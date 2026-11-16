Top TSX Stocks That Pay Dividends Like an ATM

Start your search for companies with long track records of delivering steady dividend increases through the full market cycle with these energy players.

Canadian retirees and other income investors are searching for good TSX dividend stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios focused on generating steady tax-free cash flow.

In the current economic environment where central banks are starting to raise rates again to get inflation under control and stock prices look stretched in some sectors, it makes sense to search for companies with long track records of delivering steady dividend increases through the full market cycle.

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Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) trades near $68 per share at the time of writing. It soared from $45 three years ago to as high as $80 this past summer. The subsequent pullback in recent months is giving investors who missed the rally a chance to buy a meaningful dip and pick up a solid 5.7% dividend yield.

Rising borrowing costs are responsible for the pullback, and additional rate hikes will likely be a headwind for the stock. That being said, Enbridge continues to grow through a combination of strategic acquisitions and a robust capital program.

The company recently announced more than US$3 billion in new acquisitions focused on American oil storage, transmission, and marketing assets that will complement the extensive existing oil infrastructure in the country. Enbridge provides producers with access to domestic refineries and its own export terminal located in Texas.

The oil infrastructure deals follow a string of purchases in other segments. Over the past few years, Enbridge bought three American natural gas utilities and added an American solar and wind project developer to diversify the asset portfolio. These moves have proven to be well-timed. New gas-fired power generation facilities and renewable energy developments are being built to provide electricity to tech companies as they expand data centres. Enbridge’s extensive natural gas transmission and distribution network should see strong volume growth.

On the development side, Enbridge is working on $38 billion in capital projects with roughly $10 billion in growth investments planned per year over the medium term. As the new assets are completed and go into service, the boost to earnings and distributable cash flow is expected to be around 5% annually. This should enable Enbridge to maintain steady dividend increases. The board raised the dividend in each of the past 31 years.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX: FTS) recently announced its 53rd consecutive annual dividend hike and is providing guidance for ongoing yearly increases of 4% to 6% through at least 2031.

The company owns and operates electric and natural gas distribution utilities, power generation facilities, and electricity transmission grids. These provide rate-regulated revenue streams from products and services that companies and households need regardless of the state of the economy.

Fortis sees good growth potential in both Canada and the United States in the coming years as demand for power rises. The current capital plan of more than $32 billion is already significant and will be spread out over the next five years. Fortis is evaluating other growth projects that could be added to extend the outlook. These would potentially support additional dividend increases in the coming years.

Fortis isn’t as cheap as it was a few weeks ago, but the stock should still deliver solid long-term total returns for new investors.

The bottom line

Enbridge and Fortis pay good dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.