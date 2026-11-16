How Much to Invest in TC Energy for $142 a Quarter in Dividends

Dividend-paying stocks are valuable components of a long-term investment portfolio, offering opportunities to generate wealth through capital appreciation and regular income. These payouts can provide a steady stream of income, help maintain purchasing power amid inflation, and support long-term wealth creation when reinvested to benefit from compounding.

However, dividends are not guaranteed and depend on a company’s financial health, cash flow generation, and capital allocation decisions. Therefore, investors should prioritize businesses with strong fundamentals, reliable cash flows, and a consistent track record of dividend growth. Against this backdrop, let’s examine the financial performance, dividend payout history, growth prospects, and valuation of TC Energy (TSX: TRP) to assess whether the stock presents an attractive buying opportunity for income-seeking investors.

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TC Energy’s business model and third-quarter performance

TC Energy is a diversified energy infrastructure company that transports natural gas across North America through an extensive pipeline network, primarily under long-term take-or-pay contracts. It also operates seven power-generating facilities with a combined capacity of 4.3 gigawatts, selling most of its electricity under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Notably, approximately 98% of the company’s earnings come from regulated assets or long-term take-or-pay contracts. This resilient business model provides predictable and reliable cash flows, supporting its impressive dividend growth record of 26 consecutive years. TC Energy currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, translating into a forward yield of 3.8%.

Meanwhile, the company reported impressive third-quarter results earlier this month, supported by continued asset expansion and healthy operating performance. It placed $2.5 billion worth of projects into service during the first nine months of the year. Daily average flows across its Canadian, U.S., and Mexican natural gas pipelines also increased by 6%, 3%, and 8%, respectively.

Benefiting from these operational gains and an expanding asset base, TC Energy reported adjusted net income of $1.1 billion, or $0.94 per share, representing a 22.1% increase from the year-ago quarter. Its adjusted EBITDA also climbed 11.1% to $3 billion.

With its financial and operating performance remaining strong, let’s examine the company’s growth prospects to assess whether it can sustain its upward momentum.

TC Energy’s growth prospects

Growing natural gas production continues to drive demand for TC Energy’s infrastructure and services, creating favourable conditions for the company’s expansion. Capitalizing on these opportunities, TC Energy is steadily expanding its asset base. After placing $2.5 billion worth of projects into service during the first nine months of the year, the company expects to bring another $0.9 billion of projects into service by year-end.

Moreover, its approximately $30 billion in sanctioned and pending-approval capital investments, coupled with more than $40 billion in early-stage development opportunities, provides a substantial pipeline for future growth.

Supported by these expansion initiatives, TC Energy’s management expects adjusted EBITDA to grow at an annualized rate of 5–7% between 2026 and 2031. The company also anticipates increasing its dividend at an annualized rate of 3–5% over the coming years. Overall, its growing investment pipeline, favourable industry trends, and consistent dividend growth outlook point to healthy long-term prospects.

Investors’ takeaway

Supported by its solid financial performance and healthy growth prospects, TC Energy has delivered a 25.8% return this year, outperforming the broader equity markets. Despite these impressive gains, the stock’s valuation remains reasonable, with its forward price-to-earnings multiple standing at 24.3. Given its predictable cash flows, 26 consecutive years of dividend growth, attractive yield, and visible growth opportunities, TC Energy appears to be an appealing investment for income-seeking investors looking for a combination of regular income and long-term capital appreciation. At its current quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, a $15,000 investment could generate about $142 in quarterly dividend income.