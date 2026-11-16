Royal Bank and Restaurant Brands stand out as two buy-and-hold candidates, with RBC positioned to use AI and keep growing through its scale, and QSR benefiting from value-focused demand with a solid dividend and reasonable valuation.

It’s hard to top the large-cap dividend giants atop the TSX Index when it comes to long-term growth, relative stability, and generous dividends. Nothing against mid- or small-cap investing, but when it comes to the core of one’s portfolio, I do think that larger-cap blue chips tend to be difficult to stop in their tracks, especially in the midst of a multi-year bull market.

For investors seeking to back the truck on a blue chip for the next few decades for growth, dividends, and dividend growth, the following two names, I think, should be on the radar, especially if valuations come in again following the big ups and downs we’ve witnessed for the S&P and TSX of late.

It’s hard to believe that the TSX Index is just 1.5% away from hitting its all-time highs again, especially if you’re a Canadian investor who’s overweight in the U.S. tech names and underweight in the Canadian financials (think the big banks).

Either way, the following two names could pay dividends, even if shares aren’t all that cheap at today’s prices.

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Royal Bank of Canada

When it comes to the Canadian dividend giants, it really doesn’t get much bigger than Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY). The bank now sports a market cap of $401.5 billion, making it a behemoth and perhaps a must-own for investors who want a proven performer that can use its size to its advantage as the banking world moves into the era of AI.

Undoubtedly, when it comes to banks making use of the technology, Royal Bank of Canada is a name that ought to score top marks. It is ranked number one in the country for AI maturity. And, with that, investors should expect the firm to be one of the leading monetizers of a technology that some consider to be bubbly in nature. Even if AI stocks crash from here, Royal Bank of Canada stands to be a huge net winner from using the technology as it looks to optimize and enhance its products right across the board.

The stock isn’t cheap at 18.3 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). Then again, it doesn’t deserve to be cheap, given it’s a giant that’s very well-positioned to keep gaining and growing that dividend. The 2.5% dividend yield might not be as compelling, especially after the bank gained around 68% in just two years. Either way, I’d stick with the name as the firm moves ahead with AI while continuing to integrate HSBC Canada.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) is the firm behind Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs. The basket of fast-food icons has been doing relatively well despite all the headwinds we’ve seen hitting the quick-serve industry. Undoubtedly, inflation has really hurt the restaurant world, but when it comes to relative value, I think Restaurant Brands has done a great job.

When you consider the pressure facing most restaurant names, I think it’s apparent from the share chart that QSR is a winner of the fast-food value wars in the past two years. Shares are within 3% or so of all-time highs at a time when many other industry rivals are coming back from a bear market.

As the firm continues to resonate with consumers with new products (think Tim Hortons matcha) and decent value propositions despite inflation, I think QSR can keep scoring wins for investors. With an impressive 3.4% dividend yield and a menu to attract the cost-conscious consumer, I view the name as a dirt-cheap buy for a breakout while shares are going for just 17.2 times trailing P/E.