One bad day will not diminish the appeal of two Canadian stocks to long-term investors, including retirees.

Both companies have recovered from major past challenges and offer potential long-term value, reinforcing the case for focusing on business fundamentals rather than reacting to short-term TSX volatility.

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) delivered strong Q3 2026 results, with net earnings up 135.6% to $3.8 billion, free funds flow up 121.4% to $5.2 billion, and net debt down 75.5%; it also approved a 10% dividend increase.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) demonstrates a strong recovery, with Q3 fiscal 2026 net income rising 38.3% to $4.6 billion and shares up 40.7% year to date, despite ongoing U.S. regulatory restrictions; its dividend yield is 2.53%.

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Canada’s main stock benchmark sputtered, losing 735 points after a strong finish mid-week. Technology and base metal sectors were under heavy pressure. The drop suggests that market momentum can reverse course in a day for several reasons. However, despite a bad day, you don’t sell winning investments over it.

The single-session reversal would hardly affect investors in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) and Suncor Energy (TSX: SU). Both companies suffered much worse financially in recent years but recovered remarkably. These two top Canadian stocks are long-term buys. You can buy and forget amid the market noise.

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Strong recovery underway

Not long ago, TD Bank paid approximately US$3.1 billion in penalties and fines to U.S. regulators. On October 10, 2024, Canada’s second-largest lender admitted to violating U.S. Anti-Money Laundering (AML) laws and pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

The $289 billion bank is under strict regulatory probation with an active US$434 billion asset cap. U.S. expansion depends on the ongoing overhaul of its U.S. AML program. Is the Big Bank stock losing in 2026? Far from it – TD is up 40.7% and 35% on the TSX and NYSE, respectively.

In Q3 fiscal 2026 (three months ended July 31, 2026), net income rose 38.3% to $4.6 billion versus Q3 fiscal 2025. Raymond Chun, TD Bank Group President and CEO, said the bank had a very strong quarter, including record earnings by the Canadian businesses and the Wholesale Banking segment. He added that U.S. Banking is growing momentum.

TD did not cut or stop dividends after paying the hefty penalty. It even raised its quarterly dividend by 6.25%, 2.9%, and 3.7% in early 2024, late 2025, and mid-2026. I don’t expect the Big Bank to break its 169-year dividend track record anytime soon. If you invest today, the share price is $123.80, while the dividend yield is 2.5%.

Earnings power

Suncor Energy is in a stronger position following the severe financial pressure in 2020. The $113 billion integrated energy company was forced to slash its quarterly dividend in May that year because of the global oil price crash and the COVID-19 pandemic. It incurred a massive net loss of $3.5 billion.

As of this writing, SU is among TSX’s high-flyers. At $98.80 per share, current investors enjoy an enormous 65.6% year-to-date gain. Also, the 2.7% forward dividend yield is super-safe (25.5% payout ratio). Today, Suncor is not the badly beaten oil bellwether that it was six years ago.

In Q3 2026, net earnings and free funds flow jumped 135.6% and 121.4% year-over-year to $3.8 billion and $5.2 billion. Net debt is down 75.5% to $1.75 billion from $7.1 billion in Q3 2025. The Board approved a 10% dividend hike following these latest quarterly results.

Suncor Energy CEO Rich Kruger expressed confidence in the business’s continued earnings power and resilience. He added, “We’re in a global commodity business that is cyclical in nature. We have to just have an endless, ruthless, unwavering commitment to cost management.”

Buy and forget

Neither Toronto-Dominion Bank nor Suncor Energy will lose investor appeal because of one red Thursday. Some will even accumulate more shares in a tough market for capital protection and sustained quarterly income.