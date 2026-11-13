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Down 17% but Still a Perfect Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

CAPREIT stock has fallen 17% in a year, but its attractive monthly distributions and focus on improving profitability could make it a rewarding long-term investment.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Author Bio Jitendra Parashar is a financial journalist who has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since June 2020. With more than 13 years of experience in financial journalism, equity research, and market analysis, he helps investors understand market developments and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Jitendra spent several years at Market Realist covering U.S. equities, major economic developments, and developments in the automotive and technology industries. He also worked in commodity and currency research at brokerage firms, gaining insight into how economic trends, central bank decisions, and geopolitical events influence financial markets. Jitendra writes for beginner investors, dividend seekers, and Canadians looking to build wealth over the long term. He also contributes to the daily TSX Today series, explaining key Canadian market developments and highlighting news investors should watch. Based in India, Jitendra follows Canadian and U.S. markets closely. Outside of work, he enjoys travelling in the Himalayas, street and nature photography, and exploring programming and artificial intelligence. Education MBA in Finance and International Business Bachelor's degree in Journalism Areas of Expertise Canadian and U.S. financial markets, long-term equity investing, dividend investing, macroeconomic and geopolitical trends, automotive stocks, emerging technologies, and artificial intelligence. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Muck Rack Favorite Investment Quote “Simplicity is the master key to financial success.” — John C. Bogle
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Key Points
  • CAPREIT stock has declined 17% over the last year and currently offers an attractive 5% annualized dividend yield, paid monthly.
  • Despite rental market challenges, CAPREIT maintained 97.2% Canadian residential occupancy and increased its average monthly rent in the latest quarter.
  • Its manageable FFO payout ratio, strategic property sales, and unit repurchases could support long-term passive income and future growth.

Watching a stock lose value can be frustrating, especially when you bought it to generate a reliable income stream. But a falling share price doesn’t necessarily mean the business has lost its ability to reward investors. Sometimes, the market becomes so focused on near-term challenges that it overlooks a company’s long-term growth potential. That’s why I believe it’s important for Foolish investors to look beyond the recent performance of a stock before giving up on a dividend investment.

In this article, I’ll highlight one such Canadian monthly dividend stock that has fallen 17% over the last year but could still be a great buy for long-term passive income.

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

A beaten-down Canadian monthly dividend stock to buy

The stock I’m talking about here is Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CAR.UN), or CAPREIT. This Toronto-based real estate investment trust (REIT) owns and manages residential rental properties, with a portfolio of 45,386 suites at the end of September 2026.

After slipping 17% over the last year, CAPREIT stock currently trades at $31.07 per share with a market cap of $4.7 billion. At this market price, it offers a solid 5% annualized dividend yield, with distributions paid every month.

The recent weakness in CAPREIT stock largely reflects challenges in the overall Canadian rental housing market. Higher housing supply and slower population growth have affected rental demand, while rising mortgage refinancing costs and maintenance expenses are putting pressure on its profitability.

But is its financial performance that bad?

Despite these challenges, CAPREIT’s latest financial results clearly reflect that its underlying business remains resilient, even as some key metrics have weakened.

In the third quarter, CAPREIT’s diluted funds from operations (FFO) per unit fell 1.7% year-over-year (YoY) to $0.65, mainly due to lost income from property sales and higher interest expenses. However, lower trust and tax expenses, along with unit repurchases, helped partially offset these pressures.

Nevertheless, one major encouraging sign was the continued growth in its Canadian operations. The REIT’s Canadian operating revenue rose 2.2% YoY to $241 million, while Canadian net operating income improved by 1.2% from a year ago.

Despite the challenging rental environment, CAPREIT maintained a strong Canadian residential occupancy rate of 97.2%. Similarly, its average occupied monthly rent also climbed to $1,744 from $1,709 a year earlier, highlighting the resilience of its rental portfolio.

Why CAPREIT remains an attractive passive income stock

Beyond its rental portfolio’s resilience even amid difficult market conditions, CAPREIT’s manageable distribution payout makes this beaten-down stock even more appealing for long-term income investors.

In the September quarter, the REIT distributed $0.39 per unit, with an FFO payout ratio of 59.5%. This suggests that its distributions remain comfortably covered by FFO.

Another reason to consider CAPREIT at current levels is its focus on improving long-term returns through strategic property sales and unit repurchases. In the first nine months of 2026, it sold 612 suites for $195.7 million and bought back roughly 2.5 million units for $88.9 million.

Interestingly, its diluted net asset value stood at $52.94 per unit at the end of September, significantly above its current market price. While this estimated value doesn’t guarantee a near-term recovery in the stock price, it clearly highlights the potential appeal of buying CAPREIT units at current levels as it looks undervalued.

What could drive CAPREIT’s long-term growth?

Besides its attractive monthly income and resilient Canadian operations, CAPREIT’s ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency could support a gradual recovery in profitability, which could drive its shares higher.

The REIT is refining its leasing practices, focusing on resident retention, and investing in technology and process improvements to strengthen its operations.

Although these initiatives may take time to deliver stronger results, CAPREIT’s valuable rental portfolio, manageable FFO payout ratio, and focus on improving its operations make it an attractive stock to buy and hold for long-term passive income.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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