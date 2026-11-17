Here’s why investing $7,000 in these two fundamentally strong Canadian stocks could help you build handsome tax-free wealth over the long run.

Both TSX stocks offer growth opportunities that could help investors maximize the long-term value of a $7,000 TFSA investment.

Many Canadians think that their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is mainly a place to park extra savings or collect tax-free interest. But I believe its real potential becomes clear when you start using it to own quality Canadian stocks for the long term.

Even $7,000 could be a great starting point if you invest it in fundamentally solid businesses capable of expanding their operations and increasing their earnings over time. And because eligible investment gains inside a TFSA are generally free from Canadian income tax, more of your returns can remain invested and potentially compound over the years. Of course, choosing the right companies still matters, especially when you’re working with a relatively small investment amount from your hard-earned savings.

In this article, I’ll highlight two of the safest Canadian stocks that could help you put $7,000 of available TFSA contribution room to work for long-term growth.

Source: Getty Images

Dollarama stock

The first dependable stock I’d consider for a $7,000 TFSA investment is Dollarama (TSX: DOL), especially because its affordable products continue to attract customers even when households are watching their spending.

This Montréal-based discount retailer operates an extensive store network across Canada, with a growing presence in Latin America and Australia. After climbing 15% over the last year, DOL stock currently trades at $220.42 per share with a market cap of $59.1 billion. It also offers a small 0.2% dividend yield.

Dollarama’s recent share price gains are mainly backed by its impressive financial performance and expanding international operations. In the second quarter of its fiscal year 2027 (ended in August 2026), the retailer’s revenue jumped 17.6% year-over-year (YoY) to over $2 billion. This increase was mainly driven by its growing Canadian store network, higher comparable-store sales, and a full quarter of contributions from its Australian business following last year’s acquisition.

More importantly, Dollarama’s Canadian comparable-store sales rose 5.4%, supported by stronger customer traffic and higher average spending per transaction.

Why Dollarama could keep growing

Beyond its strong financial results, Dollarama continues to invest in expanding its business. The retailer recently raised its Canadian store opening target to 65–75 net new locations for fiscal 2027. Meanwhile, its Dollarcity business is expanding across Latin America, while the company works on transforming its Australian operations.

Although expansion costs in Australia are currently weighing on profitability, Dollarama’s strong Canadian business and growing international footprint could support its earnings growth for years to come. That’s what makes it an appealing long-term TFSA stock.

Waste Connections stock

Another attractive stock to consider with $7,000 in TFSA savings is Waste Connections (TSX: WCN), which benefits from the ongoing demand for essential waste management services.

Headquartered in Texas, it mainly provides waste collection, disposal, recycling, and related services across the United States and Canada. WCN stock has gained 17% over the last year to currently trade at $276.15 per share, giving it a market cap of $69 billion. It also rewards shareholders with a 0.8% dividend yield.

The company’s recent stock gains reflect its solid operational execution and improving landfill activity. In the third quarter, Waste Connections’ revenue rose 7.3% YoY to US$2.6 billion with the help of stronger commodity-related revenues and contributions from acquisitions. As a result, its quarterly net profit surged about 25% from a year ago.

More growth opportunities ahead

Following these impressive results, Waste Connections raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to about US$10.1 billion. The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 10% and continued repurchasing shares, reflecting its focus on delivering shareholder value.

With its essential services, expanding business, and strong cash flow outlook, Waste Connections could be another excellent TFSA investment for investors seeking long-term growth.