Market swings can catch you off guard, but be ready to take advantage of buying opportunities in a down day.

Down Day, Wish List Ready: 3 Canadian Stocks to Keep Handy If You Have Cash to Invest

Premium Brands (TSX: PBH) combines a 4.4% dividend yield with improving fundamentals, including record Q3 2026 revenue of $2.4 billion (up 22%) and a free cash flow turnaround to $196 million from a $45 million outflow.

The stock market could go up, down, move sideways, or stay flat on any given day. Investors have learned to adjust their strategies as the balance tilts one way or the other.

A down day or pullback isn’t necessarily bad; it’s a chance to buy quality Canadian stocks at lower prices. The TSX has been moving up and down in recent days. If you have cash to invest, get your wish list ready.

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Energy

Keep an eye on Enbridge (TSX: ENB). Many smaller peers have outperformed this $152 billion energy infrastructure giant. At $68.57 per share, its stock is up by only 8.6% year-to-date and has slipped 0.5% in 10 days. Still, ENB pays a hefty and reliable 5.7% dividend. Moreover, the 31-year dividend growth streak is a compelling reason to invest. Income investors don’t have to wait for a good entry point.

GAAP earnings in Q3 2026 climbed 88.9% year-over-year to $1.3 billion. According to President and CEO Greg Ebel, Enbridge has the scale, connectivity, and diversified asset base to serve growing energy demand. He is confident the low-risk business model will continue to deliver predictable, long-term shareholder value.

Industrials

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX: BDGI) appears undervalued at $77.40, though it is up 6.6% year-to-date. However, the industrial stock has declined 12.4% over the last 10 days. Still, the outlook is positive for the largest provider of non-destructive excavating and related services in North America. It reported a record revenue of US$286.5 million in Q3 2026.

In the first three quarters of 2026, total revenue and adjusted net earnings rose 20.8% and 9.3% year-over-year, respectively, to US$747 million and US$62.8 million. President and CEO Rob Blackadar said Badger’s unique, vertically integrated manufacturing model and customer-centric approach to service delivery have driven improved profitability.

Tailwinds include the expansion of utility and infrastructure networks as well as projects supporting airports, data centres, sports facilities, and LNG plants. Analysts’ 12-month average price target is $114.33, a potential upside of 47.7%. BDGI, a three-time TSX30 winner, has delivered a plus-101% return over three years.

Consumer staples

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX: PBH) deserves inclusion in investors’ buy lists. Total revenues of this $4 billion food company have grown each year in the last four years, yet its stock is down 21.7% year-to-date, trading at $77.14 per share. The 4.4% dividend, however, more than compensates for the temporary weakness.

PBH produces, markets, and distributes branded specialty food products. A rebound is on the horizon following the record sales in Q3 2026. In the three months ended September 26, 2026, revenue from continuing operations rose 22% year-over-year to a record $2.4 billion. Notably, free cash flow reached $196 million compared with -$45 million in Q3 2025.

Its President and CEO George Paleologou said PBH invested heavily over the last four years. The primary goal is to position the company as a key supplier of premium food products to retail, club and foodservice customers across North America. Now that the heavy investment phase is over, expect PBH to seek its true intrinsic value.

Buying opportunities

Market fluctuations, including wild swings, can catch you off guard, yet they also present rare buying opportunities. Enbridge remains a solid, reliable pick whether the TSX is down or up. However, Premium Brands and Badger Infrastructure Solutions are top buy candidates right now. Be ready with your idle cash.