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Retiring in Canada: Create $750/Month in Dividend Income to Supplement CPP

Retiring soon? See how Scotiabank, Enbridge and XEI can generate $750 a month in dividend income to supplement your CPP payments.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Author Bio Demetris has a professional background in business and technology and has been writing about Canadian markets and personal finance for The Motley Fool Canada for more than a decade. His investing journey has evolved from mutual funds and precious metals to individual stocks, cryptocurrency, and long-term wealth-building strategies. Over the years, his interest in the market led him to discover what he calls “everyday stocks”: quality businesses that people interact with regularly but may not realize they can invest in and potentially earn income from. Demetris focuses on helping investors understand the businesses behind the stocks they own and build practical portfolios aligned with their financial goals. His approach to investing centres on making thoughtful choices today to create greater financial freedom in the future. Areas of Expertise Canadian stocks Dividend investing TFSAs RRSPs Real estate investment trusts (REITs) Personal finance Cryptocurrency Long-term wealth building
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Key Points
  • Steady Dividend Income: Investing in Scotiabank, Enbridge, and the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF can generate a steady income stream, potentially reaching $750 per month.
  • Diverse Investment Options: Scotiabank offers stability with a 3.45% yield; Enbridge provides a higher yield of 5.66% with defensive appeal; XEI ETF offers diversification and a 3.36% yield.
  • Investment Strategy: Allocating $72,500 in each option totals $217,500, producing an annual income of $9,040.75, or approximately $753.40 monthly, with opportunities for reinvestment and compounding.

If you’re retiring in Canada, what would you do with an additional $750 every month coming in from dividend income? That could make a huge difference to a retirement budget. It could cover bills, fund a weekend getaway or just give more flexibility to the budget. For Canadians collecting CPP, it makes retirement savings stretch further.

In order to reach that dividend income goal, investors need to pick the right stocks today and give the investments time to grow.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of options on the market that can help reach that $750 per month goal. Here are three of them to consider.

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.

Source: Getty Images

Scotiabank offers an established dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS) is one of Canada’s big bank stocks. It’s also Canada’s most international bank, with operations in over a dozen markets around the world.

Those global operations, alongside wealth management and capital markets, give investors exposure to different sources of revenue.

It also means that Scotiabank can use that revenue to pay out a handsome quarterly dividend. In fact, the bank has paid dividends continuously since 1833. Today, the bank provides a yield of 3.5%.

For those retiring in Canada and looking to build dividend income, the appeal is simple. Scotiabank operates an established, diversified business that supports its recurring quarterly dividend, while also leaving room for growth.

Given the current yield, a $72,500 investment will generate approximately $2,500 annually.

Enbridge provides a growing payout

Another top contender for dividend income-seekers is Enbridge (TSX: ENB). Enbridge is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies on the planet.

Enbridge’s operations include pipelines, utilities and renewable energy. The pipeline business generates the bulk of the company’s revenue, operating one of the largest and most complex pipeline networks on the planet.

The sheer necessity and volume of crude and natural gas hauled also gives Enbridge plenty of defensive appeal.

That defensive appeal extends to the company’s other businesses, which include a growing renewable energy operation and one of the largest natural gas utility businesses in North America.

Regulated operations and long-term contracts help Enbridge to generate a recurring and stable revenue stream. This allows the company to invest in growth initiatives and pay out a handsome quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, Enbridge pays out a yield of 5.7%. The company has also provided over three decades of consecutive annual increases to that dividend.

Using that same $72,500 example from above will provide investors with just over $4,100 each year in dividends.

XEI adds monthly distributions

Rounding out the dividend income options is the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX: XEI).

The fund offers a simpler way to hold a basket of Canadian dividend stocks. XEI tracks the S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index and pays monthly distributions.

The ETF carries a 0.22% management expense ratio, making it an inexpensive option for investors who prefer less individual stock selection or want more diversification.

As of the time of writing, XEI offers a yield of 3.4%. Our $72,500 investment example works out to a little over $2,400 in annual distributions from the fund.

Retiring in Canada with an extra $750 in monthly dividend income

With an equal allocation of $72,500 in each investment, here’s what our dividend income portfolio will look like.

InvestmentTotal  investedYieldAnnual incomePayment Frequency
Bank of Nova Scotia$72,5003.45%$2,501.25Quarterly
Enbridge$72,5005.66%$4,103.50Quarterly
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF$72,5003.36%$2,436.00Monthly
Total$217,500$9,040.75 

In total, that works out to $753.40 a month.

Prospective investors considering retiring in Canada without that full amount to invest can opt to invest what they can and reinvest any dividend income received. This allows the portfolio to continue compounding until needed.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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