These best Canadian dividend stocks have reliable distribution payment and growth histories, and sustainable payouts.

5 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy This Month

These best Canadian dividend stocks have the ability to keep increasing their dividends in the coming years.

These Canadian stocks have a long history of paying and growing their dividends.

Building a steady stream of passive income doesn’t mean chasing stocks with unusually high dividend yields. In fact, the best Canadian dividend stocks are backed by companies with strong underlying businesses, the ability to handle economic uncertainty, and a reliable distribution history. These qualities can make a real difference when markets become volatile.

For investors looking to put their money to work or reinvest their dividend payments, these five Canadian stocks are worth considering this month. Their established businesses, reliable dividend payout histories, and ability to maintain payouts make them attractive options.

Adding these Canadian dividend stocks can also help diversify your investments and create a more dependable income stream over time.

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Best dividend stock #1: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is an attractive dividend stock to buy this month. It has been paying dividends for decades and has increased its dividend every year since 1995. ENB stock currently offers a compelling 5.7% dividend yield.

Enbridge benefits from diversified revenue streams, high asset utilization, and long-term regulated and contracted operations. These strengths help generate stable earnings and cash flow, even during commodity market fluctuations. It has paid $39 billion in dividends over the past five years and plans to distribute another $40 billion to $45 billion over the next five years.

With a multibillion-dollar secured project backlog and growing energy demand, Enbridge is well-positioned to deliver earnings and cash flow growth while continuing to increase its dividend.

Best dividend stock #2: Fortis

Fortis (TSX: FTS) is a reliable dividend investment, supported by its regulated utility operations and relatively stable cash flows. Its emphasis on electricity transmission and distribution also reduces exposure to the earnings volatility associated with power generation.

Fortis has raised its quarterly dividend for 53 consecutive years. Looking ahead, Fortis expects to grow its annual dividend by 4–6% through 2031. Its planned $32.2 billion capital investment will expand its rate base to $63.9 billion and drive low-risk earnings. In addition, rising electricity consumption, data centre expansion, and grid modernization further strengthen its long-term growth outlook, supporting sustainable earnings and dividend growth.

Best dividend stock #3: Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) is a reliable dividend stock to buy now for steady income. Canada’s leading banking giant is among the top dividend payers. It has been paying dividends for decades and has raised its distribution at an average annualized growth rate of 8% over the past decade. Moreover, TD is well positioned to sustain its dividend growth streak.

TD’s diversified operations across personal banking, wealth management, and insurance provide multiple earnings drivers. Furthermore, its focus on cost optimization, operational efficiency, and maintaining solid loan quality strengthens profitability. Overall, its consistent dividend growth, diversified revenue streams, and sustainable payout structure support its long-term investment appeal.

Best dividend stock #4: Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR) is a dependable income stock, supported by three decades of consecutive dividend increases. Its extensive North American rail network transports essential commodities and consumer goods, providing diversified revenue streams and resilience during economic fluctuations.

Looking ahead, infrastructure investments, operational improvements, and productivity enhancements could strengthen profitability. Moreover, resilient freight demand and diversified end markets position CNR to generate sustainable cash flows and maintain its dividend growth trajectory.

Best dividend stock #5: Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX: H) is a compelling income stock with potential to deliver solid income and capital gains. Its regulated electricity transmission and distribution business generates predictable cash flows, limiting exposure to the volatility associated with power generation and broader economic cycles. This supports reliable dividend payments, which have grown at a mid- to high-single-digit annual rate since 2016.

Rising electricity demand, grid modernization, and disciplined capital allocation further strengthen its growth outlook. With a solid balance sheet and an internally funded investment program, Hydro One is positioned to expand its earnings base. Management’s targeted 6% annual rate base growth through 2027 supports future earnings, dividend growth, and attractive long-term total returns.