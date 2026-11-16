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3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000

These Canadian stocks have solid growth prospects and are likely to outperform the broader Canadian equity market by a wide margin.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata

Author Bio

Sneha Nahata has been fascinated by the stock market for as long as she can remember. Growing up in a family of investors and stock brokers, conversations about businesses, markets, and investing were part of everyday life. What started as curiosity soon became a lifelong passion and, ultimately, a career. She began her professional journey at Zacks Investment Research, where she developed her analytical skills and gained experience evaluating investment opportunities. Sneha has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020, helping investors look beyond the headlines to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her work is also featured on Barchart. Sneha’s investing philosophy combines growth and dividend investing, with a focus on finding businesses that can build wealth over the long term. Outside of finance, Sneha enjoys sketching, exploring new creative ideas, and spending time with her family.

Education

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Finance

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, media and telecommunications, banking and financial services, energy stocks, consumer stocks, dividend investing, growth stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.

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Barchart author profile

Favorite Investment Quote

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." — Peter Lynch
Published
Key Points
  • These Canadian stocks have strong growth potential and promising long-term prospects.
  • Their growth prospects are supported by rising demand, growing order pipelines, technological innovation, and improving financial performance.
  • Despite near-term market and operational challenges, their diversified businesses and exposure to high-growth industries support long-term potential.

If you have $1,000 to invest and are looking for top Canadian stocks to buy, consider companies with fundamentally strong businesses and solid growth potential. For instance, several growth stocks have delivered significant returns over the years, creating massive wealth over time for their shareholders. These companies consistently deliver strong financial performance, are backed by proven business models, and can navigate changing market conditions.

Against this background, here are top Canadian stocks to buy now with $1,000. These companies have solid growth prospects and are likely to outperform the broader Canadian equity market by a wide margin.

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Top Canadian stock #1: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) is a compelling stock to buy now. Its accelerating organic growth, improving profitability, and a substantial pipeline of future projects support its investment appeal. While BDT stock has gained significantly, a solid opportunity pipeline and expanding earnings capacity suggest it has more room to run.

Bird Construction’s third-quarter performance highlighted the strength of its diversified business model. Construction revenue surpassed $1.3 billion, up 36.7% year over year. About 90% of this growth was organic, indicating the expansion was driven primarily by execution and increased activity across its Industrial, Buildings and Infrastructure segments. Profitability also improved considerably, as adjusted EBITDA rose 58.8% to $106.3 million.

Bird’s growth prospects remain solid. It secured more than $1.6 billion in new work during the quarter, while pending backlog increased to $6.6 billion. Project awards covered several strategically important industries, including nuclear energy, civil and marine infrastructure, mining, industrial construction and maintenance, and institutional and commercial buildings. This diversity reduces the company’s dependence on any individual market and provides multiple avenues for sustained revenue growth.

At quarter-end, combined backlog and pending backlog stood at approximately $13 billion, providing substantial visibility into future growth. Its pipeline appears favourable, with an emphasis on collaborative contracting arrangements and comparatively lower-risk projects. Such characteristics can support more predictable execution, protect margins and reduce exposure to cost overruns and project-related uncertainties. The growing backlog, combined with improving margins and strong cash flow generation, strengthens the company’s ability to sustain its growth and deliver significant returns.

Top Canadian stock #2: BlackBerry

BlackBerry (TSX: BB) is another top Canadian stock to buy with $1,000. It is benefiting from accelerating growth in its QNX software business and improving financial performance. Although its shares have gained significantly in 2026, the company’s expanding royalty backlog and growing presence in emerging technology markets support further upside.

A significant development is QNX’s royalty backlog exceeding US$1.2 billion for the first time. This reflects increasing adoption of its embedded software and strengthens its position in next-generation automotive computing. In particular, the adoption of QNX SDP 8.0 could accelerate as automakers transition toward centralized vehicle architectures capable of managing multiple applications and functions.

BlackBerry is also extending its software capabilities beyond automotive applications into broader embedded markets and Physical AI, creating additional avenues for revenue diversification.

Looking ahead, BlackBerry’s solid growth, capital-efficient business model, expanding royalty pipeline, and improving profitability strengthen its investment case.

Top Canadian stock #3: 5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX: VNP) is a producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, supplying advanced products to strategically important industries, including renewable energy, space solar power, imaging, sensing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

5N Plus is benefiting from favourable structural trends across its Specialty Semiconductors segment, supported by increasing demand from terrestrial renewable energy and space solar applications. Emerging opportunities in the recycling and refining of complex germanium-containing materials further strengthen its growth prospects.

Meanwhile, the Performance Materials division demonstrates resilience, with revenue growth driven by higher volumes of bismuth-based products.

However, persistent geopolitical uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and rising operating costs present near-term challenges, alongside margin normalization in Performance Materials. In response, management is focused on productivity improvements, operational efficiency and capacity expansion to enhance scalability and cost competitiveness.

Overall, 5N Plus’s presence in high-growth markets, Western manufacturing footprint, value-added product portfolio, and strong customer relationships position it well to deliver solid growth.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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