Monthly dividend stocks could be a great way to build long-term wealth in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Unlike quarterly dividend payers, these dividend stocks offer more frequent opportunities to reinvest your cash distributions and benefit from compounding. Better yet, eligible investment returns within a TFSA are generally tax-free.

However, before jumping into any investment decision, I’d also look for a company with stable cash flow, strong fundamentals, and the ability to maintain its payouts over time.

Here’s one Canadian monthly dividend stock offering an attractive annualized yield of over 5% that could be worth adding to your TFSA.

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A TFSA-worthy monthly dividend stock to buy

Keeping those income, financial strength, and payout sustainability factors in mind, Choice Properties REIT (TSX: CHP.UN) looks worth considering as a monthly dividend stock for a TFSA.

This Toronto-headquartered real estate investment trust (REIT) owns, manages, and develops retail, industrial, residential, and mixed-use properties across Canada. Its portfolio includes more than 700 income-producing properties covering roughly 60 million square feet, with a strong focus on grocery-anchored retail locations.

After inching up by 3.4% over the last month, CHP.UN stock currently trades at $15.28 per share with a market cap of $5 billion. At this market price, it offers an attractive 5.1% annualized dividend yield, with distributions paid monthly.

How much in monthly passive income can you earn on a $20,000 TFSA investment?

Choice Properties recently declared a monthly distribution of $0.065 per unit, equivalent to $0.78 yearly.

So, if you add about $20,000 worth of Choice Properties units to your TFSA, you could start collecting roughly $85 in monthly distributions, adding up to about $1,020 in annual passive income at the current payout rate. And because you’d be holding those units inside your TFSA, that income would generally be tax-free.

Why its monthly income looks attractive

Besides its regular monthly payouts, Choice Properties’ strong operating performance is another important reason why I find this TSX dividend stock appealing for TFSA investors. The REIT’s same-asset net operating income (NOI) on a cash basis rose 3.1% year-over-year (YoY) in the third quarter to $258.2 million. This growth was mainly backed by a 2.5% increase in its retail segment’s NOI, while its industrial and mixed-use and residential segments posted even stronger growth of 5.5% and 2.1%, respectively.

More importantly, Choice Properties maintained an impressive portfolio occupancy rate of 97.8% at the quarter-end, including 97.5% in retail and 98.6% in industrial properties. Its long-term lease renewals also achieved an average rental increase of 11.2%, reflecting continued demand for its properties.

These positive trends helped the Canadian REIT post a 1.9% YoY increase in its quarterly funds from operations (FFO) to $205.2 million. Its diluted FFO per unit also climbed 2.2% to $0.28. While higher interest expenses and reduced distributions from its Allied Properties (TSX: AP.UN) investment partially weighed on growth, higher income from existing properties supported its overall performance.

As a result, Choice Properties’ quarterly net income jumped to $888.5 million from $242.6 million a year ago. However, this sharp increase was primarily driven by non-cash fair-value adjustments rather than recurring operating growth.

Growth initiatives could support future returns

Another factor making Choice Properties an appealing monthly dividend stock is its continued focus on expanding its portfolio and improving long-term cash flow.

During the latest quarter, the trust completed $47.4 million worth of development projects, adding roughly 91,000 square feet of commercial space. It also started developing a new industrial project in the Greater Toronto Area.

Meanwhile, Choice Properties is working with KingSett Capital on a proposed $9.4 billion transaction involving First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: FCR.UN). This deal could further strengthen Choice Properties’ real estate portfolio. Overall, Choice Properties’ high occupancy, consistent rental income growth, and ongoing development projects make it an attractive stock for long-term TFSA investors. Its 5.1% annualized yield, distributed monthly, adds another reason to consider buying this Canadian REIT for reliable passive income.