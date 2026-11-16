Discover why Choice Properties REIT offers a safe yield, superior scale and steady rent growth for investors looking for Canadian REITs for monthly passive income…

Anchored by necessity-based retailer Loblaw Companies (TSX:L), and near-full occupancy, the REIT is locking double-digit lease renewal spreads as below-market in-place rents reset higher

Anchored by necessity-based retailer Loblaw Companies (TSX:L), and near-full occupancy, the REIT is locking double-digit lease renewal spreads as below-market in-place rents reset higher .

Choice Properties REIT's (TSX:CHP.UN) leverages its $18 billion property portfolio and a planned $5 billion acquisition of First Capital properties to offer a superior passive income investment opportunity with deeper liquidity and lower borrowing costs than smaller trusts.

If you’re hunting for top Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) to invest in for monthly passive income, size matters far more than most investors realize. While smaller REITs often tempt income investors with eye-popping yields, they frequently lack the financial muscle to weather sticky borrowing costs or tenant hiccups. Large-cap trusts, by contrast, benefit from S&P/TSX Composite index inclusion, deeper institutional liquidity, tighter trading spreads, superior price discovery, and access to cheaper growth capital. That scale advantage is front and centre at Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CHP.UN). Boasting an $11 billion market capitalization and offering a 5.1% yield paid monthly, Canada’s largest REIT just delivered third-quarter 2026 results that make it hard to ignore.

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Why scale wins among Canadian REITs for monthly passive income

Choice Properties owns and manages a coast-to-coast portfolio of 696 retail, industrial, and mixed-use residential properties spanning 68.4 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), valued at more than $18 billion. Smaller real estate trusts can’t match that geographic and asset-class diversification – or the deal-making clout it unlocks.

The REIT is set to widen its lead through a landmark $9.4 billion transaction alongside private equity giant KingSett Capital to acquire First Capital Trust. Expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027, the deal will hand Choice Properties 101 high-demand properties worth $5 billion. The significant portfolio expansion builds on a proven track record, as the trust has delivered a 9.1% annualized total return since its 2013 initial public offering, nearly doubling the broader TSX REIT Index.

Necessity-based tenants, built-in rent growth

Even before the upcoming portfolio acquisition closes, the trust’s legacy portfolio is firing on all cylinders.

Roughly 57% of Choice Properties’s leasable area is occupied by former parent Loblaw Companies, generating 34% of annualized rental income from essential grocery and pharmacy stores that thrive in every economic climate.

During the third quarter of 2026, overall occupancy ticked up 10 basis points quarter over quarter to an enviable 97.8%, led by 98.6% occupancy in industrial real estate and 97.5% in retail. Better yet, same-asset cash net operating income grew 3.1% year over year, supported by 11.2% long-term lease renewal spreads in the quarter and 13.7% across the first nine months of 2026. Excluding Loblaw renewals, third-quarter spreads reached an impressive 17.7%.

Choice Properties retains strong organic revenue and income growth potential given average in-place rents at $10.88 per square foot versus a $14.77 national market average. Lease renewals in 2027 and beyond should unlock more organic rent growth.

A strong balance sheet backs growing monthly distributions

Of course, a generous yield means little if the monthly payout is on shaky ground. Here again, massive scale separates Choice Properties from smaller Canadian peers. The REIT carries an investment-grade credit rating, and boasts disciplined debt ratios and $2.4 billion in available liquidity. Management can easily secure low-cost debt financing at rates smaller competitors simply can’t access.

During the past quarter, the trust’s diluted funds from operations (FFO) rose 1.9% year over year, while adjusted FFO (AFFO) increased 11.5% to $0.214 per unit. Over the past two years, its monthly distribution averaged a comfortable 88% of AFFO.

Choice Properties has raised distributions for three consecutive years and paid uninterrupted monthly paycheques to investors for more than 14 years now. The monthly distribution could be a reliable addition to a passive income portfolio.

Investor takeaway

You don’t necessarily have to gamble on fragile, high-risk landlords when building a dependable portfolio of Canadian REITs for monthly passive income. Choice Properties REIT’s solid 5.1% monthly yield, inflation-beating rent spreads, essential retail anchors, and balance-sheet advantages make it a sleep-well-at-night income investment.

That said, a single REIT is only the starting line for a truly resilient Canadian income portfolio. Before you buy your next dividend stock, you could uncover the dividend-paying gems and wealth-building compounders our professional analysts are recommending right now, complete with full buy-and-sell guidance, by subscribing to a Fool membership.