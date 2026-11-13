How a $25,000 TFSA Could Fund Your Retirement

Canadians can turn to the TFSA to help provide a meaningful income stream in retirement.

A $25,000 TFSA investment could grow to approximately $118,786 over 25 years through dividend reinvestment alone, generating about $619 in monthly tax-free income, assuming the share price and yield remain unchanged.

Many Canadians have made the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) a major part of their retirement strategy. Income streams and withdrawals in the sunset years are not only tax-free, but they also avoid triggering Old Age Security (OAS) clawbacks. Prospective retirees don’t need to feel pressured to build a $1 million or larger nest egg.

The TFSA can help fund your retirement for far less. For example, $25,000, or about 23% of the maximum cumulative contribution limit as of 2026, is already a significant, actionable threshold inside your account. If you leave dividend income, including reinvested dividends, to compound tax-free, your TFSA portfolio becomes a self-sustaining, cash-generating machine in retirement.

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Your cash engine

Payout frequency matters if the primary objectives are to compound your TFSA balance faster and have a reliable retirement cash engine. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSX: FRU) neatly aligns with this strategy. Beyond the generous 6.3% yield, the energy stock pays cash every single month.

FRU rose 5.1% to $17.28 on November 11, 2026, a day after reporting strong Q3 2026 results, pushing its year-to-date gain to nearly 20%. The $2.7 billion energy royalty and mineral rights company has pegged the monthly dividend at $0.09 per share ($1.08 annualized) since September 2022. Holding the stock in your TFSA feels much like receiving fixed-income in retirement.

Assuming the stock price and yield remain constant, a starting $25,000 TFSA investment will compound to $118,785.70 in 25 years, including dividend reinvestment with zero price appreciation. After that period, the final balance will generate $618.68 per month or $7,424.11 in tax-free income per year.

By combining this dividend income from Freehold Royalties with government public pensions such as the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS), your retirement income expands significantly. As of Q4 2026, the annual average CPP and maximum OAS at age 65 are $10,300.08 and $9,150, respectively.

You wouldn’t worry about triggering the OAS clawback because TFSA withdrawals don’t count as taxable income. Also, regular top-up contributions to your TFSA over time will bump up your withdrawable funds.

High margin business model

Freehold Royalties is not an oil producer, but owns vast tracts of land in Canada and the U.S, as well as non-government oil and natural gas royalties. The company collects royalties, or a percentage of top-line revenues, from third-party energy producers, drillers or operators on its land.

Because it has no capital, operating, or abandonment costs, Freehold easily converts revenues into cash flow. In Q3 2026, royalty and other revenue rose 34.8% to $100.3 million compared to Q3 2025. President and CEO David Spyker credits the strong quarterly results to stable royalty production and increased drilling activity levels. Freehold also reduced long-term debt by 12.3% to $248.8 million during the quarter.

The royalty platform is unique, offering low-risk oil and gas exposure. Freehold’s resources feature long reserve life, low geological risk, and strong well economics. An added competitive advantage is North America’s supportive regulatory environment. Spyker expects economic oil-weighted developments in North America and a well-funded operator base to support dividends and fund growth opportunities.

TFSA: Silent operator in retirement

A TFSA works quietly in the background during your working years. You have a permanent tax shield both before and throughout retirement. A $25,000 TFSA can provide a meaningful retirement income stream, and you can still increase your contribution for a bigger tax-free payout.