TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Monday, November 16

The TSX could see a weak start today as falling oil, natural gas, and metals prices threaten to drag energy and mining stocks lower amid renewed geopolitical uncertainty.

Falling oil, gas, and metals prices could pressure the TSX at the open today as investors also watch rising U.S.-Iran tensions and Canada-U.S. trade talks.

Americas Gold and Silver (TSX:USA) plunged nearly 11% on rising costs, while Stantec (TSX:STN) surged 13.8% on strong earnings.

The TSX Composite Index slipped 31 points Friday as weaker metals prices and mixed earnings weighed on Canadian stocks, despite a 0.9% weekly gain.

Canadian stocks went sideways on Friday as investors weighed slightly cooler-than-expected U.S. wholesale inflation data against geopolitical risks and largely mixed corporate earnings reports, leaving the S&P/TSX Composite Index with little overall momentum heading into the weekend. The main TSX index ended the volatile session down 31 points, or 0.1%, at 36,106, but managed to notch a weekly gain of 0.9% despite renewed selling pressure in several key sectors.

Weaker silver and copper prices drove mining stocks lower, with consumer cyclical, financials, and technology shares also facing selling pressure during the session. However, gains in select heavyweight real estate, consumer staples, and utility stocks helped cushion the downside, preventing a steeper decline in the TSX benchmark.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Americas Gold and Silver (TSX: USA) plunged nearly 11% to $3.55 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in the TSX-listed USA stock came after the Toronto-based precious metals miner released its third-quarter 2026 financial results. Its quarterly revenue jumped 68% year-over-year, backed by higher silver prices and record silver production.

Despite this growth, Americas Gold and Silver posted a widened adjusted net loss of US$4.9 million, as its all-in sustaining costs surged 38%. The company also expects its full-year silver production to reach the lower end of its guidance range, with costs near the higher end of its forecast. These elevated production costs and a cautious outlook outweighed its strong revenue growth and record output, putting pressure on USA stock.

Lithium Americas, Celestica, and Curaleaf were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each slipping by at least 5.4%.

On the brighter side, Stantec (TSX: STN) jumped 13.8% following the release of its strong third-quarter 2026 financial results and an improved full-year profitability outlook. The Edmonton-based engineering and consulting giant reported a 9.4% year-over-year increase in quarterly net revenue with the help of organic growth across all its regions and businesses.

Stantec’s net profit climbed nearly 20% in the latest quarter, while the company raised its full-year adjusted earnings growth target as well as its profitability margin outlook. These strong financial results, an improved earnings forecast, and a growing $9.2 billion project backlog boosted investor confidence, driving STN stock sharply higher.

G Mining Ventures, Kelt Exploration, and CES Energy Solutions also climbed by at least 7% each, placing them among the session’s top TSX gainers.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Manulife Financial, Suncor Energy, and Telus were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board, including crude oil, natural gas, and metals, fell sharply in early Monday trading, which could heavily pressure the resource-heavy TSX index at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due this morning, Canadian stocks could face another volatile session Monday as geopolitical and trade tensions add to pressure from weaker commodity prices. Iran launched another drone attack on a U.S. military facility in Bahrain on Sunday, its second reported attempt in three days.

Meanwhile, Washington and Tehran remain at odds over the Strait of Hormuz, while Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada-U.S. trade talks were progressing despite major disagreements over the auto sector.

Coupled with these developments, the decline in oil, natural gas, and metals prices could put renewed pressure on TSX energy and mining shares today, potentially extending their losses from Friday.

On the corporate events side, TSX-listed K92 Mining and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust will release their latest quarterly earnings reports today.

Market movers on the TSX today