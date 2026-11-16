With a new CEO taking charge, 31 consecutive annual dividend increases, and a $38 billion growth backlog, Enbridge could be an attractive TSX stock to buy now.

Its adjusted EBITDA climbed nearly 4% YoY to a record $4.4 billion in the latest quarter, backed by stronger gas transmission and utility operations.

The Canadian energy infrastructure giant Enbridge (TSX: ENB) recently announced a major leadership change, with longtime chief executive officer (CEO) Greg Ebel preparing to retire at the end of 2026 and Michele Harradence set to take charge in January 2027.

While transitions like these can create uncertainty for investors, Enbridge is entering its next chapter with strong fundamentals and a promising outlook. After all, the company has increased its annual dividend for 31 consecutive years and continues to invest billions in expanding its North American energy infrastructure network.

In this article, I’ll explore whether these strengths make Enbridge stock worth buying right now.

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Enbridge stock and its dividend appeal

In short, this Calgary-headquartered firm operates extensive oil and natural gas pipeline networks, gas utilities, storage facilities, and renewable power assets.

Despite gaining about 4% year-to-date, ENB stock has remained largely unchanged over the last 12 months. It currently trades at $68.57 per share with a market cap of $152.8 billion and offers an attractive 5.7% annualized dividend yield.

While its share price hasn’t seen much appreciation of late, Enbridge’s improving financials and fundamental outlook enhance its appeal as a reliable dividend stock. Let me explain.

Enbridge’s recent financial performance

The Canadian pipeline giant’s improving quarterly earnings and cash flow suggest that its underlying business remains resilient despite geopolitical uncertainties. In the September quarter, Enbridge’s adjusted earnings climbed nearly 8% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.1 billion, while its adjusted earnings per share improved to $0.49 from $0.46 a year ago.

More importantly, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) inched up by nearly 4% YoY. This growth was mainly supported by higher revenues from gas transmission rate settlements, increased utility rates, and customer growth in Ontario.

Similarly, Enbridge’s quarterly distributable cash flow (DCF) rose 5% YoY with the help of stronger operating performance and lower maintenance spending. However, higher interest expenses partially offset these gains.

New CEO and 31 dividend hikes

What’s even more interesting for long-term investors is that Enbridge’s leadership transition comes with a proven dividend track record and promising growth opportunities.

Harradence currently leads Enbridge’s Gas Distribution and Storage business and has overseen its gas utilities since 2022. She also helped integrate three acquired U.S. utilities, contributing to a network that now serves 7.2 million customers across North America.

Her extensive experience and familiarity with Enbridge’s strategy could help maintain continuity as the company pursues its expansion plans.

More importantly, Enbridge’s 31-year dividend growth streak reflects its ability to consistently reward shareholders through changing market conditions. The company also targets a sustainable DCF payout ratio of 60% to 70%, supporting its commitment to future dividend growth.

Why Enbridge could be worth buying now

In addition to its dependable dividends and experienced incoming CEO, Enbridge’s expanding infrastructure network makes its long-term outlook even more attractive.

The company recently announced its planned US$2.6 billion acquisition of Tallgrass Energy’s crude oil business and completed its US$600 million Salt Creek Midstream acquisition in October. These investments should strengthen its presence across major U.S. energy-producing regions.

Recently, Enbridge also brought more than $3 billion worth of gas transmission projects into service. Even after these completions, its secured growth backlog remains impressive at $38 billion, providing strong visibility into future expansion. Adding to the optimism, the company expects about 5% average annual growth in adjusted EBITDA, DCF per share, and earnings per share over the medium term.

Overall, Enbridge’s dependable cash generation, attractive dividend yield, and promising growth opportunities make it a compelling long-term investment, in my opinion. With experienced new leadership preparing to take charge, ENB stock could be a great buy for investors seeking steady passive income and long-term upside.