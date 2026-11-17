These three Canadian growth stocks have strong business fundamentals and promising expansion opportunities that could help long-term investors build wealth.

Hammond Power Solutions could benefit from rising data-centre demand, its growing order backlog, and the integration of AEG Power Solutions.

If you simply focus on businesses benefiting from trends we see around us every day, you might be surprised by how many investment ideas you can find without spending hours studying stock charts. For Foolish investors planning to hold stocks for years, the real opportunity lies in identifying businesses that can turn such demand into consistent sales and earnings growth.

In this article, I’ll highlight three such Canadian growth stocks that could deliver solid returns over the long haul.

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Shopify stock

The first Canadian growth stock worth considering for the long haul is Shopify (TSX: SHOP). This Ottawa-based all-in-one commerce platform provider’s shares have rallied 53% over the last six months, outperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index by a wide margin. With this, SHOP stock now trades at $209.41 per share with a market cap of $269.2 billion.

In the September 2026 quarter, Shopify’s sales jumped 32% year-over-year (YoY) to US$3.7 billion with the help of a 35% increase in merchant solutions revenue. Meanwhile, gross merchandise volume rose 29% YoY to US$119.1 billion, reflecting strong activity across its platform.

More importantly, Shopify’s quarterly operating income surged 66%, while free cash flow climbed to US$816 million from US$507 million a year ago.

With the company now expecting revenue growth in the low-30% range in the fourth quarter, Shopify’s strong business momentum could continue. And its expanding global commerce platform and improving profitability make it an even more attractive Canadian growth stock to buy and hold for years.

Hammond Power Solutions stock

Another promising Canadian growth stock for long-term investors is Hammond Power Solutions (TSX: HPS.A). This Guelph-based company manufactures transformers and power equipment used in artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, industrial facilities, and other electrical infrastructure projects.

HPS.A stock has gained 16% over the last year but slipped 39% in the past six months. It currently trades at $207.27 per share with a market cap of $1.9 billion and offers a 0.6% dividend yield.

Interestingly, Hammond’s latest financial results suggest its business is performing much better than its recent stock performance indicates. In the third quarter, its sales more than doubled from a year ago to a record $446.3 million, partly driven by its acquisition of AEG Power Solutions.

Strong data-centre demand also helped its Power Magnetics segment, whose order backlog jumped more than 61% YoY. Adding to the optimism, Hammond’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) soared 177.5% YoY last quarter. Similarly, its gross margin also improved to 34.4% from 30.1%, supported by better pricing, higher production, and improved efficiency.

As Hammond continues integrating AEG and expanding its electrical solutions business, it could benefit from rising demand for power infrastructure. These growth opportunities make this growth-oriented stock really appealing, especially after its recent pullback.

RB Global stock

Investors seeking another Canadian growth stock to hold for the long haul may also want to consider RB Global (TSX: RBA). This company operates global marketplaces connecting buyers and sellers of used vehicles, heavy equipment, and other commercial assets through brands like Ritchie Bros. and IAA.

RBA stock currently trades at $134.46 per share with a market cap of $24.4 billion. The stock has gained 16% this quarter and offers a 1.4% annualized dividend yield.

In the latest quarter ended in September, RB Global’s revenue rose 17% YoY due mainly to a 20% increase in its gross transaction value to US$4.7 billion. Higher vehicle volumes and selling prices backed its automotive business, while acquisitions and underlying demand helped its heavy equipment operations.

As a result, the company’s quarterly net profit also jumped 47% YoY, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 13%.

Encouraged by this growth, RBA raised its full-year gross transaction value growth forecast. Overall, with its expanding marketplace network and solid earnings growth, RB Global could continue rewarding patient investors in the years ahead.