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Dividend ETFs Are Great for Retirement Income: Are They Enough?

Here’s why retirement investors will likely need to sell some shares to augment their dividend payouts.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Author Bio Tony turned a series of marijuana stock losses in 2017 into a self-employment venture, focused on helping retail investors build better portfolios with exchange-traded funds (ETFs). He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the New York Stock Exchange. He also currently writes freelance for MoneySense, U.S. News & World Report, Kiplinger, and 24/7 Wall St., and runs an investing-focused newsletter called The Dumb Money Dispatch with 3,300+ subscribers. Outside of finance, Tony owns a small ranch in rural British Columbia, raising goats and chickens, and also volunteers as a wildland firefighter in his local community. His background includes service in the Canadian Armed Forces as a reservist and stints in corporate security. Education Master of Science (MSc) in Enterprise Risk Management, Columbia University  Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Criminology, Simon Fraser University Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®), The ETF Institute Securities Industry Essentials (SIE), FINRA Canadian Securities Course (CSC), Canadian Securities Institute Areas of Expertise ETFs, mutual funds, Berkshire Hathaway, indexing, dividend stocks, royalty trusts, REITs, infrastructure, aerospace & defence, passive income investing, portfolio construction, risk management, RRSPs & TFSAs. Social Media Profiles https://www.linkedin.com/in/tzld96/ https://www.youtube.com/@okanaganhomesteader Favorite Investment Quote "Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget Rule No. 1." - Warren Buffett 
Published
Key Points
  • Conventional dividend ETFs offer convenient monthly income, but XEI's 3.43% trailing yield falls short of the 4% initial withdrawal rate commonly used in retirement planning.
  • Selling ETF units periodically to supplement distributions is a normal part of retirement and can be sustainable when withdrawals are managed appropriately.
  • Covered call and leveraged ETFs aren't necessarily required for retirement income, particularly when a diversified portfolio and disciplined withdrawal strategy can meet spending needs.

One of the biggest advantages of dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is convenience. Instead of researching individual companies and monitoring their payouts, retirees can purchase a single ETF that provides built-in diversification, relatively low management fees, and regular cash distributions.

Many Canadian dividend ETFs also pay monthly, making them appealing for retirees who want something resembling a predictable paycheque. The problem is that conventional dividend yields might not be high enough to cover your retirement spending needs.

That’s one reason more Canadians are exploring higher-yielding strategies involving covered calls and leverage. These products can generate larger distributions, but they also introduce trade-offs, including reduced upside, borrowing costs, and additional complexity.

Personally, I don’t think most retirees necessarily need to pursue these strategies. A conventional dividend ETF can still play an important role in retirement, provided you’re willing to think beyond the income it distributes. Here’s how I’d approach it.

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

Why the 4% rule matters

One of the most widely discussed retirement planning guidelines is the 4% rule. The basic idea is that a retiree withdraws 4% of their initial portfolio value during the first year of retirement, then adjusts that dollar amount annually for inflation.

Importantly, the 4% rule doesn’t mean withdrawing exactly 4% of your portfolio’s current market value every year. It’s a starting withdrawal framework developed from historical stock and bond portfolio returns, typically over a 30-year retirement.

It’s also a guideline rather than a guarantee. Its sustainability depends on investment returns, inflation, retirement length, asset allocation, and the sequence in which market gains and losses occur.

Now consider the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX: XEI). XEI holds a portfolio of 75 Canadian dividend-paying companies and makes monthly distributions. It also offers a relatively inexpensive way to access established businesses across sectors such as financials, energy, and utilities.

However, its trailing 12-month distribution yield is currently 3.4%. On a $500,000 investment, that works out to approximately $17,150 annually, or $1,429 monthly, assuming the trailing yield remains unchanged. That’s $2,850 less than the $20,000 first-year withdrawal suggested by the 4% rule.

For someone determined to live entirely off distributions without selling any ETF units, that shortfall might seem like a problem. But I think that’s the wrong way to evaluate retirement income.

Selling ETF Units Is a Normal Part of Retirement

One of the biggest psychological barriers retirees face is the idea of selling investments to fund living expenses. After spending decades accumulating assets, it can feel uncomfortable to start reducing the number of shares or ETF units you own.

However, retirement is precisely when those accumulated savings are supposed to become useful. There’s nothing inherently wrong with selling a portion of your portfolio periodically to supplement dividends. What matters is whether your overall withdrawal rate is sustainable relative to your investment returns, spending needs, and retirement horizon.

Consider XEI’s historical performance. Over the past 10 years, the ETF delivered an annualized total return of approximately 12.3%, assuming distributions were reinvested and without the impact of taxes.

That figure is substantially higher than its current 3.4% distribution yield because total return includes both cash distributions and changes in the value of the underlying investments.

Of course, that historical return isn’t guaranteed to continue. Future returns could be considerably lower, and withdrawing money during a prolonged bear market can increase the risk of depleting your portfolio.

But it illustrates why focusing exclusively on dividend yield can be misleading. A retiree holding XEI could collect the monthly distributions and periodically sell enough units to make up the difference between those payments and their desired withdrawal amount.

Using the earlier $500,000 example, that would mean collecting approximately $17,150 in annual distributions and selling around $2,850 worth of units during the first year, assuming distributions remain unchanged.

Ultimately, I think dividend ETFs can be excellent retirement income tools. But there’s no requirement that every dollar you spend must come from a distribution. A sensible withdrawal strategy should consider your portfolio’s total return, not just the cash it pays out.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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