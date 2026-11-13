TFSA Strategy: How to Earn $500 a Month in Tax-Free Dividend Income

Canadians can earn $500 in tax-free dividend income or another desired amount every month using a simple TFSA strategy.

Together, the two stocks offer an average yield of approximately 5.8%, meaning an investment of about $102,100 could generate $500 per month in TFSA income, although Cardinal’s dividend remains exposed to oil-price volatility and past payout suspensions.

Cardinal Energy (TSX: CJ) boosts the portfolio’s income with a 6.29% monthly dividend yield; Q3 2026 free cash flow rose 176% to $57.9 million, while net debt fell 41% year over year.

Want to earn $500 a month in tax-free dividend income? Make it happen with your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The TFSA strategy is simple: pick dividend powerhouses that pay monthly dividends that you can reinvest every time. Over time, the portfolio should be producing $6,000 annually.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRT.UN) and Cardinal Energy (TSX: CJ) can form a twin wealth-building engine in your TFSA. With the 5.8% average monster yield, you can transform a cumulative TFSA balance of $102,100 into a $500 monthly paycheque. If your available contribution room falls short, that is the capital you’d need to raise and invest.

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The defensive anchor

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are alternatives to owning physical investment properties. Most Canadian REITs pay monthly distributions, and you, acting as a pseudo landlord, receive steady monthly cash flow much like traditional rental income. CT REIT owns income-producing commercial properties. Canadian Tire Corporation, its primary anchor tenant and controlling unitholder, accounts for up to 90.5% of annualized base minimum rent.

The $4.4 billion REIT continues to enjoy high occupancy, 99.5% as of September 30, 2026. In the first three quarters of 2026, property revenue and net operating income (NOI) increased 5.4% and 6% year-over-year to $475.6 million and $379 million, respectively. Net income rose 8.1% to $352.3 million.

According to its President and CEO, Kevin Salsberg, CT REIT continues to deliver growth and manage the business prudently despite the volatile environment. Expect the REIT to leverage its relationship with Canadian Tire and grow as the iconic retailer grows. The weighted average lease term (WALT) of 6.9 years is among the longest in the retail sector.

As of this writing, CRT.UN trades at $18.17 per unit and outperforms the broader market year-to-date, plus-17% versus plus-14%. The dividend yield is 5.3%. Monthly distributions have been consistent and uninterrupted since October 2013.

The high-yield income booster

Cardinal Energy pushed the duo’s average yield to monster levels with its 6.3% dividend offer, paid monthly. Performance-wise, the borderline mid-cap stock is up nearly 39% year-to-date and trades at $11.49 per share. Like many industry players in today’s energy landscape, this $2 billion oil and natural gas company is experiencing surging cash flow. Notably, its payout ratio in Q3 2026 dropped to 78% from 118% a year ago.

In the three months ended September 30, 2026, net earnings and free cash flow (FCF) rose 323% and 176% to $58.3 million and $57.9 million, respectively, compared to Q3 2025. Cardinal Energy’s balance sheet has improved significantly, with net debt down 41% year-over-year to $154.9 million.

Still, funds flow is highly sensitive to crude oil prices. The company expects conventional production to grow through late 2026 and into 2027. It will firm up and announce next year’s capital budget once the crude oil price outlook is clearer.

In February 2020, dividend payments were suspended because of the oil market downturn. However, Cardinal Energy reinstated the monthly dividends in June 2022 when oil prices recovered, and it has not missed a payment since. CJ’s total return in three years is plus-117.5%, representing a 29.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The Foolish bottom line

Canadians can leverage dividend powerhouses inside their TFSAs. Put your contributions to work and earn $500 in tax-free dividend income or another desired amount every month.