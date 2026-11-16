These stocks can help you avoid selling at a loss by prioritizing high-quality companies with sustainable growth prospects.

Aritzia focuses on expanding its retail and digital footprint, Waste Connections leverages acquisitions for growth and improved efficiency, while Hydro One capitalizes on infrastructure expansion and consolidation opportunities in the regulated utility sector.

Consider adding Aritzia, Waste Connections, and Hydro One to your TFSA portfolio for long-term growth, as each has demonstrated stable financial performance and strategic expansion plans in its sector.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an excellent vehicle for long-term wealth creation, allowing investors to grow their investments tax-free within their available contribution room. However, investors should be careful when selecting stocks for their TFSAs, as selling investments at a loss not only erodes capital but also permanently reduces the associated contribution room. Therefore, investors should prioritize high-quality companies with strong financial fundamentals, reliable cash flows, and sustainable growth prospects.

Against this backdrop, let’s explore three Canadian stocks that could be excellent additions to a long-term TFSA portfolio.

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Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) is a Canada-based fashion retailer operating 146 boutiques across North America, complemented by a well-established e-commerce platform. The company has consistently strengthened its retail and digital presence while expanding its private-label portfolio, supporting robust revenue growth and improving financial performance. These initiatives have also driven impressive shareholder returns, with the stock gaining approximately 790% over the last 10 years, representing an annualized return of 24.5%.

Looking ahead, Aritzia continues to expand its retail footprint and expects to open 12–13 new boutiques while repositioning four to five existing locations this fiscal year. With these initiatives, management expects revenue to grow 29–32% and adjusted EBITDA margin to improve from 17.8% last fiscal year to approximately 20%.

Furthermore, the company has unveiled an ambitious five-year strategic plan covering fiscal 2028 through fiscal 2032. Under this plan, Aritzia aims to open 12–15 new boutiques and reposition five to seven existing locations annually, targeting mid-teens percentage growth in its retail space each year. Alongside its physical expansion, the company plans to broaden its product offerings, strengthen digital marketing, introduce an enhanced loyalty experience, and further develop its digital ecosystem to deepen customer engagement and drive sales.

These initiatives underpin management’s long-term targets of achieving annual revenue growth of 15–17% through fiscal 2032 while expanding adjusted EBITDA margins to 21%. Given its strong brand positioning, successful expansion strategy, and promising growth outlook, Aritzia appears well positioned to sustain its financial momentum, making it an attractive stock for long-term investors.

Waste Connections

Another Canadian stock that could be an excellent addition to a long-term TFSA portfolio is Waste Connections (TSX: WCN), a leading provider of non-hazardous waste management services. The company primarily operates in secondary and exclusive markets, where limited competition gives it stronger pricing power. This advantage, combined with disciplined cost management, has helped it maintain healthy margins despite aggressive expansion. Over the last five years, Waste Connections has completed more than 100 acquisitions, adding approximately $2.3 billion in annualized revenue. Supported by its resilient business model and expansion strategy, the stock has delivered a total return of approximately 354% over the last decade, representing an annualized gain of 16.3%.

Looking ahead, the company plans to continue its acquisition-driven growth strategy, with potential acquisition targets representing around $5 billion in annualized revenue. It is also expanding its renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities, creating additional growth opportunities. Meanwhile, improved employee engagement and investments in technology, business analytics, and AI-driven productivity tools could drive operational efficiency and strengthen margins.

Given its essential services, strong competitive position, healthy cash flows, and multiple growth opportunities, Waste Connections appears well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term returns.

Hydro One

My final pick is Hydro One (TSX: H), a pure-play electricity transmission and distribution utility with no exposure to power generation. The company serves approximately 1.5 million customers across Ontario through its regulated network. Its low-risk business model generates stable, predictable cash flows, making its financial performance relatively resilient to macroeconomic uncertainties. Supported by these reliable fundamentals, Hydro One has delivered a total return of approximately 252% over the last 10 years, representing an annualized gain of 13.4%. Moreover, the utility has increased its dividend payouts at an annualized rate of 5.4% since 2017 and currently offers a forward yield of 2.4%.

Looking ahead, Hydro One is expanding its transmission and distribution infrastructure to capitalize on rising electricity demand. It currently has 14 transmission projects under development, which could support its rate base and earnings growth as they become operational. Additionally, Ontario has 52 local electricity distribution companies (LDCs), and Hydro One is exploring consolidation opportunities through acquisitions to unlock operational efficiencies and generate synergies.

Given its regulated business model, predictable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and visible expansion opportunities, Hydro One offers an attractive combination of stability and long-term growth, making it a compelling addition to a TFSA portfolio.