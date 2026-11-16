This TSX-listed monthly dividend stock’s attractive 5.6% dividend yield, growing rental income, and expanding property portfolio could make it a rewarding passive income choice for long-term investors.

The REIT’s third-quarter net rental income rose 4.7% YoY, while diluted FFO per unit inched up by 3.8%.

Creating a source of reliable monthly passive income has been a financial goal for many Canadians, but the way we approach that goal can make a big difference. Most new investors naturally focus on how much money they need to invest before their portfolios can start generating handsome income. However, how effectively that money is working for them is an equally important factor.

A carefully selected dividend stock could provide recurring cash payments while allowing investors to maintain ownership in a growing business. And when those payments arrive every month, they can create a convenient income stream that fits naturally into household budgets.

In this article, I’ll highlight a Canadian dividend stock offering an attractive yield, and tell you why it could be worth considering for monthly income on the TSX today.

Source: Getty Images

A monthly dividend stock to buy on the TSX today

If you’re looking for a monthly dividend stock that could reward you with regular income, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) could be a great stock to buy.

This Toronto-based real estate investment trust (REIT) owns and manages industrial properties, including warehouses, distribution centres, and urban logistics facilities, across Canada, Europe, and the United States. At the end of September, its broader property portfolio included 414 assets covering roughly 84.5 million square feet.

Despite rising around 1% over the last year, Dream Industrial REIT stock has slipped nearly 10% in the past six months. As a result, it currently trades at $12.57 per unit with a market cap of $3.5 billion. At this market price, it offers an attractive 5.6% annualized dividend yield, with cash distributions made every month.

Strong rental growth supports monthly dividends

While its recent share price weakness might concern some investors, the REIT’s improving financial performance makes its monthly payouts even more appealing. Notably, Dream Industrial’s net rental income in the third quarter rose 4.7% year-over-year (YoY) to $103 million. This growth was mainly driven by higher rents at existing properties, recent acquisitions, completed development projects, and increased property management income.

Similarly, the trust’s funds from operations (FFO) per unit in the latest quarter climbed 3.8% YoY, while its FFO payout ratio improved to 64.3% from 66.2% a year ago, suggesting that its monthly dividends remain well covered.

Adding to the optimism, Dream Industrial recently increased its monthly distribution by 2.5%, bringing its annualized payout to $0.72 per unit in September 2026.

Expanding its industrial property portfolio

Beyond its solid financial performance, Dream Industrial is also investing in new properties to support future rental income and monthly distributions.

During the latest quarter, the REIT completed $473.3 million worth of acquisitions, including income-producing properties and development investments. With this, its acquisitions across the wholly-owned portfolio reached $569 million in 2026. In addition, its private ventures completed more than $1 billion in acquisitions so far this year, expanding its managed property portfolio.

The demand for its industrial properties also remains strong. By the end of October, Dream Industrial signed 4.6 million square feet of leases across its wholly-owned portfolio in 2026 at rental rates averaging roughly 23% above previous or expiring rents. Its Canadian portfolio’s in-place occupancy also improved to 95.5% from 93.5% a year earlier.

Why this monthly dividend stock looks attractive

Dream Industrial REIT currently has around $640 million in available liquidity to support its growth plans. This financial flexibility could help it pursue additional investments and strengthen its rental income over time.

Although higher borrowing costs and vacancies in parts of Europe remain concerns, Dream Industrial’s growing rents, expanding portfolio, and recently increased distributions make it an attractive monthly dividend stock to consider right now.