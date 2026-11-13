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2 Top TSX ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

Looking for top TSX ETFs for your TFSA? Explore how VFV and VDY combine U.S. stock exposure and Canadian dividends for long-term investing.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Author Bio Demetris has a professional background in business and technology and has been writing about Canadian markets and personal finance for The Motley Fool Canada for more than a decade. His investing journey has evolved from mutual funds and precious metals to individual stocks, cryptocurrency, and long-term wealth-building strategies. Over the years, his interest in the market led him to discover what he calls “everyday stocks”: quality businesses that people interact with regularly but may not realize they can invest in and potentially earn income from. Demetris focuses on helping investors understand the businesses behind the stocks they own and build practical portfolios aligned with their financial goals. His approach to investing centres on making thoughtful choices today to create greater financial freedom in the future. Areas of Expertise Canadian stocks Dividend investing TFSAs RRSPs Real estate investment trusts (REITs) Personal finance Cryptocurrency Long-term wealth building
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Key Points
  • Building a portfolio with top TSX ETFs simplifies investment by offering access to hundreds of businesses through a single ticker, eliminating the need to monitor individual stocks closely.
  • The Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV) provides U.S. growth potential and diversification, while the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) offers strong Canadian dividend income.
  • Combining VFV and VDY provides a strategic mix of U.S. stock exposure and Canadian dividend income, making them ideal for long-term portfolios with regular contributions and reinvested distributions.

One of the best things about building a portfolio of top TSX ETFs is that you don’t need to pick and monitor dozens of individual stocks. In fact, given the right ETF, investors can gain access to hundreds of businesses through a single ticker.

That makes it much easier to invest without needing to constantly monitor stocks.

The question then becomes: which of all the top TSX ETFs should investors consider right now?

The two options that I’m considering right now are the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX: VFV) and Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX: VDY).

Each offers something different, and both are worth considering in a long-term TFSA.

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

VFV brings U.S. growth potential

VFV tracks the S&P 500. This gives investors exposure to approximately 500 large U.S. companies.

More importantly, it offers diversification for investors looking for options outside of the usual Canadian banks and energy stocks. VFV includes a broad section of the U.S. economy, including consumer defensive, healthcare and tech stocks that would normally require separate, individual purchases from investors.

That appeal extends to the future, too. As the index changes, the fund also adjusts its holdings. This makes the ETF a great option for long-term portfolios, as there’s no longer a need to tinker with individual holdings.

The main appeal of the ETF is its long-term total-return potential. It also offers a quarterly distribution, with a yield of just 0.86%. That being said, despite the low payout, those distributions can still be reinvested to help the portfolio grow over longer periods.

In terms of fees, VFV carries a management expense ratio of just 0.08%.

Another thing to note is that a TFSA shelters returns from Canadian tax, but U.S. withholding tax still applies to dividends.

Add some Canadian dividend income

Investors looking for a stronger Canadian dividend income tilt may want to consider VDY. The ETF tracks a Canadian high-dividend index, providing exposure to multiple dividend-paying businesses through a single holding.

The fund includes top dividend payers from different segments of the market such as financials, energy, utilities and telecoms to name just a few.

Unlike the growth focus of VFV, this fund does have a focus on income. As a result, the fund offers a monthly distribution that, as of the time of writing, pays a yield of 3%.

VDY’s higher yield gives investors more cash to reinvest than the same amount invested in VFV. By way of example, an initial investment of $5,000 into VDY will generate about $150 each year to reinvest.

Over the course of a longer period, that compounding could prove to be powerful.

VDY carries a management expense ratio of 0.22%.

Holding these top TSX ETFs for the long haul

Together, both funds offer investors a straightforward way to combine U.S. stock exposure with Canadian dividend income.

For investors with a long runway, regular contributions and reinvested distributions can help build a portfolio from these top TSX ETFs over time.

In my opinion, one or both would be a great addition to any long-term portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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