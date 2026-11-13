Monthly Dividend Stocks: 3 TSX Picks That Pay Every 30 Days

These monthly dividend stocks stand out for their strong distribution history and ability to sustain payouts in the years ahead.

With dividend yields of approximately 6.7%, 4.2%, and 5.6%, respectively, these TSX stocks offer attractive monthly income opportunities.

Solid fundamentals, strong cash flow, and disciplined spending support their ability to maintain and potentially grow distributions.

Monthly dividend stocks can be a great option for investors seeking a steady stream of income. Since these stocks pay dividends every 30 days, they provide more frequent cash flow that investors can use to cover regular expenses or reinvest to grow their portfolios over time. However, only a limited number of TSX stocks offer monthly dividend payments, so choosing businesses with sustainable payouts is especially important.

Rather than focusing on dividend yield alone, investors should look at a company’s financial health, cash flow, payout ratio, and ability to maintain its distributions through different market conditions.

With that in mind, here are three TSX picks that pay dividends every 30 days. These TSX stocks stand out for solid fundamentals, a strong payout history, and the ability to continue rewarding shareholders with regular income in the years ahead.

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Monthly dividend stock #1: SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) is one of the most reliable monthly dividend stocks. The REIT’s history of maintaining distributions through different market conditions, supported by high-quality assets and recurring rental income, makes it a dependable income stock. Moreover, its high and sustainable yield enhances its appeal.

While retail properties account for most of its portfolio, SmartCentres also has exposure to residential, self-storage, office, and industrial properties. Its well-located retail centres attract established national retailers, helping the REIT maintain high occupancy and secure long-term rental income.

The REIT delivered solid results in Q3 2026, with occupancy reaching 98.2%. It also renewed 89% of leases expiring in 2026. Lease renewals during the quarter achieved rental increases of 11.8% excluding anchor tenants and 6.8% including them, reflecting continued tenant demand and the REIT’s ability to increase rents.

These operating strengths support net operating income (NOI) growth, providing a solid foundation for its monthly distributions.

With a dividend yield of approximately 6.7% based on its recent closing price, SmartCentres REIT offers an attractive monthly income opportunity.

Monthly dividend stock #2: Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) is another top stock for monthly dividend income. Its diversified oil and gas operations, strong cash flow, and disciplined spending provide a solid foundation for consistent payouts.

Whitecap delivered impressive third-quarter 2026 results, generating $1.2 billion in funds flow, up 32% per share year over year. Strong cash generation also allowed Whitecap to increase its monthly dividend by approximately 1.5% to $0.06 per share, starting November 2026. Meanwhile, its net debt-to-annualized funds flow ratio improved to a manageable 0.4 times.

While Whitecap is likely to deliver solid growth, the Veren acquisition further strengthened its prospects by expanding its asset base and production capacity. With an annualized dividend of $0.72 per share and a 4.2% yield, a solid payout history, and the ability to increase its dividend, Whitecap is an attractive stock for generating income every 30 days.

Monthly dividend stock #3: Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) is a top monthly dividend payer and offers a compelling yield. It provides exposure to the industrial real estate sector through a diversified portfolio of properties across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

Its assets include warehouses, manufacturing facilities, outdoor storage properties, and last-mile distribution centres, positioning the REIT to benefit from growing e-commerce penetration, supply-chain restructuring, and increasing demand for strategically located logistics facilities in urban areas.

The REIT’s operational performance remained encouraging in the third quarter of 2026. Comparative property net operating income (CP NOI), on a constant-currency basis, increased 8.5% year-over-year to $104.1 million. Net rental income also advanced 4.7% to $103 million.

Portfolio occupancy across wholly owned and managed properties stood at 94.5%, reflecting relatively stable leasing conditions. Meanwhile, leases covering 4.6 million square feet were completed through October 31, 2026, at an average rental spread of 22.9% over previous or expiring rents.

Dream Industrial distributes $0.06 per unit monthly, yielding 5.6%. Sustained rental growth, high occupancy, and positive leasing spreads provide a solid base for consistent dividend growth.