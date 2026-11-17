With solid fundamentals and clear growth prospects, these two small-cap stocks are ideal additions to your portfolio.

Savaria shows solid financials and growth prospects with a focus on innovation and strategic acquisitions. At the same time, Firan boasts strong cash generation, strategic expansion in India, and a robust backlog, making it an appealing choice for growth-oriented investors.

Savaria and Firan Technology Group are promising Canadian small-cap stocks offering growth potential, with Savaria benefiting from an aging population's increasing demand for accessibility solutions and Firan poised to capitalize on rising aerospace and defense needs.

Small-cap stocks generally have market capitalizations ranging from $300 million to $2 billion. These companies often have significant room to expand, offering investors the potential for faster growth and higher long-term returns. However, their smaller size, limited financial resources, and greater sensitivity to market conditions make them more vulnerable to economic uncertainty and market volatility. Therefore, these stocks may be better suited to investors with a higher risk tolerance and a long-term investment horizon that can withstand short-term fluctuations in pursuit of superior returns.

Against this backdrop, let’s explore two promising small-cap stocks worth considering.

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Savaria

Savaria (TSX: SIS) designs, manufactures, and markets accessibility solutions and patient care equipment for physically challenged and elderly individuals. Supported by its extensive manufacturing facilities and established dealer network, the company serves customers across global markets.

Earlier this month, Savaria reported strong third-quarter results, with revenue increasing 9% year over year to $245 million, driven by 6.8% organic growth and 1.4% growth from acquisitions. Its accessibility and patient care segments posted growth of 9.1% and 8.6%, respectively. Meanwhile, gross profit rose 9.3%, while gross margin expanded 10 basis points to 39.3%.

Operating income climbed 28.6% to $35.6 million, with operating margin expanding 220 basis points to 14.5%. The completion of its Savaria One initiative and lower strategic initiative expenses supported this improvement. Adjusted EBITDA also increased 9.5%, while its margin remained healthy at 21.2%.

Looking ahead, Savaria could benefit from an aging population and rising income levels, which are driving demand for its products. The company is also expanding its product portfolio through innovation and pursuing strategic acquisitions to strengthen its market reach. Amid these growth initiatives, management expects revenue to grow at an annualized rate of 12% over the next five years while maintaining an adjusted EBITDA margin above 20%. Further, adjusted EBITDA per share could reach $4.25 by 2030, implying annualized growth of 10.4%.

Trading at a reasonable forward price-to-earnings multiple of 19.7, Savaria also offers a monthly dividend of $0.049 per share, translating into a forward yield of 1.98%. Given its healthy financials, visible growth prospects, and reasonable valuation, Savaria looks like an attractive small-cap investment.

Firan Technology Group

My second pick is Firan Technology Group (TSX: FTG), which designs and manufactures electronic products and subsystems for the aerospace and defence industries. Last month, the company reported impressive third-quarter results, with revenue increasing 34.3% year over year to $64.1 million, supported by strong growth across both its FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace segments.

FTG Circuits reported a 40.3% revenue increase to $45.1 million, driven by operational improvements, short-term pricing premiums, and favourable currency translation. Meanwhile, FTG Aerospace revenue grew 18.2% to $19.8 million, supported by organic growth, contract cancellation charges, and favourable foreign exchange movements. Overall, gross profit surged 89.8% to $27.49 million, while gross margin expanded 1,260 basis points to 42.9%.

Further, adjusted net income increased by $7.3 million to $10.3 million, while free cash flow improved from $4.6 million to $7.1 million. Supported by strong cash generation, Firan repaid all its commercial loans during the quarter and ended the period with $3.9 million in net cash, strengthening its balance sheet.

Looking ahead, rising commercial aircraft demand and increasing defence spending provide favourable long-term growth opportunities for Firan. The company is undertaking operational improvements across its facilities to capitalize on these industry tailwinds. Notably, it recently opened a new aerospace facility in Hyderabad, India, which could help mitigate U.S. tariff exposure while giving it access to India’s growing aerospace and defence market.

Additionally, its $220.7 million backlog at the end of the third quarter provides healthy revenue visibility. Alongside these opportunities, management’s focus on improving operational efficiency and controlling costs could further strengthen profitability. Given its strong financial performance, growing backlog, and favourable industry outlook, Firan appears well positioned to sustain its growth momentum, making it an attractive small-cap stock to consider.