Hot Take: This Is the Top Canadian Dividend Stock for Safety and Growth

Royal Bank stock has gained 39% over the last year and currently offers a 2.4% annualized dividend yield.

If you want to play safe in the stock market, it doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice growth. In fact, some of the best long-term investment opportunities come from established companies that can continue growing their earnings through changing economic conditions. And when these companies also reward you with healthy dividends, you get an opportunity to benefit from both regular income and long-term capital appreciation.

In this article, I’ll highlight one top Canadian dividend stock that offers an attractive combination of safety, reliable income, and long-term growth potential.

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A safe Canadian dividend stock to buy

One stock that brings those three qualities together particularly well is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY), backed by its enormous scale and diversified financial business.

As Canada’s largest bank, this Toronto-headquartered financial giant operates a diversified business spanning personal and commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets, and insurance.

Royal Bank stock has impressed investors by delivering a 39% gain over the last year. It currently trades at $289.39 per share with a massive market cap of $401.4 billion. Although its 2.4% annualized dividend yield may not look really attractive at first glance, this banking giant offers other compelling reasons to consider its stock.

Besides its reliable dividend payouts, Royal Bank’s strong earnings growth across multiple business segments has helped support its recent stock price rally.

Strong earnings support its growth potential

In the third quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (ended in July), the bank’s total revenue climbed by about 9% year-over-year (YoY) to $18.5 billion. More importantly, its quarterly net profit jumped 11% YoY to a record $6 billion, while earnings climbed nearly 13% to $4.23 per share. This impressive performance was mainly driven by stronger results from its wealth management, capital markets, and commercial banking businesses.

For example, Royal Bank’s wealth management segment posted a solid 32% YoY increase in quarterly earnings. This growth was largely backed by higher fee-based client assets, reflecting market appreciation and net sales, along with improved net interest income.

Similarly, its capital markets earnings jumped 16% YoY last quarter, driven by stronger investment banking activity and stronger trading revenue. Meanwhile, the Canadian banking giant’s commercial banking segment reported a 12% YoY increase in earnings, benefiting from higher net interest income and lower provisions for credit losses.

Why Royal Bank could remain a safe dividend bet

Beyond its impressive earnings growth, another reason I like Royal Bank as a safe Canadian dividend stock is its strong balance sheet. At the end of July 2026, the bank maintained a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.5%, comfortably above regulatory requirements.

While Royal Bank’s financial strength makes it a dependable dividend stock, its growth opportunities are equally important for investors planning to hold it for years. The bank continues to invest in technology to improve its operations and customer experience. At the same time, growing lending volumes across its banking businesses and strength in wealth management could provide further support to its earnings in the coming years.

Given these positive factors, I believe Royal Bank remains one of the most attractive Canadian dividend stocks to buy right now.