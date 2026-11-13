Canadian Natural Resources vs. Enbridge: The Better Dividend Stock to Buy Today

Both CNQ and ENB have impressive payout records, consistently paying and increasing their dividends for decades.

Canadian Natural Resources offers strong dividend growth and commodity-driven upside, but its earnings are more exposed to energy price fluctuations.

Canadian Natural and Enbridge have impressive dividend track records and are poised to sustain their dividend growth streak.

When it comes to dividend investing, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) and Enbridge (TSX: ENB) are two top names worth watching. Both these energy companies have impressive payout records, consistently paying and increasing their dividends over the years. Their strong asset bases, well-established businesses, and ability to generate healthy cash flow have helped them reward shareholders through different market conditions.

However, despite their similarities as reliable dividend payers, the two companies operate quite differently. This also means they offer investors different opportunities and come with different risks.

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CNQ vs. ENB: Operating model, opportunities, and risks

Canadian Natural Resources is one of Canada’s major oil and natural gas producers. Its operations span across Western Canada, the U.K. North Sea, and offshore Africa. One of its biggest strengths is its large reserve base and long-life, low-decline assets, which support steady production over time. Moreover, CNQ can benefit significantly when oil and natural gas prices are strong, although its earnings and cash flow are also more exposed to commodity price fluctuations.

Enbridge, on the other hand, operates a very different business. It operates an extensive network of liquid pipelines, natural gas utilities, and other energy infrastructure assets. Much of its revenue comes from regulated operations and long-term contracts, allowing it to generate relatively stable and predictable cash flow. This makes Enbridge particularly attractive to investors looking for dependable dividend income and less exposure to swings in commodity prices.

So, while both companies have a history of rewarding shareholders, their investment appeal differs. Canadian Natural Resources offers greater exposure to energy prices and potential upside when commodity markets are favourable, whereas Enbridge provides a more infrastructure-focused business with relatively predictable cash flows.

Before comparing their growth prospects and deciding which stock could be the better buy today, let’s first take a closer look at their dividend payment histories.

Dividend growth records: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Enbridge

Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge stand out as top dividend payers and growers. CNQ recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.63 per share, representing its 26th consecutive annual increase in 2026. Over this period, CNQ’s dividends have grown at an annualized rate of approximately 20%, reflecting the company’s strong cash-generation capacity.

Canadian Natural’s extensive portfolio of long-life, low-decline assets supports relatively stable production and limits ongoing capital requirements. Further, disciplined capital allocation, debt reduction, and strategic acquisitions strengthen its future growth outlook and support distributions.

Furthermore, its substantial reserve base offers opportunities for production expansion and operational improvements. With a dividend yield of approximately 3.6%, CNQ offers investors income and capital appreciation.

Enbridge, meanwhile, offers a more predictable income profile. It has distributed dividends for more than 70 years and increased them annually for 31 consecutive years. Its reliance on regulated operations and long-term contractual arrangements reduces direct exposure to commodity price fluctuations and adds stability. Management anticipates average annual growth of approximately 5% in adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow (DCF) per share, and EPS over the medium term. This indicates ENB’s dividend will grow in line with DCF per share. Moreover, its payout ratio of 60%–70% of DCF is sustainable.

Having returned approximately $39 billion through dividends over the past five years, Enbridge plans to distribute another $40–45 billion over the next five years. Growing demand for energy infrastructure, driven by AI data centres, advanced manufacturing, and broader economic activity, could further strengthen its growth prospects. With a yield of approximately 5.7%, Enbridge remains an attractive option for income-oriented investors.

Enbridge stock offers a more attractive mix of yield and stability

Overall, Enbridge appears to be the better dividend stock to buy now. While Canadian Natural Resources offers stronger exposure to commodity-driven growth and the ability to grow dividends rapidly, its earnings and cash flows remain more sensitive to energy price fluctuations.

Enbridge, in contrast, benefits from a more predictable cash flow profile, offers a higher dividend yield of 5.7%, and has a solid outlook for steady earnings and distribution growth. Its expanding energy infrastructure business provides opportunities to capitalize on rising electricity and natural gas demand. Therefore, for investors focused on low-risk dividend stocks, Enbridge looks like the more compelling buy today.