail’s comeback moment could have legs to take it higher. The latest quarterly earnings were seriously impressive, with robust growth and surging carloads.

With potential to pad margins further as fuel prices hopefully look to move lower while the firm continues to make the most of its Kansas City Southern assets (think nearshoring tailwinds), I don’t find the somewhat frothy 31.1 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple to be all that off-putting, given its recent momentum and, perhaps more importantly, its rock-solid moat that’s likely to last for the next two decades and beyond.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD) shares are up a modest 9% so far this year, but with shares fresh off a correction (still down 12%), investors might wish to reconsider the name as the firm looks to start wheeling and dealing again.

With the Zabka Group and Cumberland Farms acquisitions in play, I do think that investors might be underestimating the synergies to be had if all goes right with the proposed deals. Not to mention how the moves stand to further solidify the firm’s international portfolio. In my view, such mid-sized deals could be an even better way to power earnings than one juggernaut deal.

Sure, 7-Eleven might be off the table for now, but I think there are less-risky opportunities rich with synergies that Couche-Tard could unlock over the medium term. With one of the smartest, risk-averse M&A strategies in retail, I’d continue to stick by the name as the growth-by-acquisition story looks to pay bigger dividends under the reign of its outstanding CEO, Alex Miller, a man who’s perfect to take Couche-Tard to new heights.

In terms of predictable value, Couche-Tard stock is hard to beat, at least in my view.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Strategy: How to Earn $500 a Month in Tax-Free Dividend Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can earn $500 in tax-free dividend income or another desired amount every month using a simple TFSA strategy.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This Monthly Dividend Stock Yields 7.6%

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

This REIT offers investors a monthly yield investors and a regular and frequent passive income stream to supplement their regular…

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Loblaw vs. Empire: Which Grocery Stock Would I Choose for Long-Term Growth?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both grocers benefit from repeat shoppers. I’d give Loblaw the edge for the ways it can earn more from those…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for top TSX ETFs for your TFSA? Explore how VFV and VDY combine U.S. stock exposure and Canadian dividends…

Read more »

woman relaxes with phone
Dividend Stocks

Is TELUS Stock a Buy for Its 6% Dividend Yield?

| Jitendra Parashar

TELUS's attractive 6% dividend yield and ongoing business transformation could offer patient investors an opportunity to benefit from income and…

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Income Outside a TFSA? The OAS Math I’d Check Before Buying More

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $1,000 dividend can add $1,380 to the income used to calculate your Old Age Security recovery tax.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Stocks: 3 TSX Picks That Pay Every 30 Days

| Sneha Nahata

These monthly dividend stocks stand out for their strong distribution history and ability to sustain payouts in the years ahead.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

1 No Brainer Buy and Hold Canadian Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

WSP Global stock is down 27% this year, yet its backlog hit a record $20.3 billion. See why this TSX…

Read more »