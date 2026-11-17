These two fundamentally strong Canadian stocks could help TFSA investors build long-term wealth through business growth, dividends, and potential capital gains.

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold in a TFSA

Holding these two Canadian dividend stocks in a TFSA could help investors benefit from tax-free income and potential upside over time.

One of the key things I’ve learned about long-term Foolish investing is that building wealth doesn’t always require finding the most popular growth stocks in the market. Sometimes, boring-looking businesses operating in established industries can offer attractive opportunities, especially when they consistently generate profits and find new ways to grow.

And I believe that approach becomes even more attractive when you’re investing through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Since eligible investment gains and income are generally sheltered from Canadian taxes, holding quality businesses for years could allow more of your TFSA returns to compound.

Let’s take a closer look at two fundamentally strong Canadian stocks that could help TFSA investors build handsome wealth through long-term business growth and dividend income.

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CCL Industries stock

The first Canadian stock I’d consider buying and holding in a TFSA is CCL Industries (TSX: CCL.B), which has an established global business and solid long-term growth prospects.

This Toronto-based firm provides specialty packaging, labelling, and security solutions to customers across several industries. After gaining 13% over the last year, CCL.B stock currently trades at $99 per share with a market cap of $16.5 billion. At that market price, it also offers a 1.4% annualized dividend yield.

The company’s revenue in the third quarter rose nearly 13% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.2 billion, driven by strong organic sales growth, acquisitions, and favourable currency movements. Its operating income also climbed nearly 11% YoY, while adjusted quarterly earnings surged 12.4% to $1.36 per share.

Notably, CCL’s Innovia segment posted about a 25% YoY jump in sales as the segment’s operating income nearly doubled. Meanwhile, its Avery business benefited from stronger back-to-school demand and improved direct-to-consumer sales.

Beyond these impressive financials, CCL continues to expand its operations through strategic acquisitions, including its recent purchase of Sleever. The company also maintains a strong financial position, with $1 billion in cash and a relatively low leverage ratio of 1 times adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

Given its diversified operations, strong cash generation, and continued focus on expansion, CCL could be an attractive Canadian stock to hold in your TFSA for years to come.

Intact Financial stock

Another Canadian stock worth considering for long-term TFSA growth is Intact Financial (TSX: IFC), especially if you prefer well-established businesses with dependable earnings potential.

In addition to being Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer, Intact also operates in several international insurance markets. IFC stock currently trades at $278.23 per share with a market cap of $48.8 billion. Although its shares have remained largely unchanged over the last year, the stock has gained 65% in five years and offers a 2.1% annualized dividend yield.

Despite this recent weakness in its share price, Intact’s underlying business continues to show resilience. In the third quarter, the insurer’s operating direct premiums written increased 5% YoY to $7 billion, backed mainly by strong growth in Canadian personal insurance. However, unusually high catastrophe losses affected profitability, bringing its net operating income down 20% YoY.

Even with these temporary challenges, Intact continued to generate solid income from other parts of its business. Its operating net investment income grew 5% YoY, while distribution income surged 16%, helped by strong contributions from BrokerLink and On Side.

More importantly, the Canadian insurer maintained a healthy operating return on equity of 15.8% and a strong capital margin of $3.6 billion. I expect its focus on profitable insurance growth, expanding distribution operations, and disciplined risk management to support stronger earnings over time.

With these strengths and its established international presence, Intact could be another excellent Canadian stock to buy and hold in a TFSA for dividend income and long-term capital appreciation.